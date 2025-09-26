No. 6 Field hockey on Mount Holyoke

Saturday 27 September | Noon

MHC Turf & Track | South Hadley, wrong.

No. 6 Field hockey at Trinity

Sunday 28 September | 13.00

Robin L. Sheppard Field | Hartford, Conn.

Series History

vs. Mount Holyoke

The Beavers are always 26-15-3 against the Lyons in a series dating from 1988.

Babson has won nine in a row above Mount Holyoke with a combined score of 50-6 after the Lyons won four straight ahead in the 2013-15 series with a combined count of 11-3.

The Green and White have won the last four games in South Hadley since 2017.

vs. Trinity

Babson is all time against Trinity in a series dating from 2014.

The Bantams doubled the Beavers in the first match in the series, 6-3, in 2014, and brought the Green and White, 2-0, in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

Both previous games in the series were played in Babson Park.

Last meeting

vs. Mount Holyoke

Jessica Evans '25 Tallied a career-high six points on two goals and two assists and senior Caroline Digiovanni Two own goals added when Babson No. 7 to an 8-0 win over Mount Holyoke rolled in the regular season finale on November 2, 2024 in MacDowell Field.

Katie Guden M'25 and Sophie Croci M'25, senior Laney Reed and junior Ashley Braren Also came in the score column for the Beavers. Bayla Furre '25 made two saves in goal for her 10th shutout of the season.

Rachel Katzenberg '25 made eight saves in 51 minutes of work in the Mount Holyoke goal and Senior Ainsley Gruener made one stop in nine minutes of exemption in the second quarter.

vs. Trinity

Christine Taylor '22 broke a scoreless impasse with a penalty stroke 3:24 in the fourth quarter when Trinity beat Babson in third place in the 10th ranking, 2-0, in an NCAA Tournament Quarterfinal on November 14 on MacDowell Field.

Cassidy Riley'22 ended with six Saves for the Beavers, who were excluded for the first time since 25 September 2019.

Isabella Deveney '25 scored her first collegial goal for Trinity with just over seven minutes to play to win.

Scouting the Beavers

No. 6 Babson (6-1, 1-0 Newmac) won his last two games, including a 5-1 routine about Wellesley last Saturday in Wellesley's Butler Stadium.

Junior Grace Mullaney Realized a goal and an assist and five different players set a goal on the scoreboard in the win. Reed, Digiovanni, colleague Senior Alex Michelotti and second -year -old Penny Baroni also scored for the beavers and the first year Anna Bonuceoli and second -year -old Charlotte Roe Registered assists. First -year Madison Tibbals Made two saves in the goal in the victory.

Digiovanni (7-0-14) this fall has at least one goal in six of the seven games and Baroni (6-2-14) scored in her last two outings. Michelotti (2-1-5) and Reed (2-0-5) are multi-goal scorers for the Beavers, and Mullaney (1-3-5) leads the team in assists.

Tibbals (1.44 GAA, 34 Saves) has won five of her first six career start with one shutout.

Exploring the lyons

Mount Holyoke (4-4, 0-1 NewMac) had a four-game extraction streak broke in a 2-1 loss at MIT last Saturday in the conference opener.

Juniorlinnea Alsted accounted for the only goal of the Lyons of the Day against the Engineers, who needed a goal of the fourth quarter to dismiss the regional lyons. Gruener made four saves for the visitors in the setback.

Alsted (5-2-12) has four goals in her last four games to score the team, while Junior Mackenzie Hillman (4-1-9) and second-year MJ Owens (4-1-9) are in second place in the team in scoring. Junior Diane Lee (4-1-9), first-year Rory Bernardo (3-3-9) and Junior Emily Bisson (2-1-5) are also multi-goal scorers for the Lyons.

Gruener has started with all eight games for the Lyons and places a 1.26 goals against the average and a .769 savings percentage with 30 saves and two shutouts.

Exploring the Bantams

Trinity (2-4, 0-3 Nescac) wants to make a loss of two games after he fell to WPI in Worcester on Wednesday.

Junior Brooke Dibiase scored in the 10th minutes with an assist of second-year Claire Griffith for the Bantams, who led 1-0 to the fourth quarter. Senior Hayley Gable made six saves in the goal in the setback.

Dibian (4-0-8) is at the top of the Bantams in scoring, including a two-goal game vs. Smith earlier this month. Griffith (2-1-5) and second-year Aly Janssen (2-0-4) are multi-goal scorers and second-year Eva McKelvey leads the team with a few defensive saves.

Gable has gone the distance in all six games for the Bantams and records a 2.18 goals against the average and a .735 savings percentage with 36 Saves.

Weekly recognition

Tibbalsbecame The Second Beaver Rookie this season after Bonazzoli to earn Newmac Defensive Athlete of the Week on Tuesday afternoon.

Tibbals was also named National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday and became the second NFHCA selection of the season of the season of the season at Baroni, who received attacking distinctions on 3 September.

The Rookie-Netminder was great to make nine rescues in two starts, while he placed a 0.93 goals and placed a .818 savings percentage in back-to-back victories.

Dominance of the conference

Babson has won 69 consecutive NewMac regular season matches over the past 10 years since a 1-0 judgment on Mount Holyoke on October 17, 2015.

Since the start of the 2021 campaign, the Beavers have conquered 43 straight matches against the opponent of NewMac, including the conference tournament. The last setback was a 3-2 overtime loss for MIT in the NewMac title game 2019.

The Green and White won 36 straight Newmac Road games that went back to the loss on Mount Holyoke in 2015.

Beavers vs. The Nescac

Sunday's match-up is the fourth of five Babson matches this season vs. Teams of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (Nescac).

The Beavers, which no. 4 Williams (2-1 OT) and Tufts (2-1 OT) defeated and lost to No. 1 Middlebury (5-1), will also accept No. 13 Bowdoin on October 14.

The green and white are 5-5 against the Nescac since the beginning of last season and are 12-7 versus the conference that goes back to 2023.

Newmac leaders

Digiovanni is in second place in the Newmac with seven goals, Baroni is sixth with six goals, and the two beavers are in fifth place in the competition with 14 points.

Mullaney is in fourth place in the conference with three assists.

Digiovanni, Baroni and Reed all share the NewMac lead with two game-winning goals.

Beaver Bites

Digiovanni has risen to the 12th on the Babson All-time goal scoring list with 41 goals and is in 14th place on the list of career points with 87.

Baroni (6-2-14) surpassed her score totals from last year (5-1-11) when she was the Newmac Rookie of the year.

Figures to know

The Green and White have won their last 73 games in the last five years while leading the break.

Since the beginning of the 2021 season, Babson is 78-2 when the opponent scores no more than one goal.

The Green and White are 4-0 in one target matches this season and have won 11 of the last 15 games since 2023 in games that have been determined by one goal.

Babson is 32-9 in the month of September that goes back until 2021.

Next

After this weekend, the Beavers will play their next three games at home, starting Wednesday against Roger Williams at 6 pm on MacDowell Field.