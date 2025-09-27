



Omaha, Neb. The Tennis team of Creighton dominated one of the Creighton/Omaha invitation and achieved 18 total victories on Friday 26 September in the Kochfamily Tennis Center in Omaha, Neb. The Tennis team of Creighton dominated one of the Creighton/Omaha invitation and achieved 18 total victories on Friday 26 September in the Kochfamily Tennis Center in Omaha, Neb. The Bluejays came on a 9-1 record in doubles, before they squeeze nine extra victories while playing singles. Ana Paula Martinez And Philippa Roy Went 2-0 in double and opened the day with a 7-5 triumph over Gustavus Adolphus Karina Elvestrom and Kaya Debruijn, before he rolled in the second round to a 6-1 victory over Nebraska Kearney's Hannah Klaib and Julia Wartecka. Teresa Tran And Olivia Mikipl placed an identical 2-0 Mark in Doubles, fights for a 7-5 victory over Oral Robert's Buzko and Deer, before he closed the morning session with a 6-0 win over Unk's Abdo and Ben Aba. Karli VO And Livia Rodrigues Daud Continued the double success of Bluejays with a 6-1 win over Omaha's Shannon and Greenwald and a 6-3 victory over Gustavus Adolphus' Yamimova and Brakhage. Annika Elvestrom And Elsa Jurrens Also recorded a perfect 2-0 doubles record and claimed a 7-6 (7-2) victory over Gustavus Adolphus Brakhage and Rosenhan before getting a 6-3 victory over Shannon and Greenwald by Omaha. Creighton's Sophia Schwartz and Said Mithilla I drove to a 6-0 win over Ora's Noor and Franzin in the first round of doubles, but dropped their second game to Omaha's Weise and Kock, 6-3 to close doubles. The Bluejays continued their dominance in singles actions when Schwartz took a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Patricija Cechanaviciute in flight A, while Martinez won a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 straight sets in flight B. Dixit held the Ethel Li van North Dakota, 6-1, 3-6, 11-9 in the Quarterals of Flight B, while Tran took a 6-4, 6-4 victory in flight C. Elvestrom Rolde to a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Omaha's Grace Greenwald in flight D. Flight E saw Minikel fought with a 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 three set of victory on Ella de Young of Gustavus, while Jurrens and VO Identic 6-1, 6-2 straight set victories to go into the main table of flight G.. The Bluejays will complete the Creighton/Omaha invitation with one round double and two rounds of Singles on Saturday starting at 9 am Creighton/Omaha invites day results

September 26

Double results (9-1) R1 Sophia Schwartz/ Said Mithilla (UC) did. Noor/Franzin (ORU), 6-0

R1 Ana Paula Martinez / Philippa Roy (Cu) Deaf. Elvestrom/Debujin (GA), 7-5

R1 Teresa Tran /Olivia minikle (UC) did it. BZKO/DE

R1 Annika Elvestrom / Elsa Jurrens (Cu) def. Brakhage/Rosenhan (GA), 7-6 (7-2)

R1 Karli VO / Livia Rodrigues Daud (UC) did. Shannon/Greenwad (Uno), 6-1

R2 WISE/KOCK (UNO) DEF. Sophia Schwartz/ Said Mithilla (Cu), 6-3

R2 Ana Paula Martinez / Philippa Roy (Cu) def. Klaber/Wartcha (Unk), 6-1

R2 Teresa Tran / Olivia Mikipl (Cu) def. ABDO/Ben ABA (Unk), 6-0

R2 – Annika Elvestrom / Elsa Jurrens (UC) did. Shannon/Greenwad (UNO), 6-3

R2 – Karli VO / Livia Rodrigues Daud (CUS) Def. Yakmova/Brakhage (GA), 6-3 Singles results (9-1) Flight a QF Sophia Schwartz (CU) def. Patricija Cechanaviciute (Unk), 6-2, 6-3 Flight B QF Ana Paula Martinez (UC) did. Kaya Debruijn (GA), 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

Flight B QF Said Mithilla (Cu) def. Ethel Li (und), 6-1, 3-6, 11-9 Flight C QF Teresa Tran (Cu) def. Noor Omar (GA), 6-4, 6-4 Flight D QF Annika Elvestrom (Cu) def. Grace Greenwald (Uno), 6-1, 6-2

Flight D QF Philippa Roy (Cu) def. Elena Davis (GA), 6-1, 6-0 Flight e qf Olivia Mikipl (Cu) def. Ella de Young (GA), 6-4, 3-6, 10-6

Vlucht and QF Natalia Perez Ortega (ORU) def. Livia Rodrigues Daud (CU), 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 Flight G Elsa Jurren (CU) Def. Pavla Yakimova (GA), 6-1, 6-2

Flight g Karli VO (Cu) def. Julia Wartecka (Unk), 6-1, 6-2

