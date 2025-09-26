Sports
Field Hockey is preparing for another weekend of action
Field hockey | 26-9-2025 12:23:00 am am
Friday, September 26 | Stonehill | North Easton, Mon | WB Mason Stadium | 15:00
Sunday 28 September | Merrimack | North Andover, Mon | Duane Stadium 12:00 pm
Opening stick vs Stone
The upcoming game on Friday between Saint Francis and Stonehill marks their fourth meeting since the series started in 2022. Saint Francis has won the victory in all earlier competitions.
The word on Stonehill
Coached by Danielle Aviani, Stonehill performs a line -up with two fast target scorers in the Sister duo of Havana and Siena De Roeck, who are good for half of Stonehill's total points on the season.
The last time we met Stonehill
The last match of the Red Flash against Stonehill was in 2024 and Saint Francis overcame itself in a 2-1 matchup. Remarkable moments from that match his Grace drove and makes her first goal of the season and Dolores Zavaleta notes her third goal of the year.
Opening stick versus Merrimack
Sunday's game between Saint Franciscus and Merrimack only marks the fifth time in their all-time series, which started in 2021. The Red Flash led the series with three consecutive victories.
The wordHurry
Coached by Rachel Perry, Merrimack contains a team that is rich in young talent, including first -year student Delaney Weiler, who is currently leading the team in both goals and assists. Although the year has not gone its way so far, this young team still has plenty to cover on the field.
The last time we MeetingHurry
The Red Flash last season played Merrimack for the last time, where Saint Francis won the game 5-1 in Loretto. During the match, Emilee Myers registered a goal and an assist, while Chloe Butz, Kylee Hager and Madison Waldspurger also scored, which contributed to a large profit margin.
Next Time -Out
Saint Francis will return to action next weekend for their third competition in Loretto, while they go to Wagner College on Friday 3 October at 3 p.m.
New at the 'Lock
Second -year head coach Mackenzie Allession added second -year transfers Julia Barto (Indiana [Pa.]), Avery Bradburn (Richmond), Addie Sholly (Lehigh) together with first -year Hailee Adams, Piper Almy, Delaney Amole, Ryan Engleman, Gianna Lambert, Morgan Smeltz to the schedule of 2025. Haley Conners is not new for the Lo, but she rents out but she is rating but she is rating but she is she rating but she is she rating but she she is rating but she she is rating but she she is rating but she is she. Graduate Assistant.
Too many folk songs to play
Together with 19 players from the United States, head coach Mackenzie Allessiehas two players from Argentina (Sofia Marciano, Josefina Sayal Aguirre), a player from Canada (Brooklyn Widdess) and one from Spain (Cruz Cánepa) for the 2025 season.
Over the COACH
Head coach Mackenzie Allession is in her second season in Loretto after he has led the team to a general record of 10-8 and 5-3 Mark in competition game. As a player, allession scored 61 goals and 45 assists for 167 points in two seasons in Ohio State and three in Penn State. A Five-time National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-American and Five-time NFHCA All-Region First-Team Selection, She Helped the Nittany Lions to the Ncaa National Semifinals for the First Time Since Since Since Since Since Since Since Since Since Since Since Since Since Since Since Share Share and A Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Since Share Share Share Share Since Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Shared Since Since Since Since Since Since Since Since Since Since Sharedship. All-Big Ten First Team in All Five Seasons, was Named the Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year Duration the 2021 Spring Season After Posting 15 goals and five assists in 16 games for Ohio State. Allession helped the United States to win the bronze medal in the Pan American Games in Chile in 2019 after he became the youngest player in 2018 who was named after the national team of the United States. She registered the most goals scored by a member of Team USA during those 2019 competitions. She was also appointed as the national team of the United States in 2022.
Coach Fort Digenova in Net
Goalkeeper Mia Digenova recently remained a formidable presence in the goal, and again earned recognition of the NEC, because she was named defending player of the week for the second consecutive time, so that her fifth such honor was marked in her career. In her last eight games, including Friday against NEC -Rival Liu, she made 40 Saves on a total of 62 shots. Moreover, Digenova earned her third of the season against St.Louis University on Sunday and tied her career height last year.
