How to look at Thursday evening football match: time, streaming, channel





Cardinals lose from the 49 people: Arizona Hapert's attack Greg Moore and Theo Mackie break down the reasons, because the cardinals have not found an offensive momentum in a loss. It is an important NFC West -Matchup on the edition of this week of Thursday evening football on Amazon Prime Video. The Arizona Cardinals (2-1) will Seattle Seahawks (2-1) On Thursday, September 25 in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Both teams will do that Conversion week 4 of the NFL season 2025 And try to jump forward in a strong NFC West Division, where all four teams are above .500, pace of the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers. The cardinals have benefited from a soft early schedule, with victories against the New Orleans Saints And Carolina Panthers In the first two weeks of the season. However, they lost on a final second field goal of the 49 people on Sunday 21 September to register their first defeat of the season. The Seahawks have meanwhile reflected from a seasonal loss to the 49 people with back-to-back victories against the Pittsburgh Steelers (31-17) and Saints (44-13) in weeks 2 and 3. This is what you need to know about their Thursday evening matchup. The Thursday evening matchup between the Seahawks and the cardinals takes place in Arizona, kicked off at 8:15 pm et. Date: Thursday, September 25.

43 points. Money line: Seattle (-125), Arizona (+105). All opportunities are thanks toBetmgmFrom Thursday afternoon. News: Seahawks 21, Cardinals 20 “The Seahawks are 2-1 with Sam Darnold at Quarterback, and a healthy Kenneth Walker III has been a difference maker on the spot. Will it hold against a run defense of a cardinals who have only allowed 76.3 to recruit per game? Seattle has won the last four meetings in Arizona.” Arizona Republic: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 17 “This is a crucial NFC West rivement match on Thursday evening football. The Cardinalswill even wears their new” rivalry “Jerseyin It. It will not help them to win. Arizona will miss James Conner in a loss for a team in Seattle that starts to find.” The NFL's Week 5 Thursday evening match will again be an NFC West -Showdown, this time between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, California. Here is the FullHursday Night Football schedule for the NFL season 2025. All games are scheduled at 8:15 pm et, unless stated otherwise. Home team was first mentioned for future competitions. *Games can be bent twice between weeks 14-16. Teams must receive a cancellation period of three weeks before the competition can be bent. Week 1: Philadelphia Eagles 24, Dallas Cowboys 20.

Philadelphia Eagles 24, Dallas Cowboys 20. Week 2 : Green Bay Packers 27, Washington Commanders 18.

: Green Bay Packers 27, Washington Commanders 18. Week 3 : Buffalo Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 21.

: Buffalo Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 21. Week 4 (25 September):Arizona CardinalsVs.Seattle Seahawks.

(25 September):Arizona CardinalsVs.Seattle Seahawks. Week 5 (October 2): Los Angeles Ramsvs.San Francisco 49ers.

(October 2): Los Angeles Ramsvs.San Francisco 49ers. Week 6 (October 9): New York Giantsvs.philadelphia Eagles.

(October 9): New York Giantsvs.philadelphia Eagles. Week 7 (October 16): Cincinnati Bengalsvs.pittsburgh Steelers.

(October 16): Cincinnati Bengalsvs.pittsburgh Steelers. Week 8 (October 23): Los Angeles Chargersvs.minnesota Vikings.

(October 23): Los Angeles Chargersvs.minnesota Vikings. Week 9 (October 30): Miami Dolphinsvs.baltimore Ravens.

(October 30): Miami Dolphinsvs.baltimore Ravens. Week 10 (November 6): Denver Broncosvs.las Vegas Raiders.

(November 6): Denver Broncosvs.las Vegas Raiders. Week 11 (November 13): New England Patriotsvs.new York Jets.

(November 13): New England Patriotsvs.new York Jets. Week 12 (November 20): Houston Texansvs.Buffalo Bills.

(November 20): Houston Texansvs.Buffalo Bills. Week 13 (Black Friday, November 28): Philadelphia Eaglesvs.Chicago Bears, 3 p.m. et.

(Black Friday, November 28): Philadelphia Eaglesvs.Chicago Bears, 3 p.m. et. * Week 14 (December 4): Detroit Lionsv.Dallas Cowboys.

(December 4): Detroit Lionsv.Dallas Cowboys. * Week 15 (December 11): Tampa Bay Buccaneersvs.atlanta Falcons.

(December 11): Tampa Bay Buccaneersvs.atlanta Falcons. * Week 16 (December 18): Seattle Seahawksvs.los Angeles Rams.

(December 18): Seattle Seahawksvs.los Angeles Rams. Week 17(Christmas Day, December 25): Kansas City Chiefsvs.denver Broncos. USA Today has contributed. You can reach Christian at [email protected].

