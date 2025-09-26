“Please, don't follow my son's education”

A father argues for compassion and understanding for his 15-year-old son, a central JV football player from Kalamazoo who went viral after he jumped to a player from another team, which causes a serious spine.

The incident, recorded on video and viewed by more than six million people worldwide, led to disciplinary measures against the student, although the chief inspector of the school district said that the specific conditions cannot be announced.

Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. During a board meeting on Thursday evening, Darrin Slade said that the student's punishment is in accordance with the discipline policy of the district, which according to him is one of the strongest in the state.

While the Kalamazoo Central JV team returned to the field on Thursday, the player involved in the incident did not participate.

While that competition took place, the student's father spoke responsible for the injury for the board during the regularly planned meeting.

The father first apologized to the wounded player and his family and told the board that he accepted that his son's wrong choice should be disciplined, but said that his son experiences pain above a reasonable punishment because of the viral video, including racist comments and violent threats.

Moreover, the student's father argued for the training and future of his son.

I accept the punishment. My son is wrong. We have broadcast letters and everything, “said the student's father.” But please do not take training of my sons.

Many members of the community also spoke about the incident with similar care for the central student of Kalamazoo, in which they called for a refund for the 15 -year -old, including counseling and mentoring, instead of retribution, where the removal of the student will significantly influence his future.

This is still a child, one person said. We all made mistakes at the age of 15. He deserves an opportunity to learn from this.

A Varsity football player from Kalamazoo Central also spoke about how the captured incident does not represent the student, the team or the school. He said how the two teams bathed together after the incident, a moment he said he wanted it to have become viral.

“I am proud of being a KC student. I am asking us tonight to see us for who we are, not who we were painted to be,” the student said. “That's why I speak. Not to minimize the pain of the student who is injured, but to ensure that we don't ignore the other young man who is injured.”

Superintendent Dr. Slade said that he had personally contacted the injured student, their families and school officials in the opponent to offer support.

“Thank you for contacting Lakeshore. Thank you for contacting (the injured player), but you have not reached my family. I am not upset Dr. Slade, I am injured,” the father said.

“If I tell you that I and my son are not doing well, they were not.”

In an earlier statement, Kalamazoo Public Schools, called the 18 September Act 'Egregious', added that the kind of behavior was unacceptable and does not reflect the values ​​of “sportiness, respect and integrity” that the district expects from student athletes, coaches and the community.

District officials have issued the following statement:

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) also told News Channel 3 that Kalamazoo Central took the case “very seriously”, although they could not reveal the specific accountability action because of the privacy laws of students. Their statement was as follows:

Kalamazoo Central has taken this issue very seriously and they have taken strong and decisive action. Because of the privacy laws of students, we cannot disclose the specific accountability promotions, but they have surpassed what MHSAA instructions would require otherwise in the event of dangerous and unsporting behavior.

Lakeshore Schools Superintendent Greg Eding has issued a letter to the community in response to the incident. According to Eding, the incident was “totally unacceptable and has no place in student athletics.”

In part, that letter contained the following statement:

