Sanath Jayasuriya Goils Abhishek Sharma, Slams Maas in Cricket Law after Super Over Drama | Cricket -Nieuws





Abhishesk Sharma and Dasun Shanka (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Timesofindia.com in Dubai: Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya praised Abhishek Sharma and Pathum Nissanka, while he questioned the “gray areas” in cricket after a controversial super about incident in the last super four match of the Asia Cup.“Abhishek Sharma plays his natural game and they have encouraged him to play his natural game. That is the key, because if someone plays naturally, we must encourage him to continue that,” said Jayasuriya reporters after the game. India is coming in another final, but remains sloppy in the field | Ensure title conflicts “But when he wants to delay, he also knows how to do that. After six overs, if he wants to hit longer, he manages it. Day to day, he gets experience and really works well. The good thing is that the coaching staff has given him the license to play his natural game. That's the key, “he added.Abhishek scored a blazing 61, almost canceled by Pathum Nissanka, whose 107 of 58 balls Sri Lanka brought close to the victory.“I think Pathum played a brilliant innings to get that totally, but unfortunately he switched to the first ball of the last. That was a bit of a shame. But exactly because of those 20 overs, he hit very well to get 100 and put 202 points on the board. Unfortunately proven his resignation in the last time,” he said.Jayasuriya also explained why Centurion Pathum Nissanka did not skip in the super.“He wore a hamstring injury during the last two games and we were a bit worried about him,” he revealed.The super about controversyIn the super about drama unfolded with a bizarre incident. Arshdeep Singh hit the first ball, reject Kusal Perera . With the fourth delivery, Dasun Shanaka missed, and Sanja Samson Pouched it neatly while Arshdeep appealed to leaning back. The referee raised his finger despite no lead, even when Samson threw the stumps for a run-out. Sri Lanka argued that the ball was dead when the captured decision was made and the referee agreed, so that the run-out was destroyed. It didn't matter much, while Shanaka fell on the next ball.“I think that is only the rules. According to the rules, if you appeal to the catch, Dasun had to go the third referee's call. The first decision always counts, not the second. So he went for the repetition, and it wasn't out. That is what happened. But I think there are a few areas from this game that should be revised to refine the rules, “said Jayasuriya.Here is which rule 20.1.1.3 of the line book says: the ball is dead when a seizure is rejected. From the moment of the incident, the ball is considered dead that causes the dismissal.This meant that, despite the fact that the seizure was clear, the ball was considered dead when Sanju completed the catch and the referee published it.

