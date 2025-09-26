



A Canadian man was shot during a wages in the US and a week before his Zandewrouw, several American news shops report. Ontario man Giovanni Michael Mike Robinson, 32, walked back to his hotel when he was killed during a drive-by shooting. Jacob Robinson, brother of the victim, said Fox6 Milwaukee That their sister wedding is planned for next week. My heart turns for my sister. I cannot explain how that feels to have to cancel your wedding because the funeral of your brothers will replace the wedding. I have no other emotions than pain and sorrow. Originally of Stouffville, Ont., The 32-year-old lived in Pennsylvania and often traveled through the US to play golf, the Said Ontario Hockey League from Alumnus Robinson. Prior to his death, HE had hit his very first hole-in-one during the Sheboygan Falls (a city in Wisconsin), travel, Said the OHL. The OHL expanded part of his young family. Robinson leaves his wife, Rachel, and a daughter who is only 5 weeks old. Nasty WTMG Jacob said his brother was a very good man and would become a great father. Jacob added, now that my little niece she is only 5 weeks old and she will never really know her true father. Robinson played two seasons with Niagara Icedogs (2012-2014), played five seasons men's hockey at the University of Toronto Institute of Technology (2014-2019) and played professionally between Germany and Belgium for a year, the competition said in a statement. Amanda and Daniella Apostolakos, cousins ​​of the 32-year-old, in one Gofundme said that Robinson was so excited to become a father, constantly asking questions from family and friends and looking for advice to prepare, so that he would be ready for it. The cousins ​​added that Robinson was the most proud when Farrah (Robinson's daughter) arrived and showed her with the biggest smile you could ever imagine. At the time of publishing, the fundraising page that was set in Robinsons Memory 18 hours ago was collected more than US $ 129k. Robinson's sister -in -law Jess Note at the Facebook Update authorities how this was a nightmare. He was only 32, just got his first baby in August and got a hole-in-one that day. A profile on LinkedIn Matching Robinson's description states that he has graduated Ontario Tech University In 2018. Married to Rachel in 2022, it seems that he moved to the Pennsylvania at some point. In terms of work, Robinson was the director of Design, Build and Installation at the Texas based in the Indoor Golf Shop. Mike was great, the company told National Post in an e -mail and we at Tigs are all deeply saddened by its loss. The incident took place early on Wednesday morning and is being investigated by the Wisconsin police. Robinson was declared dead on the spot. Despite life -saving measures and immediate medical assistance, the victim succumbed to their injury, Sheboygan Falls Police Department said in a statement. Robinson was shot by an unknown suspect who controls a small, dark -colored SUV. So far the motive remains unclear and no arrests have been made, officials said. Our website is the place for the latest break news, exclusive creations, longreads and provocative comments. Bouquet Nationalpost.com and sign up for our daily newsletter, posted, here.

