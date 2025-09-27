Moves and Fungers Roundup before September 26, 2025

Welcome to Sportios Transactions Wire, a weekly overview of staff, partnerships, products and purchases in the sports industry.

STAFF

Group led by Scott Staples takes owned by MLTT's Atlanta Blazers

Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) announced on Friday that the Atlanta Blazers are now owned by a group led by Scott StaplesCEO of First Advantage. The ownership update comes during a season in which MLTT grew to 10 teams, its national television partner with CBS Sports and Tabletennis.tv introduced a new streaming platform. The blazers made their debut 2025–26 in Charlotte, NC last weekend.

F1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix selects Katharina Nowak as president

Katharina Nowak has been appointed president of Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. Nowak previously served as vice -president of business activities for the Grand Prix. At the age of 28, Nowak becomes the youngest president of a Formula 1 race and one of only two women in the role around the world. Nowak has been following Tyler EPP, president since 2022. Nowak joined the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Enterprise and has had countless roles for the organization in various events, business partnerships and business activities. In 2023 she was promoted to supervise the business activities for the Grand Prix, and in 2024 she was appointed vice -president

Ellen M. Zavian called the US general counselor for football

USA Football, the national administrative body of the sport, has announced Ellen M. Zavian Like his new general counsel. Zavian will serve as an adviser to American football, to support risk management, contract negotiation and compliance. Zavian recently has more than three decades of experience with athletes and organizations. She became the first female lawyer/agent in the NFL, who represented Pro Bowlers Troy Brown, Erik McMillan and Steve Tasker and Quarterback Frank Reich. Zavian worked at the SKBA of 1996 for the US National Soccer Team and helped create the Women's National Team Players Association, Women's National Team Softball Association and the United Professional Skateboarder Association.

Shannon Washington joins NYC Sports Creative Studio 11 grams

11 Gram, a NYC-based creative studio, announced the addition of Shannon Washington To her leadership team as a partner and chief creative officer. The advertising executive helps 11 grams of co-founders Corey Nocco and Thomas Harris with creative stories and business growth. The 11 gram customer schedule includes the NBPA, St. John's Red Storm men and women's basketball, Amazon Prime Video, Bose, EA Sports, Bleacher Report, NBA 2K and Snipes. Washington was recently the global Chief Creative Officer at Gotham/McCann WorldGroup.

Joe Hand Promotions Taper Ghazi for Business Development and Strategy

Joe Hand Promotions, a Live Sports content provider at commercial institutions, announced the appointment of Van van van van van Grace Ghazi As an Executive Vice President, Business Development and Strategy. Ghazi, who has filled an advisory role at the company in the past year, brings almost two decades of experience in sports media, content strategy, licenses and distribution. Ghazi recently served as vice president of Sports Content Strategy & Business Development at Showtime Sports.

Non -profit shoes that are suitable for d'Wayne Edwards to board

Shoes that have announced fit D'Wayne Edwards to his advisory board. Edwards currently acts as president at Pensole Lewis College, the only HBCU of Michigan and the only HBCU in the nation focused on design. The founder of Pensole Footwear Design Academy and holder of more than 50 patents, Edwards has held senior positions with brand Jordan, Nike and Skechers. Shoes that fit, give children the need for new athletic shoes. Name a non -profit of California of the year, shoes that match new athletic shoes to more than 180,000 children in 50 states last year.

Cal Poly took Carter Henderson as the new director of Athletics

Cal Poly has mentioned Carter Henderson As new director of Athletics, as of October 13, President Jeffrey D. Armstrong announced. Currently deputy atletiek director for external relationships at Stanford University, Henderson offers experience in intercollegial athletics from all over the country. He succeeds Don Oberhelman, who announced his retirement of Cal Poly in June after he has led the athletics department of the university for more than 14 years.

Partnerships

Charlotte Hornets, Judi Health Enter Multi -year Jersey Patch Deal

Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) announced a long-term cooperation with Judi Health, a health technology company, as the exclusive Jersey patch partner of the Charlotte Hornets. As the Jersey patch partner of the team, the Judi Health logo will be shown on the official Charlotte Hornet team Jerseys and he will be available to fans on all team-driven retail channels. Judi Health will also serve every year as a presenting partner of the uniform unveiling of the team of the team.

Venmo teams with Drew Allar to launch Penn State Debit Card

Venmo announced a new NIL partnership with Penn State Quarterback Drew Allar, who will serve as the face of a new Penn State Venmo -DeBit Mastercard. Now available for PENN State, Michigan State, Rutgers University, University of Illinois, University of Iowa, University of Michigan, and soon for the University of Washington, the Venmo payment passes will be delivered with promotional deals for holders.

Playtomic extends collaboration with Premier Padel until 2026

Playtomic, a community of racket sports players and clubs, has his collaboration with Premier Padel, the official professional padel tour, renewed the partnership to the 2026 season. Playtomic will be launched for the first time in 2024 and will work to create opportunities for players that are connected to amateuries, actors, and competitions and competitions and competitions and competitions and competitions and competitions and competitions and competitions and competitions, and competitions and competitions, and competitions and competitions, and competitions, and competitions, and competitions, and competitions, and competitions, and competitions and competitions.

HSBC announces a partnership with Global Rugby Players Foundation

The Global Rugby Players Foundation (GRPF) has a new global partnership with HSBC. HSBC will offer career guidance for rugby players and try to help them build their own companies and better manage their financial health. In addition, HSBC UK will offer players support in their international bank needs. In accordance with this partnership, GRPF will add five online learning modules to the “Beyond the Game” learning platform.

Sports Illustrated Tickets, Tottenham Hotspur in 12-year-old deal

Sports Illustrated Tickets announced a 12-year-old signature agreement with Tottenham Hotspur to become the official fan experience partner of the EPL club. As part of the agreement, Sports Illustrated will participate as the inaugural member of the collective, the new sponsorship program of Tottenham, designed to deliver tailor -made activations to every standard in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. As the official partner of Fan Experience, Sports Illustrated Tickets 'Definitioning Moments' debut, a composite exhibition with telling stories based on 70 years Sports Illustrated's Award -winning covers, stories and photography.

Products

Tampa Bay Lightning launch new DTC streaming service with view lift

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Viewlift announced the launch of direct-to-consumer (DTC) description streaming service prior to the first game of the Lightning on 26 September. The platform is accessible via web, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Google TV and Roku devices. This marks the first time that Lightning has introduced a DTC streaming option of the team.

Inter launches Fast Channel

Serie A Soccer Club Inter announced the launch of Inter 24/7, a free advertising-supported streaming television (fast) channel dedicated to the team-it-first initiative in its kind for a club in Italy. The channel available in Italian in Italy and in English, offers a mix of Inter's past and present, with historic competitions and archiving content that are available free of charge, as well as highlights, training clips, magazine shows and complete repetitions of the current seasonal games. The new Fast Channel is the result of a collaboration with Globant, the strategic technical partner behind the digital project, and includes contributions from Amagi, a cloud-based Saas technology supplier for broadcast and streaming TV.

Penn Station East Coast Subs Joins with barstool in Sandwich Launch

Penn Station East Coast Subs, a Fast-Casual Sandwich franchise, introduces the Mega Cheesesteak” Developed in collaboration with Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Eric “PFT Commenter” Sollenberger, hosts of Barrstool Sports ” Don't blame me Podcast, together with the team on virtual dinner concepts. This concept builds on the earlier creation of VDC and Barrstool, do not blame me. A restaurant employee, Penn Station, is the exclusive producer of the Sandwich.

Purchase

Padel 100 reveals a € 5 million increase for growth in Ireland

Padel 100 announced the launch of an increase in a € 5 million in the context of the labor investment investment schedule to finance a rollout that promises 300 courts in Ireland in December 2027 that will be installed in Ireland. Installations must start this month, with a planned 100 new courts that were built in April 2026 in April 2026. Padel 100's roll -out is supported by strategic partner ships with Acenta group (Sweden), Playtomic and NXpadel.

American footballer Gio Reyna invests in Fort Lauderdale United

Fort Lauderdale United FC announced the addition of USMNT and Mönchengladbach player Giovanni “Gio” Reyna to the club's ownership group. The investment comes when Fort Lauderdale United is preparing to launch his men's team at the start of the 2026 season. Reyna became the youngest player in the history of Bundesliga to reach 50 performances with Borussia Dortmund and is the youngest target scorer in the German cup. He also played for the American national team of the American gentlemen and won three Concacaf Nations League titles.