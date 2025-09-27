New York, NY –

The Brown Field hockey team (3-3, 1-1) took his first Ivy League victory of the season on Friday afternoon with a 4-1 triumph in Columbia (3-3, 0-2).

“I am happy with our performance today and I am delighted to earn our first Ivy League win from the season,” head coach Britt Broady said. “Columbia is a dangerous team that plays with energy and fighting. They have given us a fight today and I am happy that we have been able to keep our calmness.”

The bears opened the score 6:48 in the game as Lexi Pellegrino yielded her sixth goal of the season. It was Pellegrino's 31st career goal and with a goal with a goal, her goal was assisted by Mia Karine Myklebust . De Beren had a 3-0 shot advantage in the opening 15 minutes, it was the third time in the last two games that Brown held their opponent without a shot in a quarter.

Sadie Schultz Doubled Brown's lead with her second goal of the season 2:25 in the second quarter, Schultz's goal was assisted by Pellegrino, it was also the second consecutive match of Schultz with a goal. After Brown doubled the lead, they stayed in the offensive and count three shots on the goal to force Columbia goalkeeper Margot Houle to make three saves.

De Beren broke through and scored their third goal of the game with another minute in the first half when Pellegrino supplied her second goal of the afternoon for a chance of a penalty corner. In the first half of Columbia, Brown passed 8-1, while taking a 3-0 lead.

Brown made a season -high 13 shots in the third quarter, they could not find the back of the net in the third when Houle made 10 stops. Columbia cut into the brown lead by 43 seconds in the third when the game entered the last 15 minutes with Brown with a 3-1 advantage.

Frances Moriniere Put the finishing touches over the 4-1 victory with her first career goal, the goal was assisted by Pellegrino.

Pellegrino registered several goals and six points for the second consecutive match, because this season she has a team -high 17 points. With her six points on Friday, the Westwood moved, Mass. Native in sixth place in program history with 71 career points, it remains fourth of all time with 32 career goals and is a goal from third place in program history.

“It was a really exciting victory for the entire team today,” said Pellegrino. “We always talk about how 'winning a skill is' and I feel that we have shown that today. Because of the highlights and lows of the game, we kept calm and continued to play brown field hockey.

As a team, the Bears scored 12 goals to join 52 shots in the last two games. From the 52 shots, 36 have been on goal. Brown has added 20 or more shots in three games this season. Defensively, the bears held opponents in the last two games on five shots on Target.

Brown will be looking for his third consecutive victory on Sunday 28 September when they welcome Umass Lowell in Goldberger Family Field at 1 p.m.

