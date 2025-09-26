India hopes for the fourth time happiness while organizing the World Cup for Women Cricket





New Delhi (AP) Top arranged and seven -time champion Australia will try to prevent India from winning a women's cricket …

New Delhi (AP) TOP arranged and seven -time champion Australia will try to prevent India from winning a World Cup for ladies at home again when the game starts in the tournament next week. India hosts Sri Lanka in Guwahati, India, on Tuesday to start the 31-match tournament that culminates with the final on November 2. Matches are also played in Sri Lanka. Eight teams have discussed India, Defending Champions Australia, England, South Africa, West -India, New -Zeeland, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India's hope at home India previously organized the World Cup World of Womens in 1978, 1997 and 2013, but did not win the tournament every time. The best performance came in 1997, when the hosts lost to Australia in the semi -final in New Delhi. Led by HarmanPreet Kaur And Batter Smriti Mandhana, the third ranking List India team, hopes to take one step further this time. Mandhana has been productive since the 2022 tournament in Nieuw -Zeeland, where India finished fifth, she has 2,100 runs on an average of 58.33 with eight centuries. I think our conviction has changed a lot with the efforts, “said Mandhana. The fight will always be there and everyone in this team believes they are competition winners. Many things have changed in India for cricket for ladies since 2013. We are waiting for this tournament. Indias Key Strength is spider with Bowlers DETPI Sharma, SNEH RANA and Radha Yadav. Always strong Australia India and Australia meet on October 9 in Visakhapatnam. In 12 Cricket World Cups, Australia has achieved the last nine times with his seven victories. For skipper Alyssa Healy, Beth Moeney, Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt, it could be a last ODI World Cup, which could offer extra motivation. Australia is also stimulated by first-timers in his team Sophie Molineux (who returns from a long injury dismissal), Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll. It is a team with experienced hands and all -rounders to combat different circumstances. We are going to play a lot of spider in this World Cup, especially in the middle overs, “said Healy. Five tournament location The 31 games are spread over five locations four in India and one in Sri Lanka in Colombo. India will compete against Aarts -Bransen Pakistan in the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5. Pakistan plays all his games in Sri Lanka. According to ICC instructions, until 2027, when India and Pakistan organize a tournament, the other team will play in a neutral location because of Increased political tensions between the countries. England, South Africa to appear Second ranked England arrives with new leadership Charlotte Edwards Is now a coach and wet sciver brunt takes over the captain. Eight of the starting XI from the 2022 final are in the team, but the shape that enters the tournament has been fragmentary. Fourth Rank New Zealand will be happy to adapt to the Indian conditions to repeat its success on the Twenty20 World Cup 2024. Fifth ranking South Africa has retained its core of the last two T20 World Cups captain Laura Wolvardt and all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Nadine De Klerk. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will hope to do more than just make up for the figures, especially with the tournament that is held in the subcontinent. The Sri Lankans will play all league matches at home, except for the opener against India and then against Bangladesh in Mumbai on October 20. ___ AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

