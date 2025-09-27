Pakistan's coach breaks silence about the provocative gestures of Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan after the official complaint of BCCI

The decks have been cleaned up for the third game between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup edition of 2025. Salman Ali Agha-guided Pakistan defeated Bangladesh with 11 points in a virtual knock-out match on Thursday to seal their place in the final of the eight-team tournament. They will meet Suryakumar Yadav's India on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Prior to the tent meeting, Pakistan -coach Mike Hesson broke his silence about the provocative gestures of Haris Rauf and Sahaibzada Farhan during the match against India in the Super 4S stage. Mike Hesson finally breaks his silence about the provocative gestures of Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan. (AFP)

The unsavory gestures led the BCCI to submit a complaint to the match referee, Andy Pycroft and the ICC. Rauf and Farhan will appear before Richie Richardson for a hearing on Friday, and it is still to be seen whether sanctions will be imposed.

In the match against India, Farhan brought the gun celebration to the front after completing his fifty, making his bat a fictional gun and shot in the air. On the other hand, Rauf was constantly seen 6-0 for the Indian crowd, referring to Pakistan's claims to get 6 Indian hunters during Operation Sindoor.

Rauf also indicated how the jets were brought down, and this led to a lot of indignation on social media. Faheem Ashraf was also seen to make the same gestures during the game.

Hesson said that although all the chatter was about the off-field drama, his focus continues to ensure that Pakistan plays a good cricket, because that is what his task is all about.

Look, my message is that we are focused on the cricket and we will certainly do that. Those things, you probably know more about than me. I treat the cricket side, Hesson told reporters.

In terms of gestures there is always some passion, right? In terms of when you are in high -pressure games, our focus will be on playing a good game. That is part of my work, he added.

'Must be good enough'

India has already beat Pakistan twice in the Asia Cup 2025 and on his way to the final, Agha and his team are underdogs. Hesson, however, takes some confidence of the performance of his team in the Super 4S match against the arch rival.

“We have to be good enough to put pressure on India for longer, because there is a reason why they are ranked the top in the world. We have to put them under pressure, and that will be our challenge,” Hesson said.

“I think the way we played in the last game against India was a huge step further than the first game. The first game was a bit passive; we were in India to control the game. The last game we had that game at the neck of the neck for long periods, and it cost an exceptional innings of ABHISHEK SHERMMA.

Hesson also stated that his side deserves completely to play the final, and that is why they will play against Surya's team.

“We have earned this opportunity, so it is now up to us to make the best of it. We have tried to be able to win the trophy,” Hesson said.

This is the first time that India and Pakistan will bump into the final of the Men's Asia Cup.