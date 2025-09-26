



Did you know that the 2028 Olympic Games will almost take place Forty different locations In and around Los Angeles? From beach volleyball on Alamitos Beach to table tennis in the La Convention Center, it seems that every corner of the city will see some Olympic action. There are many more details to reveal in awaiting LA28, but luckily for us the organizers have already announced Every planned Olympic location and the corresponding competition events. Find the full list below. Do you happen to live near an Olympic location? You may be eligible for Early tickets for the games More about this here. LA28 Olympic locations and sport Downtown Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena: Artistic gymnastics, boxing, trampoline -gymnastics, wheelchair basketball

Artistic gymnastics, boxing, trampoline -gymnastics, wheelchair basketball Los Angeles Convention Center: Hall 1: Screens, Taekwondo, Wheelchair Hekwerk, Taekwondo Room 2: Boccia, Judo, Para Judo, wrestling Room 3: Tennis table, para table tennis

Pauwtheater: Boxing, weightlifting, target ball Exhibition park Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum : Athletics (Track & Field), Para Athletics, Olympic and Paralympic opening and lock ceremonies

: Athletics (Track & Field), Para Athletics, Olympic and Paralympic opening and lock ceremonies BMO Stage: Flag Football, Lacrosse Inglwood Sofi Stadium: Swimming, Olympic and Paralympic opening ceremonies

Swimming, Olympic and Paralympic opening ceremonies IntuitmentBasketball Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium: Football (football)

Football (football) Rose Bowl Aquatics Center : To dive

: To dive Santa Anita Park: Equestrian sport, para equestrian sport Carson/South Bay Dignity Health Sports Park Courts : Tennis, wheelchair tennis Field : Hockey, para archery Stadium: Archery, rugby sevens

VELO Sports Center: Cycling Track, Paracycling Track Long beach Alamitos Beach Stage (Temporary location): Beach volleyball, blind football (football)

Beach volleyball, blind football (football) Belmont Shore : Kustrawing, open water swimming, sailing

: Kustrawing, open water swimming, sailing Long Beach Convention Center : Long Beach Climbing Theater (Temporary location): Sports climbing, for climbing Long Beach Target Shooting Hall: Shooting, Para Sport shoot Long Beach Aquatics Center (Temporary location) : Artistic swimming, water polo, para swimming,

: Long Beach Arena: Handball, sitting volleyball

Handball, sitting volleyball Marine Stadium: Rowing, canoe -sprint, para rowing, para canoe Other locations and regions Universal studios Hollywood (Temporary location): Squash

Squash Dodger Stadium, Elysian Park: Baseball

Baseball Pomona Fairplex (Temporary location) : Cricket

: Cricket Venice beach : Triathlon, para triathlon, bicycle path, marathon start

: Triathlon, para triathlon, bicycle path, marathon start Galen Center, USC : Badminton, rhythmic gymnastics, para badminton, wheelchair rugby

: Badminton, rhythmic gymnastics, para badminton, wheelchair rugby Honda Center, Anaheim : Volleyball

: Volleyball Industry Hills MTB Course, City of Industry : Mountain biking

: Mountain biking Port of Los Angeles: Sail

Sail Riviera Country Club (Pacific Palisades): Golf

Golf Trestles State Beach (San Clemente): Surf

Surf Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area (Encino): Valley Complex 1 (Temporary location): BMX Freestyle, Skateboarding Valley Complex 2 (Temporary location): Modern Pentathlon, Skateboarding Valley Complex 3 (Temporary location): 3 × 3 basketball Valley Complex 4 (Temporary location): BMX Racing

Finally, two more Olympic events will not take place in or near LA in 2028, they are even 1,327 miles away Oklahoma City, Ololama. The state-of-the-art McClendon Whitewater Center from OKC will be the location of the Kano Slalom event, because there is nowhere in the Western United States. OKC will also organize softball, because their Devon Park with 11,000 seats is more equipped to handle the inflow of Olympic fans into the LA area, there is no softball location with more than 2,000 seats.

