Sortlist -nominees announced before 2025 Junior Sports Awards!





With a week to go, the nominated nominees fighting for a top -award in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon ​​(ABC) Junior Sports Awards are announced. Sports teams, individuals and coaches are the 39 nominations for their remarkable talent and excellent performance. Together the nominations in twelve categories illustrate the Boroughs Excellence and Participation in a wide range of sports. Congratulations to all nominated nominees. We look forward to welcome you, together with representatives from ABC Sports Forum, ABC Borough Council and Headline Sponsor Manfreight Limited to Craigavon ​​Civic and Conference Center on Friday 3 October, where the winners are announced! The nominated nominees include: Young Volunteer Award (sponsored by ABC Borough Council): Katie Haughey (Granemore Camogie Club). Sports person with disabilities (sponsored by Donaghys or Banbridge): Jude Sheldon (Craigavon ​​Table Tennis Club). Junior School Team of the Year (sponsored by Armagh Sports and Trophies): Royal School Armagh Year 8 Girls Athletics Team.

Newbridge Integrated College U12 Boys Football Team.

Dromore High School Junior Netball Team.

St Ronans College Year 8 Girls Volleyball Team. Junior Club Team of the Year (sponsored by Total Hockey): Granemore Camogie Club U14 team.

Banbridge Hockey Club U11 Boys team.

Lurgan Ladies Hockey Club U11 team. Junior Male of the Year (sponsored by ABC Borough Council): Corey McCartney (Dromore High School & Linfield Football Club).

Kevin McGath (Newbridge Integrated College & Irann Gac).

Adam Green (Banbridge Academy & Lough Erne Yacht Club). Junior Woman of the Year (sponsored by Manfreight Limited): Eve Harrison (Abercorn Primary School & Dromore Athletics Club).

Una McClelland (St Catherines College & IveaGh Pony Club).

Indie McQuillan (Dromore High School & Larne Football Club Academy).

Katie Leslie (Banbridge Academy & Banbridge Hockey Club). Youth school team of the year (sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon ​​Borough Council): Newbridge Integrated College U16 Boys Football team.

Portadown College U16 Girls football team.

Banbridge Academy 1st XI Boys Hockey Team.

Portadown College 1st XI Girls Hockey Team.

Banbridge Academy Relay Swimming Team.

Coliste Chaitrona U15 Girls Table Tennis Team. Youth Club Team of the Year (sponsored by Manfreight Limited): Armagh City Football Club U16 team.

Clan Na Gael CLG U15 Boys team.

City of Armagh Rugby Football Club U18 team. Coach of the Year (sponsored by Sport Noord -IILAND): Michelle McGuigan (St Brendas Camogie Club).

Kyle Mcardle (Football Club Armagh).

Simon Jess (Banbridge Academy – Hockey).

Arnold Morgan (Banbridge Academy – Table tennis). Youth man of the year (sponsored by McKever Sports): Joshua Awujoola (Dromore High School & Fast Twitch Athletics).

Ben Wilson (Newbridge Integrated College & Glenavon Football Club).

Adam McKee (Banbridge Academy & Banbridge Hockey Club).

Alfie Clarke (Dromore High School & Dromore Rugby Football Club).

Aedan McGivern (Abbey Christian Brothers Grammar School & Craigavon ​​Table Tennis Club). Youth Woman of the Year (sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon ​​Borough Council): Fiadhna Loughran (St Patricks High School & Granemore Camogie Club).

Ruby Johnston (Banbridge Academy & Portadown Ladies Hockey Club).

Samantha Burns atkin (Banbridge Academy & Banbridge Amateur Swimming Club).

Monika Iliieva (St Ronans College & National Taekwondo Center).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/shortlisted-nominees-announced-for-2025-junior-sports-awards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos