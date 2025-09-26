Minnesota Football vs. Rutgers: Personnel predictions





The Minnesota Gophers (2-1) open Big Ten Conference Play in search of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) at 11 am CST on Saturday 27 September in Huntington Bank Stadium.

Gopherguy05: If Minnesota cannot set up important points on a defense coached by Robb Smith that comes from a good week, we have a number of important worries for the rest of the season. Darius Taylor would be great, but if he can't go, it must be a big game from Fame IJeboi, and PJ Fleck and offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. Drake Lindsey Cook will have to leave. Anyway, you have to find a way to score at least 30 points in one way or another, Saturday Freaking Iowa has put 38 on this defense. And that should be enough.

GoFernation: It is still early enough in the season that opts optimism.

Goaupher: I have a friend whose cousin lived next to Robb Smith while he coached in Minnesota. According to all accounts, he is a great guy and a good hang. I don't wish him bad will as a person or professional. However, I also put nightmares from some of the defenses he put on the field in Minnesota and I would like it if the Gophers were to extinguish our fan bases bad memories by reaching the score on Saturday. It is the only honest after I traveled to Nebraska in 2018 to see how the Gophers are cooked by a nonsense Husker team. PJ must be unbeaten against Nebraska, and Robb is the reason he is not.

Zipsofakron: I feel that there is intense pressure to win this competition to keep the season on track and I am not convinced that this specific team is the challenge after the CAL performance. AW here will be highly dependent on stopping a good Rutgers attack with a Quarterback that is very motivated to play well.

Ustreet: It will probably suck!

MOWE0018: Must get some pressure on Athan Kaliakmanis to disturb his rhythm. Would be nice if the attack could support a few discs to keep the defense fresh. In the words of coach Yoast Blitz all night !!!

Whitsespeedeverver: This will not be a nice football match to watch.

Wildcat00: I have a bad feeling about this. Let's hope I am wrong. Fingers crossed.

Place your score stocks below!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailygopher.com/minnesota-football/37985/minnesota-football-vs-rutgers-staff-predictions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos