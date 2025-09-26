Redshirt Junior Zoë Bormet has a favorite moment at the start of every field hockey season at the University of Michigan. “Every season I just get so excited to bring in our first -year students. I just love to see the first -year students continue with the transition, get out of their shell and make contact with teammates,” she said.

For Bormet, empowering the first -year class reflects the spirit of a Wolverine, an experience in which she was practically born.

Her father, Sean Bormet, earned the all-America-status as a wrestler at Michigan before he returned to become the head coach. Her mother, Teri Bormet, promoted to the school in 2013 and now works in data and research analysis for the university.

When it was time for high school All-American to choose a university, the choice was clear.

“My heart has always been to Michigan,” she said.

Throughout her life, Bormet has admired how the community gathered around Michigan Athletics.

“I also just fell in love with the coaching staff and the girls in front of me that I had seen so much success because of the strictness of the academics and the athletic system itself,” she added.

Now, as a veteran of the team, Bormet thrives by bringing the younger members into the fold and helping them to embrace the experience as much as she has. Nevertheless, the dual academic All-Big Ten Honoree's leadership extends beyond the lines of the field.

During high school, Bormet was involved in peer-to-peer connecting groups that collaborated with students with special needs. When Bormet arrived at Michigan campus, she missed the engagement with those groups.

“I just felt such a gap in my life and just a loss of goal,” she said.

Then Bormet learned about Michigan's involvement with the impact, an organization that corresponds to children who are confronted with serious diseases or disabilities with university sports teams.

Bormet quickly became involved and the impact of teams corresponded to the Michigan Field Hockey program with Charlotte, an 11-year-old with a genetic disorder.

At first Charlotte was shy and toured the athletics facilities with the team without speaking much. But when Charlotte felt comfortable, she flourished to bloom.

“She is the absolute boss of the team. When Charlotte is there, she runs the show,” said Bormet. “She does everything in life with stimulating passion.”

As a team captain, Charlotte can be seen on the sidelines during competitions, sometimes with a field hockey uniform such as her collegial teammates. Bormet and Charlotte also spend one in one time. Recently the two bowling went first with Charlotte.

“It was her first time she bowling, and she showed me exactly how to bowl. She just gave me all the instructions. She was my coach,” Bormet said. “We just have that much fun together. We never laugh. We are never a joke.”

Just like her approach with her first -year students, Bormet has been fun to build a close bond with Charlotte.

“She is so ambitious, intelligent. She just has the most infectious smile, smile,” said Bormet. “That girl is my best friend. This is a lifelong relationship.”

But as much as the field hockey team influences Charlotte's life, Charlotte also influences her Michigan teammates.

“She is so incredibly valuable for our team,” said Bormet. “If I had her in practice, during games, doing activities, I have really seen it escalating the environment and dynamics of the team.”

From the perspective of Bormet, the excellence that is needed to be a student athlete translates naturally translates into involvement in organizations such as team effects.

“In Michigan we coin ourselves as leaders,” she said. “It is ingrained in the material of our values ​​in Michigan.”

From the players and coaches to the managers of the athletics department, the university has obtained the value of team effect.

“It makes the difference because we have really formed a community, and we really promote cooperation. Especially with the coaches who are on board, it makes a big difference if we try to be agents of change.”

Bormet encourages other student athletes and universities to participate in team impact.

“You will not regret that you are so involved in the possible team effect. This organization is so special.”

With the season going, Bormet is proud that Charlotte's infectious passion is woven by every exercise and match, transforming her teammates into a family and prove that the true victory goes much further than the score.

“Having its part of our team brings such a goal and light and meaning, especially outside the field,” said Bormet. “Just having a goal outside the sport itself, being part of something bigger and more meaningful than the sport itself, is everything.”

