Sports
Why canceling Pickens County Football 100-year-old rivalry with Gordo?
Ahsaa Super 7 Alabama High School Football Championships set up to 2028
Ahsaa Super 7 Alabama High School Football Championships Sites are set up to 2028, alternating between Birmingham and Mobile. Birmingham will organize 2025.
- A social media post of Gordo High School's cheer program led to the cancellation of historical football rivement.
- Principals of both Gordo and Pickens County High Schools have applied for themselves after the incident.
- The Pickens County High School -director has canceled the game with the help of safety problems for students and the community.
- A district study found no intended racial discrimination, but acknowledged that the position was disturbing for some.
The Fall -Out of a Facebook message that one of the oldest high school football rivalry in Alabamas has canceled this week, whereby Pickens County School officials release letters to tackle the situation.
The annual matchup, known as the 8 Mile War, was planned for Friday 26 September and would have marked the 101st meeting between the two schools. But the game was canceled after a social media post was bound by Gordos's cheer, criticized and concerned by members of the community. The mail, connected to a dressing day at Gordo High School, has since been removed and managers from both schools have apologized.
Both districts moved in the aftermath to communicate directly with members of the community. Gordo High School -director Jeff Campbell was the first to issue a letter, who apologized and accepted responsibility for the position. Pickens County High School -director Lee Richardson followed with his own letter, in which he explained the decision to cancel the game and to emphasize the importance of the safety of students. On Tuesday, Pickens County -head inspector Shawn McDaniel published a districtswide statement in which it was noted that an investigation meant no racial discrimination or profiling in the post, although he acknowledged that the members of the community made up the region.
Below are the full letters released by Gordo High School, Pickens County High School and the Pickens County School District.
Text of Letter from Gordo High School -Director Jeff Campbell
I would like to give a sincere apology for a recent message about a dressing day at GHS. I understand that this message insulted countless people and I am really sorry. Our intention was never to be offensive, but I acknowledge that it was received that way, and for that I am deeply regretted.
As a director I take full responsibility for everything that happens at GHS and will do better to ensure that future messages do not create a division in our province. I have nothing but respect for Mr. Richardson and Pickens County High School.
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
Again, I'm sorry deep that this happened.
Honestly,
Jeff Campbell
Director, Gordo High School
Text of Letter from Pickens County High School -Director Lee Richardson
To the parents/guardians and community of Pickens County High School:
I am sorry to inform you that the planned football match for Varsity between Gordo High School and Pickens County High School, known as the “8 Mile War”, will not be played this Friday. While rivalry has been a proud tradition since 1924, a recent social media post of Gordo v Cheer Facebook -page page caused great concern among students, families and the community. Although the mail has since been removed and an apology has been given, I have made the difficult decision to cancel the game for the first time in 100 years. This choice was made of an abundance of caution, with the safety and well -being of our students, athletes and community that was placed above everything else.
As we continue, I ask that our community uses this moment as an opportunity for reflection and unity. Together we can ensure that the values of respect, sportiness and support for our students remain central to every tradition at Pickens County High School. Let's rise above and perform the mind of an F-5-Tornado!
Respectful,
Lee Richardson,
Director, Pickens County High School
Text of letter from Pickens County High School Superintendent Shawn McDaniel
Dear parents, staff and members of the community,
Recently a social media post was connected to the Pickens County School District and some turned out to be offensive in our community. We take concerns about this nature very seriously and have immediately carried out a complete assessment of the function and context.
After a thorough investigation, it was established that no racial discrimination or profiling was meant in the post. However, we acknowledge that the post has been possible for some individuals. Accept our sincere apology on behalf of the Pickens County School District. There was no intentional damage or malignant intention behind the post.
Our mission is to offer a safe, inclusive and supporting learning environment for every student. We continue to commit ourselves to promoting respect, understanding and unity in our schools and community.
Thank you for your continuous support from Pickens County Schools.
Shawn McDaniel
Amelia Hurley treats high school sport and softball from Alabama for the Tuscaloosa news. She can be reached via DM on X on Ameliahurley_ or via e -mail on [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tuscaloosanews.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2025/09/25/why-did-alabama-high-school-football-pickens-county-cancel-100-year-rivalry-with-gordo/86344415007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Chinese province of Gansu reached a 5.6 -magnitude earthquake, or at least 11 injuries
- Trump asks the Supreme Court to maintain the restrictions on citizenship of the right of birth that he wants to impose
- Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs: the assault against us will be greeted by a “decisive response”
- Jackets remain unbeaten with Ot Win Football Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Somey: Trump 'I can't'
- PM Modi practically signals Amrit Bharat Express via AP
- Erdogan honors martyrs azerbaijans, reaffirms Garabagh in Azerbaijan forever
- Aussies' Hell-For-Leather approach to continue on Rapid NZ Trip
- OPBS First glance: Trump promises to send troops to Portland
- UKS's main economic prediction is Reeves' budget hit as a slash
- Size 3.2 earthquakes near San Jose Del Kabo, Los Kabus, Baja California Wall, Mexico
- Nigel Farage must form an unlikely alliance if he wants the electoral victory of landslides – it is in the national interest