No. 19 Field Hockey continues Homstand with Ohio State and Columbia

Piscataway, NJ- No. 19 Rutgers Field Hockey completes his five-game homing area this weekend with two more home games. The Scarlet Knights will start on Friday Big Ten Conference Play with the League Opener organizing Ohio State, then welcome in Columbia on Sunday.

Rutgers Notes

Rutgers starts the weekend with a 4-4 record. The Scarlet Knights have only allowed 13 goals through the opening of eight games. The Scarlet Knights wins over No. 16 UConn, Wagner, Vermont and New Hampshire, with losses to four arranged teams no. 11 Syracuse, no. 3 Virginia, no. 11 Princeton and no. 18 Monmouth.

RU has scored 16 goals in his four wins and only two goals in his four losses. In victories, RU has surpassed opponents 16-5 and surpassed in losses, 8-2.

Olivia de Zwaan the team leads with four goals while Olivia Fraticelli is second with three. Goalkeeper Emily Nicholls is sixth in the nation in savings percentage (83.1%), 11one In the nation in rescues per competition (7.0), and the conference with 56 Saves, 21 more than second place.

Ranking Notes

In the season, Rutgers arrived at number 16 in the NFHCA preseason coaches survey and came to no. 18, 17 and 19 in later polls. Because the Scarlet Knights earned a ranking for the first time Meredith Civico In 2017, the Scarlet Knights earned a ranking every season at one point, including every survey of the preseason since 2018.

About Ohio State

Osu, who came the season in the preseason in the preseason, fell out of the ranking last week after falling to 3-4 in general on the campaign. After beating Ball State and Kent State 16-3 during the opening weekend, OSU lost to No. 3 Virginia, no. 11 Syracuse, no. 8 Harvard and now arranged Louisville, defeated Northeastern.

Makenna Webster leads the team with 11 goals and 25 points, second in the Big Ten in each stat. She is third national in goals per match and fourth in points. Goalkeeper Maddie Stevens has a 1.50 goals-to-average and 66.7% savings percentage.

Rutgers is 11-6 in the all-time series against Ohio State and enters the game with a seven-game winning streak. Six of those times Ru defeated a ranked Ohio State team, including three top 10 victories.

Last season did not beat Ru then. 7 OSU 2-1 in the BIG ten quarterfinals, after a 1-0 home win then-no. 3 OSU in the regular season. Rutgers has excluded the Buckeyes in four of the last six meetings and has allowed only three goals to the Buckeyes in the last eight games.

About Columbia

Columbia is 3-2 in the year and beats no. 18 Albany, Liu and Fairfield, with losses for Quinnipiac and Cornell. Jacinta Solari Etheferry has three goals to lead the team, while goalkeeper Margot Houle has 2.22 goals against average and 72.5% savings percentage. Before they are confronted with Ru, they organize Brown on Friday.

Rutgers and Columbia played 10 games, with Ru winning seven. The Scarlet Knights won the last meeting in 2021, a 2-0 victory in which Ru had a 28-6 shot advantage, won four of the last five meetings.

With a victory

Versus Ohio State

12-6 Record against the Buckeyes, including eight straight victories

5-1 in the past six Big Ten-Openders

Versus Columbia

8-3 Lifetime against the lions and five of the last six are victories

Milestone tracker Puck Winter Defensive

Puck Winter is always on the top 10 in the NCAA history in defensive Saves. The reigning double NCAA Statistics, Winter is Rutgers of all time, second in the Big Ten and 9one In the NCAA history.

Michelle Cargen, Holy Cross (1987-90): 58 Susan Crafts, Virginia (1982-85): 38 Amy Gielle, William & Mary (1993-96): 34 Beth Senic, Ohio State (1985-88): 31 Angie King, Quinnipiac (2013-16): 31 Chantal Lacroix, Holy Cross (1990-93): 30 Wendy Barker, Holy Cross (1985-88): 29 Monica McCorry, Buckknell (1998-01): 29

9. Puck Winter Rutgers: 27

Civico emphasizes the team culture

Since her first day as a head coach, the basis of Rutgers Field Hockey has been the culture, about the deliberate creation of a family atmosphere with which student athletes can thrive as students, as athletes and as people. By attracting and recruiting the very best players and employees during its fourteen years and giving them an environment in which they flourish, Meredith Civico has built the program in one of the top in the Big Ten and the Nation. The core tenant for the program is the establishment of a strong, positive culture where progress is expected, differences are celebrated and family is everything. The feeling of solidarity in the dressing room and while competing is what makes this team special and unique.

“Culture is something you have to work with every day; it doesn't happen alone,” Civico explains. “We have this acronym: Rutgers, which stands for our core values: ruthless, united, persistent, grim, excellence, respect, strength. These are not only words on a wall, they don't live alone. We not only coach a sport; we coach people. Sports are played by people played by people and people are the most important.”

Preservation of awards

Rutgers Field Hockey had named three players after the Big Ten players in the preseason to view a list.Leave the Cogdell“Paulina NiklausAnd Puck Winter were all recognized by the League Office. The trio all earned all-conference recognition to close last season.

Cogdell returns for her second-year campaign after being recognized in her debut campaign in the Big at All-Freshman team. The resident of Badingham, England started all 17 games in midfield, had two goals and an assist and was named the Big first -year student of the week after the team's victory over. 7 Iowa. She was also appointed as the NFHCA National Academic Squad.

Niklaus returns to the team after an All-American campaign last year. The German was a third team All-American, first team All-Big ten, First Team All-Region and All-Big Ten Tournament Team Selection last season. It was her second consecutive season as a selection for all conference and all-region, and she scored 10 goals and seven assists in 34 career-start.

Winter returns for her fourth season as a Scarlet Knight as leader of all time in defensive rescues, posting 25 in her career after leading the NCAA in 2023 (with 12) and 2024 (with nine) and is in the NCAA history in the Stat on the ninth of all time. De Winter is a dual all -big ten and triple player of all region, and the back was the Big first -year student of the year 2022. During 55 career -start, she also scored 12 goals.

In addition, six student athletes from Rutgers were recognized by USA Field Hockey in the selections for the Senior Nexus Championship 2025. Olivia Fraticelli ” Dani Gindville ” Maddie Kidd And Emily Nicholls were selected to compete while Natalie Arnold And Maddie Olshemski were mentioned as alternatives.

Recent history

Rutgers ended last season at 8-9 in general. The team was no. 14 in the RPI, the highest RPI for a team that did not make the NCAA tournament. Ru played eight of the 17 games against NCAA touring teams and 10 games against teams in the top 20 of the RPI, including six games against top 10 RPI teams. Seven out of nine losses were for NCAA tournament teams.

Ru has won 55 of their last 86 games in the last four seasons. During the year, RU defeated four ranked teams: No. 3 Ohio State, no. 7 Iowa, no. 7 Ohio State and no. 17 Penn State. The team has been arranged in the top 20 in both the NFHCA coaches poll and the RPI rankings for many weeks.

Since 2018, Veldhockey is 88-51, a winning percentage of 63%, with more than half of those victories against ranked teams. Rutgers has 18-arranged victories in the past six seasons and 43 arranged victories since 2018, including 16 top 10 victories since 2021. In 2018, RU went to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 32 years and then made two extra NCAA tournaments in the next five years. The team set the program record for victories in 2021 (19) and in 2023 had the second most victories in program history (16). Ru was the number 1 general seed in the NCAA tournament in 2021 after winning the Big Ten -Tournament on Home Turf.

International knights

Rutgers Field Hockey Alumn Katie Larmour was recently honored with her very first selection for the senior national team for her country. Larmour earned six caps with Team Ireland this summer and played against Team USA in an exhibition match in Charlotte and then competed for Team Ireland in the Eurohockey championships at the beginning of August.

Alumn Iris Langejans recently also started a professional career at home in the Netherlands and draw at HDM Ladies 1 to play at the highest level of Dutch professional field hockey.