Sports
UCLA search committee for football coach steeped in with Exec experience
UCLAS five -member search committee for his next football coach who was unveiled on Thursday, contains heavy batters from different corners of the professional sports world, including two who have helped to make a quick change with the NFLS Washington Commanders.
Commanders General Director Adam Peters and adviser Bob Myers who are joined in the committee by sports manager Casey Wassman, former NFL -star Eric Kendricks and UCLA Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director Erin Adkins were in the Namo's Namo -Coach Championship game in its first season.
They will hope to have similar success in selecting the successor of Bruins coach Deshaun Foster, who was fired earlier this month after his team started the season with three consecutive losses. Each member of the committee will be driven to find a winner, since they graduated from the UCLA or work for the athletic department of the schools.
I want to thank the members of the search committee who have agreed to contribute to this process from their love for UCLA to contribute to this process, said Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond, who will lead the committee, in a statement. We will identify, recruit and invest a leader in the vision, trust, the attitude and the proven ability to reduce UCLA football to national fame, and we will offer the means to compete and win at the highest level. That is our dedication to our alumni, fans and supporters.
A prominent figure with strong UCLA tires that missed in the committee was Troy Aikman, the former Bruins Quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer who was part of the committee that landed Chip Kelly in 2017. Hiring the most popular coaching candidate on the market was considered a coup, even if Kelly's resulted in the six seasons that followed were largely disappointing.
The only holdover of the committee that Kelly has hired is Wasserman, a UCLA Megadonor who is also the founder and chief executive of the sports and media talent agency of the same name.
After Kelly de Bruins had left in February 2024 to become Ohio's attacking coordinator, Jarmond used an internal search committee consisting of employees of the athletic department, including Adkins, which leads the name, the image and similarity strategy and initiatives of the departments to select Foster in less than 72 hours.
UCLA will have considerably more time to select the next coach, since most employees are made in December.
Myers, a reserve Vooruit in the last basketball team of Bruins in 1995, hired Steve Kerr in his role as general manager of the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors won four NBA titles under Kerr, which was also selected during the 2015-16 season the NBAS coach of the year.
After leaving the Warriors in 2023, Myers worked as an ESPN basket balalist and was appointed to the Council of Regents of the University of California. Myers also helped Peters, a former defensive ending for the UCLAS football team, in the coaching investigation that Quinn landed.
Before he came to the commanders, Peters enjoyed a successful career as a vice -president of player staff and assistant -all -way director at the San Francisco 49ers, so that the team was helped in four NFC champion matches and two super bowls during his seven seasons with the franchise.
The youngest member of the committee is Kendricks, the former Butkus Award-winning Linebacker with the Bruins who is currently a free agent after 10 NFL seasons with a Pro Bowl appearance in 2019.
UCLA said it would not have an extra comment about the search or candidates until a rent has been announced.
