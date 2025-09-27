



The World Table Tennis (WTT) China in 2025 started on Thursday in the Beijing Shougang Park and brought together a lot of the world's first -class table tennis players. The tournament is currently in the qualifying phase, with the main drawing planned to start on Sunday. The qualifying matches of the men and ladies started on Thursday at the beginning of Thursday. And there are 56 games each in the qualifying rounds of the men's and ladies singles that go through three phases according to the schedule. All qualifying competitions will take place until Saturday, ultimately determining eight main drawing spots for both men's and ladies singles. Top global players will then compete for the championship title and 2,000 world ranking points. Chinese players started well, with seven of the eight in action on Thursday enjoying comfortable victories. To improve the experience for fans, the Shijingshan district of Western Beijing, which is the home of the Beijing Southgang Park, has launched a series of support services. In addition to adding simple food stalls outside the location, storage boards are provided for fans. For transport, the BU bus service with dedicated theme has been launched, allowing fans to ride with tickets from designated shopping centers, hotels and metro stations to the location. “It saves a lot of travel time and is very handy. The overall experience is excellent,” says Tong Huiying, a fan. When the fourth and last WTT Grand Smash tournament of 2025, the China Smash runs until 5 October, with five titles offered, namely men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles and mixed doubles.

The Chinese historic drama “Dead to Rights” will represent the Chinese mainland in the competition for the best international feature film category at the 98th Academy Awards, the producers of the film announced Friday. Images of events from the Massacre of Nanjing from 1937, a cruelty of the Second World War, just as scorched as it is remembered in the West, the film dives into the moving historical events through the lens of photographic proof of Japanese military atrocities. It follows the origin of these stressful photos and sheds light on the immense challenges with which these records are confronted with. In the light of oppression, unarmed citizens showed extraordinary courage and used photographic negatives as resistance weapons. The story emphasizes their courage and resilience in the midst of one of the darkest chapters of history. Since the release on July 25, the film has resonated deeply with the public, with a overgreaving faltering of more than 3 billion Yuan (around 422 million US dollars) at the checkout from Tuesday.

