Pennsylvania High School Football Scores before September 26, 2025





On Friday evening high school football started in Pennsylvania. Week five of the 2025 football season is underway, with dozens of matches in the whole state while the season is approaching halfway. This story will be updated with the latest scores and highlights from the whole state when they arrive on Friday. Week 5 Pennsylvania High School Football Scores Albert Gallatin 63, Allegany, MD. 56 Allentown Central Catholic 28, Emmaus 14 Annville-Cleona 42, Kutztown 39 Athens 35, Wellsboro 22 Bald Eagle 19, Bellefonte 14 Beaver falls 12, Freedom 7 Bentworth 35, Carmichaels 6 Berks Catholic 55, Schuylkill Valley 19 Bermudian Springs 33, Biglerville 7 Berwick 35, Wyoming 13 Bethlehem Freedom 42, East Stroudsburg South 0 Bishop McCort 41, Greater Johnstown High School 6 Bishop McDevitt 38, Altoona 0 Bloomsburg 48, Midd-West 13 Blue Mountain 42, Palisades 21 Boyertown 20, Perkiomen Valley 16 BrockWay 19, Keystone 18 Burrell 29, East Allegheny 28 California 53, Mapletown 0 Cambria Heights 58, Conemaugh Valley 6 Camp Hill Trinity 35, GreenCastle Antrim 0 Canfield, Ohio 21, Hickory 10 Carbondale 40, Montrose 0 Cedar Cliff 35, Chambersburg 7 Central Bucks South 17, Pennsbury 3 Charleroi 45, Sto-Rox 26 Chestnut Ridge 27, Central Cambria 0 Clairton 57, Jeannette 0 Claysburg-Kimmel 73, Southern Huntingdon High School 0 Clearfield 46, Penns Valley 14 Conneaut 14, Maplewood 12 Cornell 47, Serra Catholic 18 Corry 40, Mercyhurst 37, OT Curwensville 35, West Branch 12 Dover 27, York Suburban 18 Downingtown East High School 50, West Chester East 26 East -Libanon County High 44, Boone 28 Easton 62, Stroudsburg 0 Eisenhower 48, Union City 6 Elizabeth-Forward 49, Greensburg Salem 7 Everett 28, North Star 0 Farrell 44, Wilmington 7 Forest Hills 21, Bedford 7 Fort Cherry 42, Burgettstown 9 Freeport 42, Valley 7 Girard 42, Warren 21 Greenville 25, Northwestern 19 Harbor Creek 20, Slippery Rock 14 Harrisburg 49, Carlisle 0 Hempfield Area 38, Canon-McMillan 27 Hershey 48, Gettysburg 31 Hollidayburg 35, Fort Hill, MD. 30 Homer-Center 27, Purchase line 7 Honsdale 36, Western Wayne 0 Imani 36, Pittsburgh North Catholic 16 Indiana 21, Kney 14 Jersey Shore 67, Williamsport 40 Juniata Valley 28, Moshannon Valley 6 Kennard-Dale 17, Fleetwood 0 Kiski 14, Franklin Regional 7 Lake-Lehman 42, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 0 Lakeland (PA) 28, Dunmore 14 Lameter-Strasburg 50, Octorara 14 Lancaster Catholic 35, Hamburg 10 LeHighton 35, Pottsville 0 Line Mountain 36, Steelton-Highspire 34 Littlestown 14, Hanover 0 Loyalsock 14, Lewisburg 7 Mahanoy 22, Pine Grove 20 Manheim Central 35, Cocalico 7 Marion Center 32, Conemaugh Township 20 Martins Ferry, Ohio 59, Uniontown 13 Mechanicsburg 14, Red Land 7 Meyersdale 10, Berlin-Brothers Valley 0 Mid Valley 28, West Scranton 7 Mifflin County 8, Palmyra 6 Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast 22, Cardinal O'hara 10 Montgomery 27, Muncy 7 Montorsville 52, Central Columbia 0 Mount Carmel Area High School 41, Hughsville 13 Mount Pleasant 41, Yough 7 Mount Union High School 34, Glendale 27 MT Lebanon 41, Seneca Valley 20 By Shaennock 48, Shenanga 7 New Brighton 14, Ellwood City 12 New Castle 18, Aliquippa 12 New Oxford 47, Susquehannock 13 Northeast 35, Titusville 7 North Penn 31, Central Bucks East 20 North Pocono 35, Dallas 14 Northampton 54, Pocono Mountain West 0 Northern Cambria 48, West Shamokin 13 Northwest Lehigh 49, North Schuylkill 18 Norwin 21, North Hills 17 Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 40, Noord -LeHigh 21 Oil City 28, Grove City 10 Palmerton 35, Wilson 0 Pen Argyyl 20, Salisbury 19 Penn Cambria 56, Westmont Hilltop 14 Penn-Trafford 33, Pruim 14 Pennridge 43, Abington 8 Penns Manor 21, Portage Area 20 Peters Township 24, Upper St Clair 20 Philipsburg-Osceola 31, Bellwood-Antis 28 Pittsburgh Central Catholic 21, North Allegheny 6 Pittston 47, Crestwood 14 Pottsgrove 33, Pottstown 20 Pottsville Nativity 14, Shenandoah Valley 6 Quakertown 48, Council Rock North 7 Reynolds 22, Cambridge Springs 19 Richland 61, Somerset 7 Ridgway 41, Cameron County 0 River Valley 10, United Valley 7 Saegertown 30, Mercer 21 Schuylkill Haven 43, Williams Valley 29 SCRANTON PREP 37, REAMPAUSPAUCH AREA HIGH SCHOOL 0 Shamokin 57, Selinsgrove 12 Sharon 49, Meadville 10 Sharpsville 21, Lakeview 20, OT Shikellamy 14, Central Mountain 7 Solanco 62, Conrad Weiser 20 Souderon 35, Cheltenham 0 South Allegheny 62, Ligonier Valley 14 South Fayette 49, Baldwin 13 South Western 48, Red Lion 12 South Williamsport 54, Cowanesque Valley 6 Southern Columbia 41, Danville 21 Zuid -LeHigh 47, Jim Thorpe 27 Southmoreland 23, Derry 11 Spring Grove 56, Northeastern 0 St. Francis, NY 49, Cathedral Prep 22 Strath Haven 34, Marple Newtown 10 Susquehanna Township 21, Middletown 0 Tamaqua 20, Bangor 0 The Roman Catholic high school of Philadelphia 39, La Salle College High School 36 Thomas Jefferson 14, Belle Vernon 10 Towanda 41, Canton 14 Tri-Valley 42, Panther Valley 0 Trinity Washington 48, Ringgold 14 Troy 49, Wyalusing 14 Tussey Mountain 26, Northern Bedford 21 Unionville 49, Oxford 34 Upper Dauphin 35, Buchanan 26 Upper Perkiomen 23, Pope John Paul II 16 Valley View 28, SCRANTON 0 Warren Harding, Ohio 28, Erie McDowell 9 Warrior Run 55, North Penn-Mansfield 6 Washington 48, South Park 7 Waynesboro 49, Northern York 14 West Allegheny 70, Ambridge 0 West Perry 28, East Pennboro 27 Western Beaver 48, Elwood City Riverside 19 Wheeling Central, W.Va. 41, Perry Traditional Academy 8 Whitehall 39, Allentown Dieruff 20 Wilkes-Barre 35, Hazleton 21 Wilson High School – West Lawn, PA 42, Governor Mifflin 10 Wissahickon 35, Tennent 0 Woodland Hills 33, Greater Latrobe High School 9 Bethlehem Liberty 47, East Stroudsburg North 0 (Thursday) Fairview 19, Seneca 7 (Thursday) Nazareth Area 43, Pleasant Valley 6 (Thursday) Olney 40, Vaux Big Picture 0 (Thursday) Seton-Lasalle 41, Waynesburg Central 14 (Thursday) SHIPPENBURG 23, Lower Dauphin 20 (Thursday) Westinghouse 46, Taylor Allderice High School 16 (Thursday) Delay Lackawanna Trail vs. Old Forge, PPD. Until September 28. Uniontown vs. Carrick, ppd. WPIAL HOUGE SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPETIONS ON KDKA+ KDKA+ will be broadcast this season WPIAL football matches in the regular season As part of the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week series. The competitions are planned to be broadcast every Friday until 24 October, with a kick -off planned at 7 p.m. every week. The games are on Simulcast Kdka.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh Streaming Service. More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/pennsylvania-high-school-football-scores-september-26-2025/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos