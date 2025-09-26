Sports
Ladies hockey opens 2025-26 campaign versus Franklin Pierce
At home: The Hockey team of the Union College Ladies starts the season and a piece of 10 straight home competitions, with its inaugural match -ups at M&T Bank Center against Franklin Pierce University on Friday 26 September and Saturday 27 September.
Last time –out: Union concluded the 202425 season with their first-ever ECAC playoff win in program history, defeating Brown University on Saturday, February 22. The Garnet Chargers then faced eventual ECAC Hockey champions and third-ranked Cornell University in their first best-of-three playoff series on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, March 1. Nearly Forced a Decisive Third Game Before Falling in the Final Minutes of Saturday's Second Game Match Up. The grenade drawers want to build on this historic run and wear the momentum in the 202526 season.
About the ravens: Franklin Pierce ended the 2024-25 campaign with an overall record of 17-14-1, including a 17-10-1 Mark in Newha Play. The Ravens Fell to Post University in The First Round of the Newha Quarterfinals, Dropping Back-to-Back 1-0 Decisions on Friday, February 28, and saturday, March 1. This Season, The Ravens Return Captain Bluelin Bruelin Bromh), RedShirt Bruelin), Points), Points), Points), Points), Pointsnn's), Points), Points), and senior goalter Jill Hertl, who posted a .937 save percentage last season as a core trio for this season. Franklin Pierce was chosen to finish fourth of the eight teams in the Newha Pressean survey prior to the 2025-26 campaign.
M&T Bank Center
This season, Union Hockey will call the state-of-the-art M&T Bank Center its house and become the primary tenant of the multifunctional location of 100,000 square feet. The Arena has a capacity of 2,200 for hockey competitions and extends to 3,600 for other sporting events, fairs, special events and conventions. Highlights include seven luxury suites, a spacious hospitality suite, two full-service concession ribunes and an elegant bar with a view of the Mohawk River. Handy parking on the site is available, with an extra plot of 700 space within walking distance.
Recurring schedule
The team consists of 18 returners, including nine attackers (second -year students Mikayla Blomquist” Karianne Engelbert; Klara Kenttala, and Jill Willis; juniors Emma Fulawka And Maddie Leaney; and seniors Amanda Quan” Greta -bodyAnd Mallory Mauracher), Six Blueliners (second -year students Lauren Johnson And Giavanna mancy; juniors Quinn Dark” Brigitte McGuireAnd Megan Ognibene and senior Stephanie Bourque) and three goalkeepers (second -year -olds Sara da Silvajunior Monja Wagnerand senior Emily Evans).
New blood
Union welcomes six first -year players ahead Natalie Angelova” Megan DuplantieAnd Drawer; blueliners Isabel Powers And Kaitlyn Toner; and goalkeeper Emma Rhéaumealong with two transfers, ahead Hayley Kelleher and Blueliner Peyton O'NeillTo the program for the 2025-26 season. The incoming class represents two countries, three provinces and three states, and has four attackers, three Blueliners and one goalkeeper, each of whom would like an immediate impact.
Forward fleet
Union returns two of its top factors from last season. Main contributors Junior Maddie Leaney and second -year -old Karianne Engelbert appeared in all 37 games for the Garnet Chargers. The forward group also contains recurring veterans Greta -body” Mallory MauracherAnd Amanda QuanTogether with juniors Mikayla Blomquist And Emma Fulawkaand second -year Klara Kente and Jill Willis.
Engelbert seems to build on one of the most productive rookie seasons in program history. In 2024-25, Engelbert scored 15 goals and nine assists for 24 points, so that a new Union Rookie Single-Season points record was set and the first-year goals was set. Her 10 goals in the first half of the season led all first-year nationals, and she finished third among all I-Rookies division in goals scored.
Leaney contributed eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points and ranked second in the team in scoring. Her 15 helpers are also in third place for most assists in one season at Union.
Anchoring the Blueline
Union returns two of his top-six defenders from last season. Senior captain Stephanie Bourque appeared in all 37 games, while Junior Quinn Dark Skated in 36. The Garnet Chargers also bring Junior Blueliners back Megan Ognibene And Brigitte McGuireTogether with second -year -olds Lauren Johnson And Giavanna mancy. Transfer of second -year Peyton O'Neill and freshmen Isabel Powers And Kaitlyn Toner Look to have an immediate impact on the blue line.
Bourque anchores the defense after a record-breaking 2024-25 campaign, with eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points. She is in third place in the team in scoring and her five Power-Play Goals went in third place in a division I a single season. Bourque set the trade union Single season record for goals by a defender with her eighth of the year against Quinnipiac on 15 February. A week later, her assistant broke the school standard in the very first ECAC Tournament victory of the program on Brown for points by a defender in a season and fifth and fifth among all skaters.
Brickwall Brigade
Union comes in the season with a four goalkeepers consisting of senior Emily Evansjunior Monja Wagnersecond -year Sara da Silvaand first -year Emma Rhéaume.
Last year, Wagner appeared in six games with four starts and placed a 1-3-1 record with a 2.31 goals-to-average and a .929 savings percentage. She registered her first collegial shutout with 28 Saves against Vermont and made a High 31 Saves season in a 2-2 draw and a shooting win at St. Cloud State on November 29. Wagner also earned international recognition, appointed as the Swiss national team for the 2025 IIHF World Championships World Championships 2025.
Evans appeared one during the 2024-25 campaign and stopped seven shots against Quinnipiac on January 3.
Strike
Senior Stephanie Bourque (106 games) and junior Maddie Leaney (72 competitions) are both on multi-year IJzerwive stripes, which appeared in every match of their three and two-year career, respectively. Second -year Karianne Engelbert And Jill Willis Also in all 37 races skated as first -year students and wants to build on their stripes.
Oh captains, our captains
Senior Blueliner Stephanie Bourque will serve as a team captain for the Garnet Chargers, while Junior defender Megan Ognibene Returns as an assistant captain for a second consecutive season. Senior Vooruit Mallory Mauracher Join the leadership group as the first assistant captain.
Engelbert's excellence
Second -year Karianne Engelbert Will look for more success after registering one of the most productive Rookie seasons in the program history in the 2024-25 season, and scored 15 goals with nine assists for 24 points while playing in all 37 games as the first year. Engelbert's points broke the school record for points by a Rookie and fixed the first -year goals of the school. Her goals are in second place in the history of the program Di in goals and points in the one season. Engelbert also scored six Power-Play goals to finish second on the list of one season of the school and made a team that showed three game-winning goals. Engelbert's 10 goals in the first half of the season led all first -year students nationwide and ended the season third under all division I Rookies in target scores.
Coaches Corner
Tony Maci On July 31, 2024, the fifth head coach in the history of Union Women's Hockey was named and his second season begins behind the bank for the Garnet Chargers in 2025-26. Maci and his staff made an immediate impact in his first season in Schenectady, so that the Garnet Chargers led to most victories in program history and earned the very first Postseason victory of the team. Union ended the season with a 13-23-1 record and won a program-record eight conference matches as part of a very challenging ECAC-Hockey-Lei, including the very first victory of the team over a top 10 opponent with a 3-2 victory over #9 Cornell University in November. A total of 19 games against nationally arranged enemies, eight losses were due to a single goal and Union was less than 70 seconds from taking final conference champion and national semi -final #3 Cornell to a third game in their ECAC hockey quartery series. The team has also set new program records for the most scored goals and allowed the least goals in a season in the ERA of the school in Division I, while he also earns the first ECAC-Teer of the program since 2008 with the first year Karianne Engelbert's All-smoking team nods.
Here to help
Participation in Maci his second -year coaches Shawn Skelly” Tina CirauloAnd Courtney Hall. Skelly, Ciraulo and Hall were all part of a staff who had an immediate impact in their first season in Schenectady, which led the Garnet Chargers to most victories in program history and achieved the very first Postseason victory of the team. Union ended the season with a 13-23-1 record and won a program-record eight conference matches as part of a very challenging ECAC-Hockey-Lei, including the very first victory of the team over a top 10 opponent with a 3-2 victory over #9 Cornell University in November. The team has also set new program records for the most scored goals and allowed the least goals in a season in the ERA of the school in Division I, while he also earns the first ECAC-Teer of the program since 2008 with the first year Karianne Engelbert's All-smoking team nods.
Forecast forecasts
Union will want to surprise the ECAC hockey landscape led by the second -year head coach Tony MaciWhile the Garnet loaders were chosen to finish 9th in the ECAC Hockey for the season survey of 12 teams. The team received 56 points and finished three points behind the Brown University in 8th place and 14 points ahead of Harvard University in 10th place, 25 points ahead of Dartmouth in 11th place and 27 points for Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute.
|
Sources
2/ https://unionathletics.com/news/2025/9/25/womens-ice-hockey-womens-hockey-opens-2025-26-campaign-versus-franklin-pierce.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trent GrimShaw called Assistant Mens Ice Hockey Coach
- Rory McIlroy responds to Heckling in Ryder Cup
- Lung-on-a-chip has its own immune system
- On fragile land? What you need to know
- Delhi News Live Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate the BJP New Office, CM Rekha Gupta TODAY Updates
- Leading charitable organizations require young people to be protected in future crises while cocheted research continues
- China Open Injury Relocations Put Complaints from BALE Tennis scheme of top players
- Trump 'Very Trust' Peace of Gaza Soon
- Gandapur, Imran gives the KP strategy
- Xi Jinpings China and Vladimir Poutines Russia won hybrid war. Unfortunately, the West has not noticed
- Vice-president Vance says Shutdown is likely after Trump met Hill leaders
- Jokowi and Baasyir: Momentum strengthens Kaffah Sharia Da'wah