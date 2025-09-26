Sports
Rolex Shanghai Masters 2025: draws, data, history and everything you need to know | ATP Tour
Rolex Shanghai Masters 2025: characters, dates, history and everything you need to know
Everything about the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai, China
September 26, 2025
Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty images
2025 Rolex Shanghai Masters runs from 1-12 October.
By ATP staff
The ATP Tour stars go to Shanghai, China, for the Rolex Shanghai Masters. The 2025 edition of the tournament will be plagued by Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic.
This is what you need to know prior to the Chinese tournament.
When are the Rolex Shanghai Masters?
The ATP Masters 1000 event will be held from 1-12 October. The Hardcourt tournament, founded in 2009, will be played in the Qi Zhong Tennis Center. The tournament director is Michael A. Lueveno.
Who plays with the Rolex Shanghai Masters?
Top 10 stars Sinner, Alcaraz, Zverev, Fritz, Shelton, Djokovic, Alex de Minaur, Holger Rune and Lorenzo Musetti belong to those fighting in Shanghai. Zhang Zhizhen and #nextgenatp Shang Juncheng will lead the home costs.
When is the draw for the Rolex Shanghai Masters?
The Rolex Shanghai Masters Draw will be made on Monday, September 29 at 10.30 am local time (China Standard Time).
What is the schedule for the Rolex Shanghai Masters?
Qualification: Monday, September 29 – Tuesday September 30 at 12.00
Main draw: Wednesday October 1 – Sunday October 12
Start times: Wednesday – Friday (second week) 12.30 pm and 6.30 pm
Saturday, October 11 from 2 p.m.
Dubbels final: Sunday 12 October at 2 p.m.
Singles Final: Sunday 12 October NB 4.30 pm
What is the prize money and points for the Rolex Shanghai Masters?
The prize money for the Rolex Shanghai Masters is US $ 9,193,538.
Singles:
Winner: $ 1,124,360 / 1000 points
Finalist: $ 597,890 / 650 points
Semi-finalist: $ 332,160 / 400 points
Quarter finalist: $ 189,075 / 200 points
Tour of 16: $ 103,225 / 100 points
Tour of 32: $ 60,400/ 50 points
Tour of 64: $ 35,260 / 30 points
Tour of 96: $ 23,760 / 10 points
Doubles ($ per team):
Winner: $ 457,150 / 1000 points
Finalist: $ 242,020 / 600 points
Semi-finalist: $ 129,970 / 360 points
Quarter finalist: $ 65,000 / 180 points
Tour of 16: $ 34,850 / 90 points
Tour of 32: $ 19,050 / 0 points
How can I view the Rolex Shanghai Masters?
Watch live on Tennistv
TV schedule
How can I follow the Rolex Shanghai Masters?
Hashtag: #Rolexhanghaimasters
Tick: Rolexhanghaimasters
Facebook: Rolex Shanghai Masters
Twitter: @Sh_rolexmasters
Instagram: Rolexshemasters
Who won the last edition of the Rolex Shanghai Masters in 2024?
Sinner defeated Djokovic 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the final of Messrs Singles to claim his fourth Masters 1000 title. In the double final, Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni beat 6-4, 6-4 to win the title.
Who has the Rolex Shanghai Masters record for most titles, oldest champion, youngest champion and more?
Most titles, Singles: Novak Djokovic (4)
Most titles, Doubles: Marcelo Melo (3)
Oldest champion: Roger Federer, 36, in 2017
Youngest champion: Jannik Sinner, 23, in 2024
Highly ranked champion: no. 1s Novak Djokovic in 2013, 2015 and Jannik Sinner in 2024
Lowest ranked champion: no. 17 Hubert Hurkacz in 2023
Last home champion: none
Most competition profits: Novak Djokovic (39)
See who plays, for the past champions, seeds, points and prize money degradation
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/shanghai-2025-atp-masters-1000-history-draws-schedule
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump accuses Wray of lying on the agency's actions on January 6, a few days after Comey charged
- Why the BSNLS native 4G battery launched by PM Modif Matters Firstpost
- As the PM and the superintendent struck the historic cheap satisfaction rating, the British reform Britain will lead to 12 people about labor.
- Carlos Alcaraz destroys injuries concern about Tokyo Win | ATP Tour
- The Chinese province of Gansu reached a 5.6 -magnitude earthquake, or at least 11 injuries
- Trump asks the Supreme Court to maintain the restrictions on citizenship of the right of birth that he wants to impose
- Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs: the assault against us will be greeted by a “decisive response”
- Jackets remain unbeaten with Ot Win Football Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Somey: Trump 'I can't'
- PM Modi practically signals Amrit Bharat Express via AP
- Erdogan honors martyrs azerbaijans, reaffirms Garabagh in Azerbaijan forever
- Aussies' Hell-For-Leather approach to continue on Rapid NZ Trip