



At the start of the new academic year, Brno University of Technology (but) was not only about lectures, but also about movement. The center of sports activities (CESA) A rich program drawn up that brought students and employees to the university. More than 600 participants registered for more than 40 activities and the campus was filled with the energy of badminton tournaments, bouldering, tabata and the traditional but miles.

Tden Sport to VUT 2025: University of Opt in Motion! | Author: Michaela Dokov

Cesa got moving again! Almost 600 participants registered for the wide range of sports activities. All sports were fully booked and students and staff enjoyed an active week. What can participants try? Team sports Badminton, Dodgeball, Table tennis and Futsal Individual sports Pilates, self -defense, mountain biking, walking, scooters, bouldering, tabata, training, tennis, disc golf, various forms of compensatory exercises and water sports

Pilates, self -defense, mountain biking, walking, scooters, bouldering, tabata, training, tennis, disc golf, various forms of compensatory exercises and water sports Body measurements With Inside and Animals devices

With Inside and Animals devices Some sports offered tournaments or multi-events, others free training sessions. Everyone could choose what suited them best. The program also included the traditional But mile 1899 m Race. Finally, A record 620 participants arrived at Sports Weekincluded 453 Students and 167 staff. Participants came from all power and parts of but. The most active faculty was by far the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Communication. It was followed by the Faculty of Information Technology and the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering. This year, the Sportweek was part of the Active September program. Thank you all for participation and we look forward to Sports Week 2026!

