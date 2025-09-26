We to combat efforts to prohibit the Israel's football team from World Cup 2026 | World Cup NEWS





The pressure is growing to ban Israel from the World Cup 2026, with an important mood allegedly already in the following week.

The United States government says it will work to stop every attempt to ban Israel to participate in the World Cup 2026, in the midst of calls for sporting sanctions against the country about his genocide in Gaza. In a statement released to several media on Thursday, a spokesperson for the US Department of Foreign Affairs promised: we will absolutely work to fully stop the Israel National Football team of the World Cup. Recommended stories List of 4 itemsEnd of the list The FIFA World Cup tournament 2026 will be played in the US, Canada and Mexico. According to reports, the pressure within the European football player -UEFA bodies to ban Israel from competitions in Europe that can possibly block Israel to try to qualify for the World Cup of the following years after a committee of the United Nations was concluded last week that Israël commits genocide against the Palestinian people. A majority of the UEFAS 20-person executive committee is said to be a ban on the Israel football team, according to the news agency Associated Press, with many who are concerned that the reaction of football to Israel and Russia has not been consistent. Russia was forbidden by both UEFA and FIFA, the world of world's worlds in 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine, but Israel has remained in international football events despite several allegations of war crimes and now the UN statement declares that the country commits genocide in Gaza. Last week, Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez added when he called for sports sanctions against Israel, and said that barbarity ends, neither Russia nor Israel should be in an international competition. The Reuters news agency reports that from UEFA officials is expected to call an emergency voice next week to decide on the prohibition. Although UEFA has the power to prevent Israel from participating in competitions involving its European competitions, it cannot happen that the Israeli team participates in qualifications of the World Cup, which fall under the responsibility of FIFA. The FIFA chef Gianni Infantino is close to US President Donald Trump and has been in New York this week in the satellite offices of World Football Bodys in Trump Tower. With most of the 2026 world cup competitions that are expected to be played in the US, and with Trump personally support the tournament and be Israels Staunchest Ally, it is unclear whether FIFA would endorse a ban on Israel. Palestinian football club President Jibbril Rajoub told Norways TV2 that Israel should be banned for the World Cup match, Reuters reports. Israel has violated the principles, values ​​and Fifas statutes. That is why I believe that Israel should be punished, Rajoub said. The sanctions must come from UEFA and FIFA. The Israel Sports and Culture Minister, Miki Zohar, as well as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the head of the Israel Football Association, Moshe Zuares, lobbying to keep his national team in the competition, AP reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/26/us-to-fight-efforts-to-ban-israels-football-team-from-world-cup-2026

