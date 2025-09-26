Toyota Corolla to storm Amy

The open -air cricket season of 2025 can be done and sprinkled, with a few games that kick around, but the planning never stops, right?!

Here are a few jobs for cricket clubs – because you clearly don't have enough – that can cause a number of ideas or are useful, at least that's the plan

Before I launch, I would like to thank all our readers for their support this season in a number of ways.

You have read and shared our articles, commented on the website and on our popular Facebook page. Newsletter subscribers, LinkedIn and who I met at competitions have all contacted and it has been worth having those conversations.

During the year, cricketers and clubs also buy products from bats to scenes and insurance to live streaming from our Cricket Yorkshire -Website -Partners.

Sometimes we earn a committee (free of charge for you) or by mentioning Cricket Yorkshire, it helps that our website delivers value and hopefully those companies will continue to support our cricket journalism.

Toyota Good for Cricket Prize Drawing

It is the last upright for the Toyota Good for Cricket Prize Drawing. The initiative helps British clubs to collect much -needed funds for equipment, kit, coaches and facilities.

Many clubs have registered a page with their most urgent fundraising needs. Tickets have been sold since 21 May with bundles on 5 for five chances to win.

The deadline for buying tickets is Tuesday 30 September 2025.

The general price draw is 232,040 for 54 prizes – including three new Toyota cars, Batting and Bowling Masterclasses with international players and hospitality packages for test and T20 internationals in 2026.

The prizes are fantastic and it is a way for every club to raise money this year without having to think of tempting offers. At the time of writing, 226,400 was raised for cricket clubs with less than a week to go.

The more tickets you buy, the more chance of success your club has. Tickets bought through a club page, see 100% of the funds go to that club.

To be a little cynical, richer clubs are in a better position. A point that is emphasized by the leader, Hoylandswaine CC, who picked up 10,250!

Those who buy tickets can support a certain clubs or choose the central fund that benefits all registered clubs.

The good for Cricket Central Fund had sold 673 supporters and 6,965 in tickets with five days left. What this price draw really does well is a win-win scenario. It is not often that a cricket club can sell tickets with such an impressive collection of cricket-related giveaway actions.

It is not just about the amounts that a club can increase, because everyone who wins prizes could choose to donate them back to a club. Good luck if you have bought tickets or are a club in the hope of winning big.

Women and Girls Cricket

The landscape for women and girls cricket in Yorkshire is changing.

Of Three most important competitions for women Introduced for 2026, the growing competitions and an ECB requirement for clubs in the top two divisions of the five Premier competitions to have a girls' team by 2027, we will see many more clubs that give priority to coaching, facilities and teams / competitions for women and girls.

As a result of that strategic direction, it will be in the radar for commissions this fall about whether they want to start cricket girls or let it grow. This does not happen from one day to the next and therefore lays the foundation with winter rose sessions or indoor training and games is about thinking.

We have a series of Interviews and stories from all over Yorkshire In the teams of women and girls who start with an idea and it snows from there.

Upgrading facilities for 2026

Cricket Yorkshire celebrates its 15th birthday in 2026 (Woo-Hoo!) And I learned a few things along the way. Some clubs awaken from a light British winter in March and realize in a light panic that they need new covers, team clothing and land in less than 4 weeks.

If you are planning a little further, the benefit of this is those suppliers (including people like ACS Cricket ground equipment” Total play” British recycled plastic And others) appreciate things in quieter months (at least for cricket).

You may get a seasonal discount, you can distribute the payment or just step on the queue by having that autumn interview now. They are all really busy in February, March and April, so in advance orders and interest go a long way.

Brew storms

At one point Storm Amy will hit the UK. Followed by Bram, Chandra, Dave (!) And Eddie (if we reach Wubbo in the list of names of with offices, then were in trouble).

The point is that we are always damaged by storms in Yorkshire and beyond. (I think they will be fierce in terms of wind speeds and frequency here at Cyhq). Clubs must therefore be prepared because it will certainly happen.

If you are a club that gets stuck after the last league game and comes again for the season for the season for the season for the season for the 2026 season, protect your ground equipment such as lids and scenes, then check whether the water supply is switched off and that the entire site is locked.

(This is clearly applicable to clubs in regular use in the winter, but at least there is not the set-and-forget mentality that can cause a few shocks if you only return in six months).

Every year I see photos on Facebook of items such as covers and scenes that cost thousands of pounds that are dumped or ruined in a neighboring field.

They generate a few Facebook likes and smiling emojis, but someone (a club volunteer) has to sort a solution in their spare time, not to mention cost and insurance implications.

Talk about insurance, we work with it HowdenThe official insurance broker partner of the ECB. You could use them in your club, maybe not, but they are worth it or worth e -mail. Over the years I have learned a huge amount from Colin Mico and his team.

Not to sound alarmist, but if it is not extreme weather as floods and wind, vandalism can raise its head. When it rains, pour it literally …

So make sure that you do not view your insurance policy in March when it is (perhaps) for innovation, but now for the winter/spring when the weather in the UK and less or no use usually leads to more problems.

The power of reviews

The last point is about assessing, which I know for sure that many clubs and competitions do exhaustively.

Elements for reconstructing elements such as membership, cricket offers, land supply, coaching, fundraising and events all have benefit while it is fresher after a long season.

Can I add digital presence of your clubs? In what form is your Play-Cricket website in or maybe you have a stand-alone that complements the scorectar and statistics of the ECBS.

How effective have social media been for your club? Have the audience grown? Was involvement good? Who has managed your Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, LinkedIn or YouTube – and how has that been? Time to start one? One falls?

This serves its own useful goal, but collecting its effectiveness is probably an important sales argument when you approach club sponsors.

Another way to look at this is also recording Facebook and Google reviews. Is your club appreciated on both with recent, glowing reviews? If not, they are worth their weight in gold.

So there you go. Everything, from winning a Corolla -hatchback to filling the shutters for Storm Amy.

