Ladies hockey opens 2025-26 campaign versus Franklin Pierce

At home: The Hockey team of the Union College Ladies starts the season and a piece of 10 straight home competitions, with its inaugural match -ups at M&T Bank Center against Franklin Pierce University on Friday 26 September and Saturday 27 September.

Last time –out: Union concluded the 202425 season with their first-ever ECAC playoff win in program history, defeating Brown University on Saturday, February 22. The Garnet Chargers then faced eventual ECAC Hockey champions and third-ranked Cornell University in their first best-of-three playoff series on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, March 1. Nearly Forced a Decisive Third Game Before Falling in the Final Minutes of Saturday's Second Game Match Up. The grenade drawers want to build on this historic run and wear the momentum in the 202526 season.

About the ravens: Franklin Pierce ended the 2024-25 campaign with an overall record of 17-14-1, including a 17-10-1 Mark in Newha Play. The Ravens Fell to Post University in The First Round of the Newha Quarterfinals, Dropping Back-to-Back 1-0 Decisions on Friday, February 28, and saturday, March 1. This Season, The Ravens Return Captain Bluelin Bruelin Bromh), RedShirt Bruelin), Points), Points), Points), Points), Pointsnn's), Points), Points), and senior goalter Jill Hertl, who posted a .937 save percentage last season as a core trio for this season. Franklin Pierce was chosen to finish fourth of the eight teams in the Newha Pressean survey prior to the 2025-26 campaign.

M&T Bank Center

This season, Union Hockey will call the state-of-the-art M&T Bank Center its house and become the primary tenant of the multifunctional location of 100,000 square feet. The Arena has a capacity of 2,200 for hockey competitions and extends to 3,600 for other sporting events, fairs, special events and conventions. Highlights include seven luxury suites, a spacious hospitality suite, two full-service concession ribunes and an elegant bar with a view of the Mohawk River. Handy parking on the site is available, with an extra plot of 700 space within walking distance.

Recurring schedule

The team consists of 18 returners, including nine attackers (second -year students Mikayla Blomquist ” Karianne Engelbert ; Klara Kenttala, and Jill Willis ; juniors Emma Fulawka And Maddie Leaney ; and seniors Amanda Quan ” Greta -body And Mallory Mauracher ), Six Blueliners (second -year students Lauren Johnson And Giavanna mancy ; juniors Quinn Dark ” Brigitte McGuire And Megan Ognibene and senior Stephanie Bourque ) and three goalkeepers (second -year -olds Sara da Silva junior Monja Wagner and senior Emily Evans ).

New blood

Union welcomes six first -year players ahead Natalie Angelova ” Megan Duplantie And Drawer ; blueliners Isabel Powers And Kaitlyn Toner ; and goalkeeper Emma Rhéaumealong with two transfers, ahead Hayley Kelleher and Blueliner Peyton O'Neill To the program for the 2025-26 season. The incoming class represents two countries, three provinces and three states, and has four attackers, three Blueliners and one goalkeeper, each of whom would like an immediate impact.

Forward fleet

Union returns two of its top factors from last season. Main contributors Junior Maddie Leaney and second -year -old Karianne Engelbert appeared in all 37 games for the Garnet Chargers. The forward group also contains recurring veterans Greta -body ” Mallory Mauracher And Amanda Quan Together with juniors Mikayla Blomquist And Emma Fulawka and second -year Klara Kente and Jill Willis .

Engelbert seems to build on one of the most productive rookie seasons in program history. In 2024-25, Engelbert scored 15 goals and nine assists for 24 points, so that a new Union Rookie Single-Season points record was set and the first-year goals was set. Her 10 goals in the first half of the season led all first-year nationals, and she finished third among all I-Rookies division in goals scored.

Leaney contributed eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points and ranked second in the team in scoring. Her 15 helpers are also in third place for most assists in one season at Union.

Anchoring the Blueline

Union returns two of his top-six defenders from last season. Senior captain Stephanie Bourque appeared in all 37 games, while Junior Quinn Dark Skated in 36. The Garnet Chargers also bring Junior Blueliners back Megan Ognibene And Brigitte McGuire Together with second -year -olds Lauren Johnson And Giavanna mancy . Transfer of second -year Peyton O'Neill and freshmen Isabel Powers And Kaitlyn Toner Look to have an immediate impact on the blue line.

Bourque anchores the defense after a record-breaking 2024-25 campaign, with eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points. She is in third place in the team in scoring and her five Power-Play Goals went in third place in a division I a single season. Bourque set the trade union Single season record for goals by a defender with her eighth of the year against Quinnipiac on 15 February. A week later, her assistant broke the school standard in the very first ECAC Tournament victory of the program on Brown for points by a defender in a season and fifth and fifth among all skaters.

Brickwall Brigade

Union comes in the season with a four goalkeepers consisting of senior Emily Evans junior Monja Wagner second -year Sara da Silva and first -year Emma Rhéaume.

Last year, Wagner appeared in six games with four starts and placed a 1-3-1 record with a 2.31 goals-to-average and a .929 savings percentage. She registered her first collegial shutout with 28 Saves against Vermont and made a High 31 Saves season in a 2-2 draw and a shooting win at St. Cloud State on November 29. Wagner also earned international recognition, appointed as the Swiss national team for the 2025 IIHF World Championships World Championships 2025.

Evans appeared one during the 2024-25 campaign and stopped seven shots against Quinnipiac on January 3.

Strike

Senior Stephanie Bourque (106 games) and junior Maddie Leaney (72 competitions) are both on multi-year IJzerwive stripes, which appeared in every match of their three and two-year career, respectively. Second -year Karianne Engelbert And Jill Willis Also in all 37 races skated as first -year students and wants to build on their stripes.

Oh captains, our captains

Senior Blueliner Stephanie Bourque will serve as a team captain for the Garnet Chargers, while Junior defender Megan Ognibene Returns as an assistant captain for a second consecutive season. Senior Vooruit Mallory Mauracher Join the leadership group as the first assistant captain.

Engelbert's excellence

Second -year Karianne Engelbert Will look for more success after registering one of the most productive Rookie seasons in the program history in the 2024-25 season, and scored 15 goals with nine assists for 24 points while playing in all 37 games as the first year. Engelbert's points broke the school record for points by a Rookie and fixed the first -year goals of the school. Her goals are in second place in the history of the program Di in goals and points in the one season. Engelbert also scored six Power-Play goals to finish second on the list of one season of the school and made a team that showed three game-winning goals. Engelbert's 10 goals in the first half of the season led all first -year students nationwide and ended the season third under all division I Rookies in target scores.

Coaches Corner

Tony Maci On July 31, 2024, the fifth head coach in the history of Union Women's Hockey was named and his second season begins behind the bank for the Garnet Chargers in 2025-26. Maci and his staff made an immediate impact in his first season in Schenectady, so that the Garnet Chargers led to most victories in program history and earned the very first Postseason victory of the team. Union ended the season with a 13-23-1 record and won a program-record eight conference matches as part of a very challenging ECAC-Hockey-Lei, including the very first victory of the team over a top 10 opponent with a 3-2 victory over #9 Cornell University in November. A total of 19 games against nationally arranged enemies, eight losses were due to a single goal and Union was less than 70 seconds from taking final conference champion and national semi -final #3 Cornell to a third game in their ECAC hockey quartery series. The team has also set new program records for the most scored goals and allowed the least goals in a season in the ERA of the school in Division I, while he also earns the first ECAC-Teer of the program since 2008 with the first year Karianne Engelbert's All-smoking team nods.

Here to help

