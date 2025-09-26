Junior Table Tennis Stars Looking for Financing for Nubits





Nine Junior Athletes of the Lenasia Table Tennis Association (LTTA) NPO were selected to represent Johannesburg on the National Table Tennis Championships in Durban in October. Among these talented players, two 16-year-olds from Chiawelo, Manqoba Nyamate and Awande Zulu are attractive for the community and local companies to facilitate their participation in the champions. These dedicated athletes earned their spots for exceptional versions and settled as Sowetos Rising Stars. Read also: School Transport Association gives back to the Orlando community, Soweto Nyamate started his table tennis trip in 2022 at the Isipho Primary School. He demonstrated rapid progress, he qualified for the District and Provincial School Summer Games in his inaugural year. His remarkable achievements include reaching the semi -final on the Raiders Junior Championships and the Ekurhuleni Open, as well as the quarterfinals in the Johannesburg and MTTC opens. In 2025 he was selected through the tests of the Johannesburg Table Tennis Association (JTTA) to represent the province at national level. Similarly, the Zulus Progress is remarkable. From his journey in 2022 he quickly qualified for provincial competitions and received international exposure to the India Khelo Tournament, where he reached the quarterfinals in the U15 category. Zulu joined the LTTA to refine his skills and compete against SAS top players. His consistent development earned him a place in the JTTA Junior League and eventually the National Championships. The NPO, dedicated to the development of young people, is looking for financial support to cover travel, accommodation, meals and other essential expenses. The total costs for all nine players are approximately R42,000. Vikash Kasan, the LTTA chairman, proudly expressed the performance of the athletes while emphasizing the financial challenge. Also read: School Transport Association returns to the Orlando community, Soweto We are proud of the talent that is fed in our club. This tournament offers invaluable exposure at the highest level, but the costs are considerable. “We ask the community and local companies to help this opportunity to make a reality for these young athletes, Kasan said. Anyone interested in assistance can call Kasan on 082 495 9157 or donate to:

The Lenasia Table Tennis Association;

Standard bank;

Walking account number: 0815 669 80.

Use your name or company name and LTTA Durban as your reference.

With the support of the community, these young athletes can proudly represent Johannesburg and inspire future generations.

