



Boone, NC The hockey team of the App State Field will go to Louisville, Ky. To be opposed to the Bellarmine Knights at Friday at 1 p.m. The mountain climbers (6-1, 1-0) come from a dominant 7-1 win over Vermont, with goals out Sophia Baxter ” Lise Boekaar ” Frederique Grimbergen ” Hadley Kuzmisch And Kate Richardson . Friday's matchup Who: App State vs. Bellarmine

App State vs. Bellarmine Where: Slower stage // Louisville, KY.

Slower stage // Louisville, KY. When: Friday 26 September, 1 p.m. Sunday's matchup Who: App State vs. James Madison

App State vs. James Madison Where: Dr. Jan C. Watson Field on the Brandon & Erica M. Adcock Field Hockey Complex // Boone, NC

Dr. Jan C. Watson Field on the Brandon & Erica M. Adcock Field Hockey Complex // Boone, NC When: Sunday 28 September, 1 p.m. Explore the mountain climbers Due to their first seven games, the mountain climbers lead the conference in goals (35) and scoring average (5.0), while also second place in assists (26) and Schoten (130). Boekaar is in a tear this season and leads the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in Assists (14) and total points (30) while they also arrange second ranking in goals (8). She leads the nation in assists per match (2) and points per match (4.29). Her performance during the opening weekend honored the Mac -attacking player of the week after she was responsible for the first 10 goals of the team of the season. Boekaar currently has the app rice record for most assists in one season (14), and three more assists will give her the most in the history of the app -Staat hockey. In the defensive end, Baxter was a force and earned the Mac Defensive Player of the Week -Teer for her game against Davidson. She has achieved six goals and two assists this season. The 2025 team contains three players who earned All-MAC selections in 2024. Midfielder Boekaar was appointed as the All-Mac First Team and the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) South Region First Team. Henriette Stegen was appointed as the All-Mac second team, while Grimbergen earned a place at the All-Mac First-year team. Six mountain climbers are on the NFHCA Division I Watch List from 2025: returning players Baxter, Boekaar, Grimbergen and Stegen, and newcomers Richardson and Calista Schwartz . Baxter represented the mountain climbers at the Senior Nexus Championship last summer. Explore the knights Bellarmine (0-7, 0-1 Mac) comes in the matchup after a 4-13 (1-7 mac) season in 2024. They recently suffered a loss of 11-0 for Miami (OH). The knights are led by head coach Toby Platt, which is at the helm in his first season. Explore the dukes No. 18 James Madison (6-3, 1-0 Mac) comes in the matchup after a 14-6 (7-1 Mac) season in 2024, with their only Mac loss that comes to App State in the last game of the regular season. This defeat gave the mountain climbers part of the regular seasonal title. Recently the Dukes no. 8 Michigan made 3-1 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and helped them earn a national ranking of 18 in the NFHCA poll. The dukes are led by head coach Christy Morgan, who states in her 20th season that the program leads. Series History

vs. Bellarmine: This is the seventh meeting of all time between the mountain climbers and the knights, with app status that leads the 6-0 series.

vs. James Madison: This is the 22nd encounter between the mountain climbers and the dukes. James Madison leads the series 15-5-1, with the mountain climbers who win the last three games. Next The mountain climbers stay in the high country to organize Miami (OH) on 3 October. First touch to the Dr. Jan C. Watson Field in Brandon & Erica M. Adcock Field Hockey Complex is planned at 3 p.m.

