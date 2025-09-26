Sports
Garden City Teen with the aim of building Long Island in Veldhockey Power
Garden City Middle Schooler Olivia Goncalves fell in love with field hockey as a third class, and it was not long before the young girl realized that she was pretty good at it.
I really wanted to play at an elite level, the 13-year-old whose now in the eighth class told The Post.
However, it came as a shock for the Goncalves family that suggests Long Island, which promotes great name talent in sport and Lacrosse, did not do the same for the development of field hockey players.
When I started playing, there are many club options here, she said.
It took from the state to find a team that really tested the limits of the midfielders, while a few years ago she became a member of the ultra -competitive AGH Club in Greenwich, Conn., While at the same time she played locally.
Shine
Goncalves Moonlights for AGH, while they are also members of the Garden City Middle School team, and commits several nights a week to the Constitution State that sometimes practice with both squadrons on the same school day.
However, she does not mind if the schedule becomes tight and says that the extra representatives will only strengthen its game.
In the beginning I was not used to car journeys about long-distance … The first two weeks were rough, Goncalves said, adding that the intensity of the AGH programs was initially also discouraging.
I got used to it and everyone pushed me to get better. I really like it now. I got a lot better, she added.
Now the girl who dreams of bringing her talents to the collegial level, perhaps, perhaps with an ACC program such as Duke or Wake Forest, has impressively found a way to do both while she keeps her figures up.
I would always do my homework in the car or find few opportunities, the first-student said about the almost daily Round-trip trip of 60 miles.
One goal in mind
While Goncalvess parents cannot collect the power to peek at the e-ZPass Bill from their extensive, years of love work, that dedication is not lost with their daughter.
She has made a pious dedication to grow the game locally for the next generation.
I want to help girls to start the game here at a younger age, Goncalves said.
Last May she devoted her Girl Scout Silver Star project as an initiative to increase the presence of the island of Veldhockey.
Goncalves had the opportunity to present her own skills to primary school girls through a series of clinics that introduced them into sport.
Excited to see the push, teammates from Goncalves were quickly participating in her efforts and they also applied to coach in the camps to support their friend and encourage the upcoming coming.
I also made a training video for a local primary school and I donated sticks in the city, Goncalves said.
In this way they can build their skills for when they get older.
She added that based on personal experience it can be a challenge to find sources for the game on LI.
That is why the young talent has also developed a website that displays clubs on the island, together with colleges that offer youth camps.
And although the crunch time is in the season, Goncalves is already starting a spring clinic for her Gold Star Award in the Scouts.
I want to try to get more girls. Not only that, but I would like to see those who came to my first clinic, she said.
It would make me so happy to hear that they bought a stick or have worked to get better or start playing seriously.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2025/09/26/us-news/garden-city-teen-aiming-to-build-long-island-into-field-hockey-power/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump accuses Wray of lying on the agency's actions on January 6, a few days after Comey charged
- Why the BSNLS native 4G battery launched by PM Modif Matters Firstpost
- As the PM and the superintendent struck the historic cheap satisfaction rating, the British reform Britain will lead to 12 people about labor.
- Carlos Alcaraz destroys injuries concern about Tokyo Win | ATP Tour
- The Chinese province of Gansu reached a 5.6 -magnitude earthquake, or at least 11 injuries
- Trump asks the Supreme Court to maintain the restrictions on citizenship of the right of birth that he wants to impose
- Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs: the assault against us will be greeted by a “decisive response”
- Jackets remain unbeaten with Ot Win Football Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Somey: Trump 'I can't'
- PM Modi practically signals Amrit Bharat Express via AP
- Erdogan honors martyrs azerbaijans, reaffirms Garabagh in Azerbaijan forever
- Aussies' Hell-For-Leather approach to continue on Rapid NZ Trip