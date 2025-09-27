



Normal, sick. On the opening day of the Redbird Invitational of Illinois State at the Gregory Street Tennis Courts in Normal, Illinois, the Tennis Team of the Women van Belmont University put together a combined eight competition victories between singles and doubles. With eight Bruins in action on Friday, Belmont won three double victories before winning five singles. Under colleague Missouri Valley Conference teams, De Bruins only dropped one double match. The Tandems of Redshirt First -year Student Savannah Webster and second -year -old Jessica Popiol first -year Mia Jones and graduated Tapia-Cruz Sky and freshmen Jeladze Ketevan and senior Libbie Hamilton Were all convincingly against double teams from Northiowa, Valparaiso and Murray State respectively. In Singles Action, Popiol, Jones, Tapia-Cruz, Jeladze and Hamilton, all have picked up triumphs. Both Popiol and Hamilton were Straight set winners. Popiol treated Silvia Pomarolli from Illinois State 6-3, 6-2, while Hamilton provided the Charlotte Deletioglu of the University of Illinois Chicago 6-4, 6-3. Jones and Jeladze both conquered the losses of the opening with Jones that Bradley's Anna Belogliadova with 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 and Jeladze Handstand Noord -iowa Lasya Mylavarapu 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 overcamed. In the fourth singles flight, Tapia-Cruz defeated the Dongke Liu from UIC 7-5 in the third set after the two Split 6-1 First and second sets. The full match scores of Belmont from Friday can be found below. Play CVs at 9 o'clock Saturday with one round of Doubles followed by a round of singles. Redbird Invitational Friday results Double Flight #1 QF – Savannah Webster / Jessica Popiol (Belmont) Def. Yangjiaxin Li/Andjela Raznatovic (Uni), 8-4

Flight #2 QF – Mia Jones / Tapia-Cruz Sky (Belmont) Def. Lacey Tanner/Bynn Steven (Valparaiso), 8-5

Flight #3 QF – Jeladze Ketevan / Libbie Hamilton (Belmont) Def. Bruna Melato/Arden Dethridge (Murray State), 8-2

Flight #4 SF – Molly Null/Rebecca Widan (Murray State) def. Emma Grant / Annika Warkentin (Belmont), 8-2 Singles Flight #1 QF – Valeria Chaikovskaia (Murray State) def. Savannah Webster (Belmont), 6-1, 6-0

Flight #2 QF – Jessica Popiol (Belmont) Def. Silvia Pomarolli (Illinois State), 6-3, 6-2

Flight #3 QF – Mia Jones (Belmont) Def. Anna Belogliadova (Bradley), 4-6, 6-1, 6-1

Flight #4 QF – Tapia-Cruz Sky (Belmont) Def. Dongke Liu (UIC), 6-1, 1-6, 7-5

Flight #5 QF – Jeladze Ketevan (Belmont) Def. Lasya Mylavarapu (Uni), 5-7, 6-1, 6-4

Flight #6 QF – Libbie Hamilton (Belmont) Def. Charlotte Deletioglu (UIC), 6-4, 6-3

Flight #7 QF – Jolene Fernandes (Valparaiso) Def. Emma Grant (Belmont), 7-5, 6-1

Flight #7 QF – Ana Baron (Valparaiso) def. Annika Warkentin (Belmont), 6-4, 6-4 How to follow Follow Belmont Women's Tennis on social media @Belmontwtennison X, formerly Twitter,@BelmontwtennisOn Instagram andBelmont DamestnisOn Facebook for full reporting about the Bruins. Stay informed of all Belmont athletic programs via theOfficial app from the Belmont BruinsBoth available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. #Itsbrintime

