



Boston University (3-4, 0-1PL) at Holy Cross (3-4, 0-0 pl) Friday 26 September | 3 pm.

Hart Turf Field | Worcester, Mon

ESPN+ Boston University vs. New Hampshire (3-4) Sunday 28 September | 13.00

New Balance Field | Boston, Ma

ESPN+ X/Twitter:@Bugameday|@Trierfh The Field Hockey Team of Boston University starts this year the Turnpike Trophy schedule on Friday (September 26) when the Holy Cross visits for a Patriot League match. On Sunday (September 28) BU organizes New Hampshire regional rival. All three teams enter the weekend with a record of 3-4. Terrier Facts BU placed a 3-0 victory on Bryant on Sunday to end a four-game homing area in which it was 3-1.

Senior Caroline O'Brien All three goals scored against the Bulldogs, had a hand in BU's past nine goals with five goals and four assists during the piece.

All three goals scored against the Bulldogs, had a hand in BU's past nine goals with five goals and four assists during the piece. O'Brien has a team-best 14 points, only four points at her career height of 18 have established her second year.

First -year Molly Driscoll and junior Nicole Lauro have scored two goals each this season.

and junior Nicole Lauro have scored two goals each this season. Senior Martha Coulo And Laurobotheared spots on the in the preseason All-Patriot League team.

And Laurobotheared spots on the in the preseason All-Patriot League team. Junior Sophie Ortyl Has started in the last five games in Doel and has a 3-2 record to join a .789save percentage and 1.60 goals by this season.

Seniors Maddie Hudson And Celia harmful serve this year as co-captains.

And serve this year as co-captains. Sally Starr is the head coach of the Terriers in her 45th season. Exploring the Crusaders Just like BU, Holy Cross comes from a victory against Bryant while the Crusaders have won a 2-1 road victory at the 59th minute winner of Junior Saskia Williams.

Holy Cross has also earned victories against Stonehill and Merrimack this season.

Juniorguire Sturgis, which was appointed as the All-Patriot League team in the preseason, currently leads the Crusaders in points (14), goals (5) and assists (4).

Sophomore Kendall Brady has added four goals.

Sophomoremia McCloskey has started with all seven Gamesthis season and she has a 2.22 goals against average and a .754Save percentage. Series History vs. Holy cross BU is always 28-2-1 against Holy Cross, including victories in the last 28 meets.

Last season, the Terriers placed 3-2Home victory on the Crusaders Sally Starr 's 500th victory at BU.

's 500th victory at BU. Natalie Epperson scored twice in the victory and Nicole Lauro scored the game winner.

scored twice in the victory and scored the game winner. BU is 14-1 in Roadcontestsagaint Holy Cross. Explore the wildcats UNH recorded a 3-2 overtime victory over Dartmouth on Tuesday to improve to 3-4.

The Wildcats also have victories against Providence and Northeastern this season.

Junior catheline Knuttelhas team heights in points (16) and goals (6), while the team leader in assists shares with senior Nicole Poulakis, who has four goals, and senior All-American Tasmin Cookman.

First -year Marlijn Swaan has had an early impact with three goals.

Sophomoreabby Johnson started this season with all seven games and currently has a .686 savings percentage and a 3.12 goals-to-average. Series History vs. Ultra Sunday marks the 50th meeting of all time between the two programs with the previous 37 with the current head coaches.

The terriers are always 26-20-3 against the wildcats.

BU has won seven of the last nine games against UNH and the teams have again traded victories for the past four seasons.

Last season in Durham the Wildcats achieved a 3-0 win. Next BU will then travel to Lehigh for a Patriot League match on Saturday 4 October.

Play time in Bethlehem is set for 11a.m.

