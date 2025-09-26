No. 8 Women's Hockey Downs No. 9 St. Lawrence in Season Opener – Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The No. 8 Nittany Lions started their season with a win, scoring three first period goals enroute to shutout win over No. 9 St. Lawrence on Thursday evening.

HOW IT HAPPENED

GOALTENDERS

Senior goaltender Katie DeSa made 15 saves for her 14th career shutout and first of the season.

St. Lawrence goaltender Kassidy Lawrence made 35 saves in her first career start.

STATS AND NOTES

Penn State won their first game over St. Lawrence since Oct. 1, 2022.

Sophie Morrow recorded her first collegiate point, assisting on the Nittany Lions’ second goal.

Mikah Keller also had her first career point with an assist on Grace Outwater’s goal.

Maddy Christian’s assist on the third goal was the 50th point of her career.

This is PSU’s first 1-0 start since the 2022-23 season.

Katelyn Roberts’ goal in the first period moved her into sole possession of ninth place on the program’s all-time goals list.

Roberts is now two points away from moving into the top ten in career points with 71.

UP NEXT

Penn State returns to action tomorrow afternoon, hosting No. 9 St. Lawrence for game two of the non-conference series at Pegula Ice Arena.

