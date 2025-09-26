Team BCH Transplantation games Superstars shine on Global Stage | News





After our fantastic team BCH had enjoyed a hugely successful British transplanting competitions this summer, some of our superstars proudly represented that Great -Britain participated in Germany only a few weeks later in competitors from all over the world in Germany. They were part of a 250-person team that went to Dresden to participate in a large number of sport, while at the same time presenting the great power of organ donation during the event from 17 to 24 August. A total of seven of our team, all of whom have had life -saving transplants in our children's hospital, represented the nation. We are so proud of them all, Harry, Imogen, Noah, William, Mason, Archie and Kristof. They all performed brilliantly and came back with many medals in their bags when they returned home. It was the third time that Kristof Polgar had been chosen to represent Team GB in the world transplant competitions after having participated twice in Australia before. He won two Golds, in table tennis singles and badminton -doubles with colleague BCH Superstar, Noah Raina and a silver in tennis. The seventeen -year -old also received the special Outstanding Contribution Junior Award from Team GB as recognition for his sportiness and support that he offered his teammates during the competitions. Kristof, who studies at King Edwards VI College in Stourbridge and hopes to go into sports science as a career, said: “It was such a surprise when I got the prize at the conclusive gala. I really didn't expect it, but it was fun. “The transplantation game events are always brilliant. You meet others who have had the same experiences so that you can relate to each other and support each other. Everyone is so hospitable – the families and our BCH team managers. It is a fun way to stay active.” Mason Baxter, from Bromsgrove, was one of our superstars in Germany. He won four Silvers, as well as a stunning gold in the swimming pool when he clocked a record of the world transplant games in the 50 -meter butterfly butterfly. He said: “The pool was great and the atmosphere was around. Everyone welcomed and the best was when I had to wear my Union Jack flag when I got my medal. “I didn't know I had received the world record until the next day. I had no words. I just felt very happy.” The focus is now in preparation for the following British transplantation games, which will take place in Sheffield next summer. Have you registered your decision decision of your organ donation and shared your wishes with loved ones? The gift of life can be the most valuable thinking you ever give. Visit the NHS Organ Donation websiteThat contains a large number of information to support you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bwc.nhs.uk/news/team-bch-transplant-games-superstars-shine-on-global-stage-15438 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos