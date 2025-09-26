Garden City Teen with the aim of building Long Island in Veldhockey Power

Garden City Middle Schooler Olivia Goncalves fell in love with field hockey as a third class, and it was not long before the young girl realized that she was pretty good at it.

I really wanted to play at an elite level, the 13-year-old whose now in the eighth class told The Post.

However, it came as a shock for the Goncalves family that suggests Long Island, which promotes great name talent in sport and Lacrosse, did not do the same for the development of field hockey players.

When I started playing, there are many club options here, she said.

It took from the state to find a team that really tested the limits of the midfielders, while a few years ago she became a member of the ultra -competitive AGH Club in Greenwich, Conn., While at the same time she played locally.

Shine

Goncalves Moonlights for AGH, while they are also members of the Garden City Middle School team, and commits several nights a week to the Constitution State that sometimes practice with both squadrons on the same school day.

Garden City Field Hockey Player Olivia Goncalves Stefano Giovannini

However, she does not mind if the schedule becomes tight and says that the extra representatives will only strengthen its game.

In the beginning I was not used to car journeys about long-distance … The first two weeks were rough, Goncalves said, adding that the intensity of the AGH programs was initially also discouraging.

I got used to it and everyone pushed me to get better. I really like it now. I got a lot better, she added.

Now the girl who dreams of bringing her talents to the collegial level, perhaps, perhaps with an ACC program such as Duke or Wake Forest, has impressively found a way to do both while she keeps her figures up.

With Long Island without elite club hockey teams, Olivia Goncalves commute to Connecticut to play with AGH Club. Goncalves Family

I would always do my homework in the car or find few opportunities, the first-student said about the almost daily Round-trip trip of 60 miles.

One goal in mind

While Goncalvess parents cannot collect the power to peek at the e-ZPass Bill from their extensive, years of love work, that dedication is not lost with their daughter.

She has made a pious dedication to grow the game locally for the next generation.

Olivia Goncalves gives her sights high and dreams of playing for a university program such as Duke of Wake Forest. Stefano Giovannini

I want to help girls to start the game here at a younger age, Goncalves said.

Last May she devoted her Girl Scout Silver Star project as an initiative to increase the presence of the island of Veldhockey.

Goncalves had the opportunity to present her own skills to primary school girls through a series of clinics that introduced them into sport.

Excited to see the push, teammates from Goncalves were quickly participating in her efforts and they also applied to coach in the camps to support their friend and encourage the upcoming coming.

In May Olivia Goncalves set up a series of clinics to teach field hockey as part of her Girl Scout Silver Star project. Goncalves Family

I also made a training video for a local primary school and I donated sticks in the city, Goncalves said.

In this way they can build their skills for when they get older.

She added that based on personal experience it can be a challenge to find sources for the game on LI.

That is why the young talent has also developed a website that displays clubs on the island, together with colleges that offer youth camps.

And although the crunch time is in the season, Goncalves is already starting a spring clinic for her Gold Star Award in the Scouts.

I want to try to get more girls. Not only that, but I would like to see those who came to my first clinic, she said.

It would make me so happy to hear that they bought a stick or have worked to get better or start playing seriously.