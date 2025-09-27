Asia Cup: Cricket's weird rule saves Shanaka





Image: Arshdeep Singh appeals to the Wicket of Dasun Shanaka. The Rulbook of Cricket again struck in a bizarre Asia cup super over the moment between India and Sri Lanka, causing fans to be stunned when Dasun Shanaka survived what looked like a certain run-out. Although Sri Lanka eventually lost the exciting encounter, battery Shanaka survived what a certain run-out seemed, thanks to a quirky Maas in Cricket's Rulebook. On the fourth ball of Arshdeep Singh's super over, the left -wing arm Pacer delivered a sharp Yorker outside. Shanaka waved hard and missed. Arshdeep immediately appealed to a disadvantage and the referee Gazi Sohel raised his finger. In a moment of confusion, Shanaka tried a point, with Sanju Samson who performed a brilliant under-arm direct hit at the end of the striker, but it turned out to be pointless. The laws of Cricket intervened: the moment the referee had put on Shanaka, the ball was automatically dead, making Samson's brilliant direct hit. When assessing, Ultraedege confirmed that there was no Bat-Ball contact and the resignation of Shanaka was destroyed. The batter not only survived, but was completely released from the potential run-out. The bizarre series left fans stunned, where X exploded while users clambered to understand the irect rule of cricket in action. On the next ball, Shanaka was finally fired by Arshdeep, so Sri Lanka was limited to just two points in the super. Suryakumar Yadav then sealed the victory with three points of the first delivery of Wanindu Hasaranga. Retired cricket player Irfan Pathan explained the confusion on social media, “because it was caught behind it and then assessed, the ball is dead. Umpire Gazi Sohel made his point clear to Team India – the first decision is. That is why Shanaka escaped the run-out. ' A fan summarized it perfectly: “Thanks to this super-over run-out we are all illuminated about one of the weirdest rules in Cricket!”

