Long Island High School Hockey Player who now runs after the near-death experience





A hockey player in Long Island High School whose off-ice, near-death experience and broken neck cradled the sports world, is a wonderful walk and back for his last year. There were several great miracles, Mark Dubeau, father of Smithtown Wests Connor Dubeau, told The Post. Last month, Connor slipped and fallen under the waters of the beach of Gilgo, break the C-4-bot in his neck and made the 17-year-old temporarily paralyzed while he is under water. Good friend and junior islanders teammate Kevin Bonino, a senior who also plays for Chaminade High School, quickly came into action on the beach. He got his buddy above water before he no longer had oxygen, thanks to the help of another young man, Jake Geller. He was able to walk out of the hospital almost two and a half weeks later, said Mark, who added that his neck surgery and repair of his sons went exceptionally well because of the peak condition in which he stayed for hockey. It's incredible … it's really good for him to really be back at school. And during the test, Connor was shown an overwhelming amount of love. Bonino, who described Mark as a great, great hockey player, a great teammate, would not leave Connors in the hospital as you could tell that there is a special bond between those two boys. Kevin who would always see Connor even became therapeutic for me, Mark said. Long Island High School Hockey Player Connor Dubeau is now running after recently an off-ice, near-death experience and broken neck. Photo thanks to Mark Dubeau Soon the story of the dangerous journey of the teenagers started to find his way to the NHL. Colleague Long Islander and Boston Bruins Draft Pick James Hagens mentioned Connor during his recovery; Captain Anders Lee, islanders, texted him, while Team Alum Matt Martin and Josh Bailey also took his hand. Connor's favorite player, PK Subban, eventually sent him a personal SMS message with a video and posted about him on social media, said Mark. Friends Kevin Bonino (center) and Jake Geller (right), who helped to save Connor Dubeau's life after he had a near-death experience when he fell under the waters of Gilgo Beach and broke his neck. Photo thanks to Chaminade High School To then finish it, two weekends ago Mr. Bobby Orr Connor. The hockey community has just been great. That all fades compared to the greatest gift of all for the Dubeau family: a happy and healthy son. Connor goes to hockey exercise at least twice a week to see his friends in the dressing room, his father added. Connor Dubeau Photo thanks to Mark Dubeau In football, 2-0 Farmingdale organizes 1-1 Herricks/Wheatley Friday at 6.30 p.m. On Saturday 2-0 Jericho travels to 1-1 MacArthur at 2 p.m.

