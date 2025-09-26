Syracuse Football: what to watch at VS Duke





The Syracuse Orange (3-1, 1-0) looks to send a sold-out audience home when they are confronted with the Duke Blue Devils (2-2, 1-0) on Saturday. Kick -off is afternoon on ACC Network and here is what we look forward to:

Kevin: Collins Let Cook

In his first collegial start with a sold -out crowd, I am curious to see what Jeff Nixon is calling for the orange attack. I don't think it will be a set of runs, but I do think Nixon Collins will give some throws where he is at his best. And at the moment I am not sure what that will be and that is interesting. Is Collins comfortable to hit the sloping and crosses for cooking and Villari? Does he feel better about deep throws against a few coverage? Nixons Offense made an impression on me and I am very enthusiastic to see what he is cooking.

When I come from their best game of the season, I am interested in seeing how the secondary performs. I don't think there are many people who could have Syracuse from the Doods Valley with a wall-to-wall victory on the Tigers and only hold them on 21 points in 60 minutes of football. The Oddmakers predicted the game against Duke this weekend to be a high scoring, but I really think that as Devin Grant, Demetres Samuel Jr., Braheem Long Jr. And the rest of the secondary can continue to build on the momentum that they have won, they can make Dukes frankly and give Syracuse a good chance to win.

Dom: winning the turnover battle

I said this for the Clemson game and it turned out to be partly why the Orange won. Syracuses Defense recovered a mess, won Klubnik once and forced several fourth down -stops when it mattered. For the Blue Devils, Darian Mensah has only thrown two picks, but the team is –2 in the turnover margin on its way to this week and has had three INTs and two recovered mess in four games. It could really help set up Collins with a better field position, but Syracuses -own errors can also give this game as a gift. Can the Orange be built up last week last week, is the largest X-factor on the way to this game.

Max: points, points and more points

Even with the Quarterback change of Syracuses, tons of scores are still expected to both parties with a Fanduel projected over/below of 60.5 points. Last week, Dukes Offense set up 45 in a victory over the then NC state, mainly because of the air raid, which is in 10th place in the nation with just over 330 passing yards per competition. See how fast Rickie Collins works in his first start, but I sometimes expect a slower pace to charge Sus Defense on the sidelines.

What are you going to look forward to Saturday?

