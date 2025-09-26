Pakistan defeated Bangladesh with 11 points to meet India in Asia Cup 2025 Final | Cricket -Nieuws





Bangladesh Crumble as Pakistan Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf each take three wickets in Super Fours match in Dubai.

Pakistan has set up a blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 final against Archrivals India after beating Bangladesh with 11 points in an exciting Super Fours match in Dubai. Bangladeshs chased 136 to win 136 in a winner-take-all armor in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Batting collapsed dramatically for the bowling attack of Pakistans, led by Shah Afridi. Recommended stories List of 3 itemsEnd of the list As soon as Pakistan had recorded the field after placing a lean of 135-8 in 20 overs, Afridi set up an authoritative representation of Snel Bowling by picking up two wickets in his first two overs and ended with competition figures of 3-17 in four overs. Colleague Pacer Haris Rauf contributed with three own wickets, two of which helped to finish Bangladeshsinings, while part-time, left-hand slow bowler Saud ayub threw a neat spell of four overs. Bangladesh -opener Saif Hasan (18) formed short partnerships with Mahedi Hasan (11) and Nurul Hasan (16), but none of the tusks lasted long enough to see the team through. A late resistance due to lower middle fittings Shamim Hossain (30) briefly raised the hope for Bengalian fans, but when Shamim became a third victim in the 17th Afidis, Pakistan became clear favorites to complete the victory. Rishad Hossain, who had an excellent outing with the ball and in the field, hit two four and a six in his innings of 16, but continued to lose bone partners while Bangladesh's innings came to 124-9 in 20 overs. Earlier, when Pakistan was submitted to battens by Bangladesh's stand-in captain Jaker Ali, the decision almost immediately dropped when the Pakistani openers had trouble scoring runs. Taskin Ahmeds disciplined opening spell led to the resignation of Sahibzada Farhan on the fourth ball of Pakistan Innings, while one -off batter Ayub fell to Mahedi in the next. Fakhar Zaman (13) and Captain Salman Agha (19) formed a short and slow partnership, but could not touch any six. Rishad, who took two catches before he came to Bowl, rejected Zaman in the seventh and then sent Hussain Talat back in the ninth. Agha fell against Mustafizur Rahman between the two Rishad wickets when Pakistan was reduced to 49-5. A lower order blooms from Mohammad Haris (31 out of 17), Muhammad Nawaz (25 out of 15) and Afridi (19 out of 13) brought Pakistan to 135-8 on a difficult Dubai field. Afridi was appointed player of the game for his all -round heroic deeds. Pakistan will be especially happy to see their most important Tempo-Bowler return to Wicket-Taak form before the final against Bitter Rivals India on Sunday. The South Asian neighbors have already met twice in the tournament and India has recorded thumping victories on both occasions. The game on Sunday, also to play in Dubai, will be the first collision of India-Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup since the founding of the tournaments in 1984. Tensions are high and political impasse are spilled on the cricket field in both previous two meetings between the teams this month. Fans can expect a different politically charged competition, especially with the trophy on the line. Pakistan will hope that it will be a matter of the third time happiness, while India will try to complete a 3-0 drub in the tournament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2025/9/25/pakistan-beat-bangladesh-by-11-runs-to-meet-india-in-asia-cup-2025-final The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos