



Mount Men 'Stennis McClure Invitational

McClure Tennis Center, Loyola University

September 26-28, 2025 WATCH Schedule

Friday 26 September Match 1: Loyola vs Morgan ST (12pm warming up, 1 p.m. Start)

Match 2: Howard vs Mount St Mary (3:00 PM Warm Up, 4:00 pm Start) Saturday 27 September Match 1: Morgan St vs Mount St Mary (8 hours Warming -Up, 9 hours start)

Match 2: Loyola vs Howard (warming up 11 am, noon starts) Sunday 28 September Match 1: Loyola vs Mount St Mary (8 hours Warming -Up, 9 hours start)

Match 2: Howard vs Morgan ST (11.00 am Warming -Up, 12.00 pm Start) Mount update: The Mount Men tennis team opens the 2025-26 season in the McClure Invitaitonal organized by Loyola University this weekend. It will be played as hidden duals between Loyola, Howard, Morgan State and Mount St. Mary's Last year at the McClure Invitational: McClure Invitational last year was limited to one day due to rain. The mountain achieved four victories in the tournament and went 3-0 in double matches on the day while also taking a singles victory.

All Mount matches on Saturday came against Harford Community College in a hidden double layout. In doubles, Filippos Zachiotis And Alexi Roy Swept Lucas Fox and Adrian Weisser, 6-0 6-4. Luke Papayoanou And Alessio Guarino Earn a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Unai Uevera Perez and Alejandro Rotundo with Andrew Allen And Joshua Johnson Cruising for a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Martin Garcia and Aaron Gerald.in Singles Play, Aaron Thompson Earned the victory of the mountain with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Martin Dominguez. Akarsh Gaonkar was rejected by Tristan Duval, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 with Daniel Haddadin fall in three sets to Tom Zimpel, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4. Oscar Castro was brought down by Jacob Williamson, 6-0, 6-0. Following: The MAAC Masters, co-organized by Quinnipiac and Fairfield, will be the following for the mountain climbers on 3-5 October.

