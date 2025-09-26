Connect with us

No. 8 Women's Hockey Downs No. 9 St. Lawrence in Season Opener – Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The No. 8 Nittany Lions started their season with a win, scoring three first period goals enroute to shutout win over No. 9 St. Lawrence on Thursday evening.

HOW IT HAPPENED

GOALTENDERS

  • Senior goaltender Katie DeSa made 15 saves for her 14th career shutout and first of the season.
  • St. Lawrence goaltender Kassidy Lawrence made 35 saves in her first career start.

STATS AND NOTES

  • Penn State won their first game over St. Lawrence since Oct. 1, 2022.
  • Sophie Morrow recorded her first collegiate point, assisting on the Nittany Lions’ second goal.
  • Mikah Keller also had her first career point with an assist on Grace Outwater’s goal.
  • Maddy Christian’s assist on the third goal was the 50th point of her career.
  • This is PSU’s first 1-0 start since the 2022-23 season.
  • Katelyn Roberts’ goal in the first period moved her into sole possession of ninth place on the program’s all-time goals list.
  • Roberts is now two points away from moving into the top ten in career points with 71.

UP NEXT

  • Penn State returns to action tomorrow afternoon, hosting No. 9 St. Lawrence for game two of the non-conference series at Pegula Ice Arena.

