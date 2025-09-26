Why canceling Pickens County Football 100-year-old rivalry with Gordo?

Ahsaa Super 7 Alabama High School Football Championships set up to 2028 Ahsaa Super 7 Alabama High School Football Championships Sites are set up to 2028, alternating between Birmingham and Mobile. Birmingham will organize 2025.

The Fall -Out of a Facebook message that one of the oldest high school football rivalry in Alabamas has canceled this week, whereby Pickens County School officials release letters to tackle the situation.

The annual matchup, known as the 8 Mile War, was planned for Friday 26 September and would have marked the 101st meeting between the two schools. But the game was canceled after a social media post was bound by Gordos's cheer, criticized and concerned by members of the community. The mail, connected to a dressing day at Gordo High School, has since been removed and managers from both schools have apologized.

Both districts moved in the aftermath to communicate directly with members of the community. Gordo High School -director Jeff Campbell was the first to issue a letter, who apologized and accepted responsibility for the position. Pickens County High School -director Lee Richardson followed with his own letter, in which he explained the decision to cancel the game and to emphasize the importance of the safety of students. On Tuesday, Pickens County -head inspector Shawn McDaniel published a districtswide statement in which it was noted that an investigation meant no racial discrimination or profiling in the post, although he acknowledged that the members of the community made up the region.

Below are the full letters released by Gordo High School, Pickens County High School and the Pickens County School District.

Text of Letter from Gordo High School -Director Jeff Campbell

I would like to give a sincere apology for a recent message about a dressing day at GHS. I understand that this message insulted countless people and I am really sorry. Our intention was never to be offensive, but I acknowledge that it was received that way, and for that I am deeply regretted.

As a director I take full responsibility for everything that happens at GHS and will do better to ensure that future messages do not create a division in our province. I have nothing but respect for Mr. Richardson and Pickens County High School.

Again, I'm sorry deep that this happened.

Honestly,

Jeff Campbell

Director, Gordo High School

Text of Letter from Pickens County High School -Director Lee Richardson

To the parents/guardians and community of Pickens County High School:

I am sorry to inform you that the planned football match for Varsity between Gordo High School and Pickens County High School, known as the “8 Mile War”, will not be played this Friday. While rivalry has been a proud tradition since 1924, a recent social media post of Gordo v Cheer Facebook -page page caused great concern among students, families and the community. Although the mail has since been removed and an apology has been given, I have made the difficult decision to cancel the game for the first time in 100 years. This choice was made of an abundance of caution, with the safety and well -being of our students, athletes and community that was placed above everything else.

As we continue, I ask that our community uses this moment as an opportunity for reflection and unity. Together we can ensure that the values ​​of respect, sportiness and support for our students remain central to every tradition at Pickens County High School. Let's rise above and perform the mind of an F-5-Tornado!

Respectful,

Lee Richardson,

Director, Pickens County High School

Text of letter from Pickens County High School Superintendent Shawn McDaniel

Dear parents, staff and members of the community,

Recently a social media post was connected to the Pickens County School District and some turned out to be offensive in our community. We take concerns about this nature very seriously and have immediately carried out a complete assessment of the function and context.

After a thorough investigation, it was established that no racial discrimination or profiling was meant in the post. However, we acknowledge that the post has been possible for some individuals. Accept our sincere apology on behalf of the Pickens County School District. There was no intentional damage or malignant intention behind the post.

Our mission is to offer a safe, inclusive and supporting learning environment for every student. We continue to commit ourselves to promoting respect, understanding and unity in our schools and community.

Thank you for your continuous support from Pickens County Schools.

Shawn McDaniel

