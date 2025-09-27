New look. Dual certified.
Ready to play.

3S Dual Peddles appear ready to turn the heads with new colorways and the stamp of approval of both usap and UPA-A.

Blue and green, fluent and controlled. An aero curve design to cut through the air, moving as an extension of your hand.


Green blue and purple, sharp and unapologetic. Clean contact, built for players who ride with precision but crave the touch for drops and resets.


Wauged yellow and orange. Standard paddle shape built for players who thrive on defense and quickly go back in the heat of a kitchen fight.


Electric yellow clashes with hot pink. An elongated paddle face and shorter handle are made for backhands with one hand and players who don't stop.


Feel the energy.
Arrange the court.
Always, everywhere.

Updated look. Regarding attitude.

3S Dual-certified paddles. Double colors.

Joolas propulsion-core inside provides a longer residence time and smooth, responsive check without sacrificing.

Fat -printed, double -color edge guards who protect with strength and define your style.

Certified for performance and trusted for playing, every paddle upa-a and usap pbcor.43 tests.