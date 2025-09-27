



Middlebury, vt.Senior Macei cristiani (San Salvador, El Salvador) and first -year students Sandra Sipuladed (Kyiv, Ukraine) went to the third round in both singles and Doubles, and seven different players registered at least one victory to emphasize a number of strong performances on Friday for the Babson Women's Tennis team on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) New England Championships. Natalia Leroy van Wesleyan defeated the top seed in the A-Singles-Draw, Cristiani with 6-2, 6-4 in the first round before gathering in the second round for a 1-6, 6-0, 10-4 victory over Tufts Lucy Mitchell. Sikharulidze was a 6-0, 6-0 winner about Payton Dugan by Colby-Sawyer in her opening game and then beat the fifth Lulu Wu of Middlebury 6-2, 6-4 in the round of 32. Cristiani and Sikharulidze received a first round in double as the third seed and survived Fiona Lee and Katie Driscoll from MIT 8-7 (7-5) to continue to the third round of Saturday. Second -year Alessandra Cristiani (San Salvador, El Salvador) and Mia Sorrentino (Miami, Fla.) It also went to the third round of the doubles with a few victories on Friday. She defeated Avani Chitale and Chahana Budhbhatti van Brandeis in De Ronde, 8-4, and followed it with an 8-2 triumph over Suzanne Pogorelec and Willow Assante-Labash from Bowdoin in the second round. Junior Kamal Dana (Cairo, Egypt) and first year Manuela Moscoso (Quito, Ecuador) were 8-1 winners about Naomi Williams and Lila Moldenhaur van Bowdoin in the first round before they fell 8-5 to the top-ranking duo of Alaina Kolli and Artemis Pados of Mit in the second round. First -year Tina Liu (Plantation, FLA.) Vefa Chitale van Brandeis with 6-1, 6-2 and subsequently reduced Anna Lardner of Middlebury with 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) to become a member Macei cristiani and Sikharulidze in the third round of the A -Singles trekking, while Kamal reached the round of 16 in the B singles bracket with a few victories. She defeated Jahnavi Vaghasia from Trinity 6-3, 6-2 in her opening match and then disturbed the top-ranking Marie Frati of Bowdoin 6-4, 4-6, 10-4 in round two. Junior Riya Matharoo (Dubai, United Arab Emirates) recorded a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Tagan Skulley in the first round of the B-equal game and led Alyssa Khou 6-1, 3-2 in round two when her match was suspended because of the darkness. Her second round match will be completed on Saturday morning. Doubles Play will start on Saturday at 9 am, while Singles promotion starts at around 12.00 pm

