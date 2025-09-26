



David Wagner, resident of San Diego, a five -fold participant in Paralympic Games who has brought eight medals home over the years, now has starter money to help him to finance his participation in next year's Australian Open Tennis Tournament. On Thursday morning, the challenged athletes Foundation worked together with ES Fitness to offer Wagner a $ 1,000 check during a training in an ES sports school in Encinitas. It goes immediately more training and probably the next tournament, said Wagner, grinning after the check presentation. Wagner, a lifelong athlete who played basketball and tennis in Washington as a child, became a quadriaplegic at the age of 21 after an attempt to jump a wave while playing Frisbee on the beach, says a press release. During rehabilitation after his accident, he started playing table tennis. In the following years he becomes one of the best wheelchair tennis players in the world. He has collected three gold medals, three silver medals and two bronze in Paralympic Games. Wagner, 51, said on Thursday morning that he was already considering participating in his sixth Paralympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028. That is a bit hope, he said after he was patiently put for dozens of photos in the Encinitas Fitness Gym. I hope to give it a point that you get older and it will be harder. Bob Babbitt, co-founder of the Challened Athletes Foundation, said he has known Wagner for years and he certainly drove enough to reach the Paralympics again. He is a great young man, not young (but) young for me, he said laughing. Babbitt said he was inspired to set up the paid Athletes Foundation in 1985 when he wrote about Iron Man competitions for competitive magazine. An athlete at one event Jim Maclaren, an amputant because of a motorcycle accident that is placed in the top 20 percent of all competitors. A few years later he was struck by a vehicle during the cycling area of ​​an Iron Man competition, he became a quadriapic and needed help to pay for an adaptive van, Babbitt recalled. What started as an attempt to help a man grew into a foundation that helps athletes with physical disabilities around the world to compete in 105 different sports ranging from baseball for blind to para — Nordic skills, Babbitt said. Over the years, the San Diego -based foundation has raised nearly $ 200 million to support these athletes, he added. In the past decade, the foundation has given at least eight subsidies to pay for competitive expenditures and fitness equipment. The much needed support, Wagner said, mentioned that participation in the Australian Open, which was set up on January 12 to February 1, includes a hotel residence of three to four weeks, plus expensive airline tickets and food spending. Wagner added that the organization offers much more than just financial help, it creates a network of athletes who can support each other and train together. And, he said, Hed tells someone like his long ago, recently injured, 21-year-old himself to look for the foundations and try new sports. The best advice I ever received was to jump in and try, don't worry about failure, don't worry about success, he said. Originally published: September 25, 2025 at 2.39 pm PDT

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/2025/09/25/wheelchair-tennis-paralympian-receives-1000-to-finance-australian-open-trip/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos