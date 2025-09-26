Event modules Powerers 2025 National Cricket League with 10 fast mobile facilities-driven by Mobileop4





Dallas” September 26, 2025 / Prnewswire/ – For the second year in a row, the National Cricket League (NCL) works together with event modules to transform player and fan experiences at the 2025 championship, organized on the University of Texas in Dallas. This year's implementation is spreading to 10 state-of-the-art mobile flex space units, powered by MobileOP4 technology, whereby infrastructure at the next level is guaranteed for comfort, safety and operations. Extensive 2025 implementation 6 VIP lounges one for each team, climate-driven and private, designed for players, staff and sponsors.

1 First Aid module A fully equipped environment for medical quality for triage and patient care on site.

1 cooling station a climate -controlled retreat for athletes and spectators during peak heat.

1 Ticket booth streamlining Secure Entry and Admissions.

1 Flex Space module adjustable for media, operations or logistical support. Building on last year's success In 2024, the Mobileop4 unit of Event Modules was praised as a breakthrough in medical and event support on site. Last year testimonials underline the impact: Sheila ElliotEMS director, National Cricket League (UT Dallas): “The Mobileop4 has been a life savior because it has been a huge asset to our medical team. It has offered a quiet and temperature-controlled environment for our employees and patients, making patient care more comfortable and more efficient. The equipment in the Mobileop4 unit is fantastic, from running seats and Brancard, to the patient chair and Brancard, to the patient chair and Brancard.” Tiffany ParkerEMS Assistant Director: “The Mobileop4 module was invaluable during those afternoon games of 9596 degrees, especially for the medical staff that was in that heat and dust. They could step in and cool or eat. Why event modules? Climate -driven comfort reliable air conditioning and heating, critically in Texas heat. Medical infrastructure sustainable surfaces, running water and privacy for patient care. Fast implementation every unit operational in less than 15 minutes by only two employees. Professional appearance a modern, brand presence that reflects the scale of the NCL championship. Sustainability and reuse In contrast to tents for one -time use, modules are reusable assets that reduce waste and costs over time. With the expansion of this year to 10 units, Event modules provides an even wider range of support to the NCL, from VIP -Lounges to medical and operational hubs. About event modules Event modules offers implementations of MobileOP4 units in the short term, designed for events, emergency situations and public meetings. Fast to be used in less than 15 minutes, these climate-driven units for medical quality can be adjusted for triage, VIP guest freedom, ticketing, security or command and control. Event modules ensure that organizers have flexible, professional and reliable space that are driven by MobileOP4 and that perform better than tents or temporary trailers, which provides both safety and comfort at the highest level. About Mobileop4 Mobileop4 delivers Fast -deployable modular infrastructure Built for resilience, cost efficiency and adaptability. Any unit, which weigh less than 2,000 LBS, can be used by two people in less than 15 minutes and is equipped with air conditioning, medical quality finishes and flexible configurations. Modules have been proven at sporting events, health care, disaster response and national command operations. www.eventmodules.com Source Event Modules LLC

