From household courts to global change

Fifty-five years ago this week, Rosie Casals Judy Dalton defeated 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 in the final of the Virginia Slims Invitational-the groundbreaking event in the Houston Racquet Club (HRC) who represents the birth of professional tennis of ladies who enjoy it today.

While Casals took home the Champions Paycheck from $ 1,600, it was a victory that was shared with her colleague -original 9 Renegades, as well as Gladys Heldman, the bright entrepreneur who thought the players thought they needed to follow the sports sex.

Of course, nothing happened to the individual. Heldman only recently moved to Houston, where she was able to lobby the support of important allies-included men such as Jim Hight, President-Elect of the Texas Lawn Tennis Association, and Paul Pearce, executive director of the Houston Tennis Association.

When the event came together, Delores Hornberger, president of the Womens Association at the HRC, turned out to be another crucial figure when she collected the clubs-welfare members to sell tickets and to organize Pro-Ams and cocktail parties on the sidelines of the campaign.

In short, it cost the proverbial village to change tennis forever. Together with a small army of volunteers, the event also offered life-determining opportunities for young professionals, including a few young women who want to build media career in the men's-dominated Sportenena.





Terry St John

Terry St John, graduated from the journalism of the University of Texas in Austin, had already been contracted to produce membership newsletters for the HRC when the tennis circus rolled into the city. Suddenly she noticed that she had the assignment to run media operations for a professional tournament with some of the biggest stars of the games.

She was, she admits very green at the time, inexperienced when it came to media relationships. Until that moment she usually worked on publications for the oil and gas industry.

Gladys and the players who kept the dollar Bills were the very first press conference I had managed, said St John. But I was lucky to have a few good mentors, including the general manager of one of the radio stations of the city, who guided me.

She added: ID heard from Billie Jean King and Rosie Casals, but I was not at all well informed about tennis policy. Gladys and the players were negotiated in the basement and I was afraid that I would lose my media! I think I went down three times and knocked on the door.

Go here and talk to the media! Tell them your story!

Eventually the players appeared at 3 p.m. and the symbolic banknotes held up. Half an hour later, Casals and Valerie Ziegenfuss were on the field and played the first game of an uncertain future.

We had a good turnout with the photo call -I think everything was present on one after all TV station, said St John. I know that one of the TV reporters did not show because he did not realize how important this was and he was shocked by his superiors. Then he shot me out because he did not let him know how important it was!

At the time, women were rare in sports departments – most people present were inevitably male. They include representatives of the city two main mastheads, the Houston Chronicle and Houston Post. But St. John remembers that the sports boys are receptive and enthusiastic, and helped to create the buzz that would see the event, greeted a success.

The members of the club were also very supportive, according to St. John.

The stands went up very quickly – nothing really impressive, but there was a good presence with around 600 spectators for the final, she said. The tournament placed the club more in the spirit of the city as a pioneer and everyone enjoyed it.

Although I just started in the company itself, St John made sure that that week was not the only woman in the press room. She invited Gena Pfennig, a sports-gems young reporter and photographer of the Baytown Sun, who made the chance to cover the historical event.





Terry St John and Gloria Steinem

I photographed the tournament with my Twin-lens Yashica, said Pfennig, who also had a diploma from the University of Texas, where she had played tennis in intramural competitions, in the days before title IX doors opened for female university athletes.

I had awe for all players, especially Billie Jean King. We were almost at the same age, so I had started to follow her career even before she became professional.

And I remember that there was excitement when the HRC members and guests realized that their tournament wrote history.

The presence of Pfennigs at the Virginia Slims Invitational reflected a subtle shift in the genderon balance of sports journalism that would develop from the 1970s.





Gena Pfennig

On a personal level, it confirmed a lifelong love for the game and a career based on sport. In addition to continuing to report on Virginia Slims and Avon Series tournaments in Texas, she treated the Battle of the Sexes in the Houston Astrodome in 1973.

Later she was hired as the first wife of Athletic Public Relations of the University of Houston, who promoted small sports that, according to them, included all women's sports. Other highlights of the career were the opportunity to interview Janet Guthrie, the first woman who participated in the Indianapolis 500 in 1977.

Pfennig has made the pilgrimage to Wimbledon twice with her husband, Jon, and in recent years has presented itself at the WTA 250 ATX Open in Austin. She stopped playing tennis when she turned 70, but continues to play table tennis five times a week. She has been a proud footballholder of the UT football ticket for 60 years.

The possibility of being part of such an important moment as the Virginia Slims Invitational, and events that followed gives me a lot of pleasure and a sense of satisfaction, she said.

St. John also actively remains involved in the game, 55 years after she was in the original 9s job. Now in the mid -80s she still plays when she can, and enjoy watching Coco Gauff, Madison Keys and especially Venus Williams.

I think she is so graceful, said St John of the legendary former world no. 1.

After her first meeting with professional tennis of Ladies in September 1970, St. John was hired by Heldman for the later apologies of the Virginia Slim's event while it grew and moved to larger locations in Houston. She also worked in the press room in the River Oaks Club where Lamar Hunts WCT Mens event was staged.

As she grew into professional confidence, she was actively involved in promoting women in the media and became president of the Houston Chapter of Women in Communications, Inc., who organized a panel with renowned feminist Gloria Steinem.

In her 1970s she wrote a weekly column for Texas Sports Nation in the Houston Chronicle. She continues to operate her own PR company and the Houston Tennis Association remains a customer.

She reflects a lot of pleasure on the opportunities that landed in Houston that summer, and the inspiring example of Heldman and the athletes she served.

Gladys was a dynamic woman, St. John said. Very well organized, very decisive. Very loyal to her friends. I learned a lot from her that was useful in my career, big and small – even only fundamental things like you answer e -mail on the same day.