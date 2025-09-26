What to see: Football Week 5 Viewer's Guide

Week 5 of the University Football season 2025 is loaded.

On Saturday, four matchups contains ranked teams and three of those four playing games with top five opponents.

Those are not the only fascinating matchups. Friday's Lei comprises two games in which ranked teams are involved and there are a few matchups in the SEC that can be upset.

Let's go there. This is what you need to know prior to the last weekend of September.

No. 21 USC Op No. 23 Illinois

Is USC real? The Trojan horses have so far so far more than 52 points per match and have scored 78 combined points in their big for victories over Purdue and Michigan State. If the Trojans defeat Illinois, they will already be a victory for their Big ten -victory Totaal in entire 2024.

Former UNLV QB Jayden Maiava has been fantastic in his first full season as the Trojan starter. HES 68-of-96 passes 1,223 Yards and has thrown nine touchdowns without interception. Junior College Transfer Waymond Jordan has rushed 443 Yards on only 57 Carry's. In general, the attack is on average a stunning 9.2 meters per game.

Admittedly, the schedule has not been exceptionally difficult. Illinois will so far become the biggest test of the season for the Trojan horses, even after the way the Illini won by Indiana. And watch out for the time zones for the Trojan horses. The victory against Purdue broke a 15-game Losing Streak east of Colorado for USC dating from 2012.

Almost everything that could go wrong went wrong for Illinois in week 4. After a great start of the season, the Illini was acted for 579 total Yards and recruiting 312 hurrying. Oh, Indiana also scored eight attacking touchdowns.

While the defense was torn apart, the attack line found it difficult to keep. Indiana had seven bags like RB Kaden Feagin and Calil Valentine combined to hurry 11 times for 29 Yards.

No. 1 Ohio State in Washington

The Buckeyes were free in week 4 prior to their longest road trip of the season. Saturday match is the only one further west than Madison, Wisconsin, for Ohio State.

Ohio states that the defense has given up 16 points in three games. Redshirt First -year QB Julian Sayin is the completion percentage leader in the early season in University Football; He completes 78.9% of his passes. That is more than 2% more than Indiana QB and the New Heisman favorite Fernando Mendoza.

After he had not played against Texas, first -year students who walked back Bo Jackson, surpassed 100 yards in the last two games, while they only wear nine. He is already Ohio, says leader.

Washington had a case to be arranged after the demolition of the state of Washington in week 4. The Huskies placed 49 points when QB Demond Williams was 16-of-19 for 298 Yards and four touchdowns while hurried 13 times for 88 yards and a score. The game on Saturday is the first time that many casual fans have seen Williams; A big game can make the second -year student a potential breakout star.

Williams and Washingtons attack could hang with the state of Ohio. It will be up to the defense to force one or two turnover to keep upset hope.

No. 4 LSU at no. 13 OLE Miss

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said on Monday that his teams start Quarterback Austin Simmons are when Simmons is 100% healthy. Simmons did not start the last two games after he has sustained a left single injury in the rebels in Kentucky.

And it seems that he will be 100% for at least another week. According to ON3, Trinidad Chambliss has been set to make his third consecutive start for the rebels.

The attack did not miss a beat with Chambliss in the starting line -up. He was thrown 719 Yards and four touchdowns this season, while he also hurried 36 times before 195 Yards and two scores. A former starter at Division II Ferris State, Chambliss moved to Ole Miss after the 2024 season.

[Yahoo Sports TV is here! Watch live shows and highlights 24/7]

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier may not be 100%either. Prior to the Tigers Week 4 victory on FCS SouthEastern Louisiana, coach Brian Kelly said that Nussmeier had to do with a torso injury. Against the lions, Nussmeier was 25-of-31 for 273 Yards and had four total touchdowns.

Could that game be the spark that LSUS attack needed? The Tigers had not scored more than 23 points in any of their first three games of the season and that week 1 victory at Clemson looks less and less useful now that Clemson is 1-3. The game on Saturday could be a much better barometer for where LSU is in the Pantheon of top cool football teams.

No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State

The Big Ten Title-Game Rematch Headlines A Prime-Time Lei that will have many university football fans that frantically go back and forth between NBC and ABC.

If the ducks pull the (light) upset on Saturday, they have a fantastic opportunity to be unbeaten for a second consecutive season. Although the regular season ends with a trip to Washington, the only ranked teams in Oregons visit remaining scheme no. 11 Indiana and no. 21 USC both Eugene.

Oregon QB Dante Moore has become a Heisman favorite in the early season, because he completed almost 75% of his passes for 962 Yards and 11 TDs with only one interception. Without Evan Stewart in the Line -Up, Moore really spreads the ball around. Malik Benson leads the ducks with 14 receptions through the first four games of the season and nine players have at least three catches.

While Moore has shaved, Drew Allar needs a fantastic competition to start his 2025 season. Allar was 22-of-26 for 217 Yards and a TD in Penn States wins Nevada, but since then it has only passed 35-of-62 for 409 Yards and three touchdowns and a interception in Blowout victories on Florida International and Villanova.

The Nittany Lions did not need Allar to be excellent in those games thanks to their Backfield combination of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. It is unlikely that it will continue on Saturday evening. Penn State needs Allar to play well to avenge their Big Titleenspellies.

No. 17 Alabama at no. 5 Georgia

The Crimson Tides Week 1 loss for the state of Florida took part of the shine of this matchup, but it also makes it even more critical for Alabama. Can the tide pay a second loss for October with five more matchups against ranked teams that remain?

Alabama also just has to play well on the road against a power conference opponent. After blowing out Wisconsin last September, Alabama was removed 1-5 from Bryant-Denny Stadium under Kalen Deboer. The only victory was against LSU in November when Alabama won 42-13 and went back to the top 10.

After a rough start against the state of Florida, QB Ty Simpson is excellent against both Louisiana monro and Wisconsin, because Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams have formed a fantastic receiving duo. Alabama should also walk back Jam Miller and defending Lineman Tim Keenan III for the first time on Saturday. Miller missed the first three games of the season with a collarbone injury, while Keenan has been put aside with a high ankle sprain.

Just like Alabama, Georgia was also eliminated in week 4 after the 44-41 overtime victory over Tennessee. After two milquetoast matches to start the season, QB Gunner Stockton had his best match of the year against the volunteers when he passed 23-31 for 304 Yards and scored three total touchdowns.

Georgias Defense will want to avoid a second consecutive shootout, especially after what Alabama affected the Bulldogs in 2024. The tide scored 30 points in the first half of their 41-34 victory a season ago before Georgia fought to take back to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Other games to watch

No. 8 Florida State (-7) in Virginia, 7 pm et Friday, ESPN: The Cavaliers are 3-1 and score more than 45 points per match. FSU goes to Charlottesville on a short week after QB Thomas Castellanos was rolled up by defenders in the Seminoles Week 4 -victory on Kent State. Castellanos should be good to go on Friday evening.

No. 24 TCU in the state of Arizona (-2.5), 9 pm et Friday, Fox: The defensive Big 12 champions are small favorites despite TCUS Hot Start. The horned frogs dropped SMU in week 4 when QB Josh Hoover threw exactly 1,000 meters above TCU's first three games of the season.

No. 22 Notre Dame (-4.5) in Arkansas, Noon et, ABC: A victory for Arkansas may be desperately needed after the way the razorbacks blew an 18-point lead in their week 4 loss against Memphis. A victory in Arkansas certainly also beats Notre Dame from the Play -Off Stelling.

Auburn at no. 9 Texas A&M (-6.5), 3.30 pm et, ESPN: The aggies were eliminated in week 4 after their 41-40 victory over Notre Dame, while Auburn tries to bounce back from his 24-17 defeat in Oklahoma. Protecting QB Jackson Arnold is the greatest priority of the Tigers. Oklahoma fired him 10 times. The aggies have nine bags due to their first three games.

No. 15 Tennessee (-7.5) in the state of Mississippi, 4.15 pm et, Sec Network: Can the state make Mississippi a second September house upset? The Bulldogs got the Arizona State in week 2, because Jeff Lebbys Squad has already doubled the victory total of 2024.

No. 25 Byu (-6.5) in Colorado, 22:15 pm et, ESPN: It is the first road start for Byu True Freshman QB Bear Bachmeier. The cougars lean heavily on their run game while Bachmeier makes his feet wet; The cougars are on average 41 wears up to just 24 passes per game. The buffalo allow more than 194 meters per game. QB Kaidon Salter should get his fourth start of the season after he approved three scores against Wyoming in week 4.