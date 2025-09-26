Rolex Shanghai Masters 2025: draws, data, history and everything you need to know | ATP Tour





Rolex Shanghai Masters 2025: characters, dates, history and everything you need to know Everything about the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai, China September 26, 2025 Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty images 2025 Rolex Shanghai Masters runs from 1-12 October.

By ATP staff The ATP Tour stars go to Shanghai, China, for the Rolex Shanghai Masters. The 2025 edition of the tournament will be plagued by Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic. This is what you need to know prior to the Chinese tournament. When are the Rolex Shanghai Masters? The ATP Masters 1000 event will be held from 1-12 October. The Hardcourt tournament, founded in 2009, will be played in the Qi Zhong Tennis Center. The tournament director is Michael A. Lueveno. Who plays with the Rolex Shanghai Masters? Top 10 stars Sinner, Alcaraz, Zverev, Fritz, Shelton, Djokovic, Alex de Minaur, Holger Rune and Lorenzo Musetti belong to those fighting in Shanghai. Zhang Zhizhen and #nextgenatp Shang Juncheng will lead the home costs. When is the draw for the Rolex Shanghai Masters? The Rolex Shanghai Masters Draw will be made on Monday, September 29 at 10.30 am local time (China Standard Time).



What is the schedule for the Rolex Shanghai Masters? Qualification: Monday, September 29 – Tuesday September 30 at 12.00

Main draw: Wednesday October 1 – Sunday October 12

Start times: Wednesday – Friday (second week) 12.30 pm and 6.30 pm

Saturday, October 11 from 2 p.m.

Dubbels final: Sunday 12 October at 2 p.m.

Singles Final: Sunday 12 October NB 4.30 pm View on the official website What is the prize money and points for the Rolex Shanghai Masters? The prize money for the Rolex Shanghai Masters is US $ 9,193,538. Singles:

Winner: $ 1,124,360 / 1000 points

Finalist: $ 597,890 / 650 points

Semi-finalist: $ 332,160 / 400 points

Quarter finalist: $ 189,075 / 200 points

Tour of 16: $ 103,225 / 100 points

Tour of 32: $ 60,400/ 50 points

Tour of 64: $ 35,260 / 30 points

Tour of 96: $ 23,760 / 10 points Doubles ($ per team):

Winner: $ 457,150 / 1000 points

Finalist: $ 242,020 / 600 points

Semi-finalist: $ 129,970 / 360 points

Quarter finalist: $ 65,000 / 180 points

Tour of 16: $ 34,850 / 90 points

Tour of 32: $ 19,050 / 0 points How can I view the Rolex Shanghai Masters? Watch live on Tennistv

TV schedule How can I follow the Rolex Shanghai Masters? Hashtag: #Rolexhanghaimasters

Tick: Rolexhanghaimasters

Facebook: Rolex Shanghai Masters

Twitter: @Sh_rolexmasters

Instagram: Rolexshemasters Who won the last edition of the Rolex Shanghai Masters in 2024? Sinner defeated Djokovic 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the final of Messrs Singles to claim his fourth Masters 1000 title. In the double final, Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni beat 6-4, 6-4 to win the title. Who has the Rolex Shanghai Masters record for most titles, oldest champion, youngest champion and more? Most titles, Singles: Novak Djokovic (4)

Most titles, Doubles: Marcelo Melo (3)

Oldest champion: Roger Federer, 36, in 2017

Youngest champion: Jannik Sinner, 23, in 2024

Highly ranked champion: no. 1s Novak Djokovic in 2013, 2015 and Jannik Sinner in 2024

Lowest ranked champion: no. 17 Hubert Hurkacz in 2023

Last home champion: none

Most competition profits: Novak Djokovic (39) See who plays, for the past champions, seeds, points and prize money degradation

