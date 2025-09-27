



Norfolk, va. -Oode Field Hockey defeated Conference enemy Quinnipiac 2-0 on Friday afternoon to continue to a 2-0 record in the Big East Conference. I want to credit our players today for their hard work today. Each of them trained hard this week, and today they were ready to go and they deserved the victory. I am very happy with the team. Said head coach Andrew Griffiths. Quinnipiac has good players, and we played a disciplined game and we did not allow any recording in open play, only on the corners. It is fantastic to achieve a conference profit and a shutout and to win at home. The monarchs (4-4) were first on the board with a goal from Josie Painter who made contact with Sian Emslie in the first five minutes of the game. The goal came after a series of shots on the goal of Emslie and Painter who could save Quinnipiacs (5-3) goalkeeper Cristina Torres and sent the game to the second quarter. The second quarter was scoreless of both sides of the field, but held the first penalty corner of the Odus Madison Zalewski match that was not successful. Serena Langendoen tried a few shots from the semi circle that were refused by Torres. This was followed by the first recording of the Bobcats of the game by Lucia Donati, who was quickly saved by brothers to send the match at rest with the monarchs up with 1-0. After the break, a penalty corner of Bobcat Cameron Brower connected contact with Francisca Eschoyez, but the shot was quickly stopped by brothers. Odus Katie Bates tried to add another for the monarchs, which was saved by Torres. Errors caused two back-to-back penalty corners for the Bobcats by Brower, both were not successful, and a wide shot by Eschoyez sent the game to the last quarter. Odus Avery Jackson started the fourth quarter with a goal from Cosima Perleth to put another on the board for the monarchs in the first minutes of the last quarter. A green card for Quinnipiacs Eschoyez followed the goal together with two penalty corners for the Bobcats, both of which were refused by the defense of the monarchs. After he sat out, Eschoyez tried to put one on the board with two shots, but was blocked by the defense and brothers of the monarchs. An error on the Bobcats punished a penalty stroke for Odus Langendoen that was sent widely to end the conference match 2-0. We moved the ball well and attacked with speed, quickly arrived in the circle. In the first quarter we created a number of great opportunities, and Josie scored one and once also hit the post. We created an attack by the game, but could not get the last piece well to add a different goal to the 4th quarter. Avery scored a nice goal on a clean cross from Cosi, and that brought us away the game. We are enthusiastic about a new challenge on Sunday against Michigan! Griffiths added The monarchs registered 10 shots, seven on goal and a corner. The Bobcats registered five shots, two on goal and five quarters in the night. Odu goalkeeper Broers registered two Saves, while Quinnipiacs Torres registered five for the competition. Following: The monarchs will continue to play at home vs #12 Michigan at the LR Hill Sports Complex on Sunday. The game is planned for an afternoon start.

