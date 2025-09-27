The World Cup 2025 promises to bring women's cricket to brand new heights

When the World Cup for women was last played in India, it came and started to cause a stir. A few thousand fans trickled the stadiums, most games were largely played to be quiet, and only a handful of the world's best players were perhaps recognized outside their direct circles.

Twelve years later the contrast could not be grim. Broadcasts, capacity agents, T20 competitions and worldwide recognized stars have transformed women's cricket. Much of this change can be traced by the lived experiences of the players who have settled both eras – from the quiet optimism of 2013 to the roaring expectation of 2025.

Rewind until 2013

MD Thush KaminiThe fact that the first century of India scored in the world cups of women, at the 2013 edition, still remembers the feeling of playing a worldwide tournament at home – even if the scale was not what it is today.

“There may be so many things that you favor – home conditions, well -known grounds – but what was different was the atmosphere,” Thirush Kamini tells Espncricinfo. “I was not anxious, but it was a new experience. Before I played the World Cup 2009 in Australia. There was a mix of people there, but in India cricket is celebrated at a different level. You have encouraged your home people to encourage you. Although people say playing is a lot of pressure, I feel it brings the best in you.”

Editor's Picks 2 Related

Still an active player in the domestic circuit, Thirush Kamini has a chair in the front row for the transformation of the game, not only in terms of infrastructure, but in terms of thinking directions.

“Even before the WPL, the BCCI had a very important rule with which women could play cricketers the WBBL,” she notes. “Indian players had the potential and the ability to match Australia or England, but mentally you always had this thing: are they a little better because they are Australian or English? But if you play next to them, compete and even perform better, brings confidence in the Indian dressing room. That reflects in our world cup versions.”

The effects were visible. From the performance of India in the final at Lord's in the ODI World Cup 2017 to the World Cup 2020 T20, where India lost to Australia in the title collision. But what excites Thirush Kamini is what she sees now, week in and week out. “Rather, we always said that everyone is over. Now every ball begins to be moved. That is the kind of change I see.”

Stronger, fitter and scientific

South Africa Allrounder Marizanne Kapp Has played almost every phase of the development of sport in the past two decades since she made her international debut in 2009. For her, the upward curve of the game can easily be measured in only the scored runs.

Since the last ODI World Cup, the eight teams compete this year have combined 34 totals of 300 or moreWith Australia and India who each break 400. While the average running speed between the world cups of 2009 and 2013 was 3.94 at a time, it has risen to 4.84 since the 2022 edition. India's running speed in the years prior to the 2017 World Cup was 4.35; Since the ITERATION of 2022 it is 5.57 – an increase of 1.22 per over. Similarly, the scoring rate of Sri Lanka has risen 1.23 in the same period.

Georgia Wareham is celebrating an important breakthrough Getty images

A total of 203 sixes have already been hit in 2025; For the context, 208 were hit throughout 2017. Centuries have never been scored more often [once every 35 innings as opposed to one in 52 innings in the years leading up to the 2022 World Cup]The ball-per-ground ratio [one in every 11.6 balls compared to one every 13 balls till 2022] Has never been lower – all pointing to the gigantic progress that the sport has taken on the field.

This growth has been fed to a certain extent due to the rise of T20 competitions – the WBBL, the WPL, the hundred, the now degraded Kia Super League, the WCPL – that players have given more exposure and experience, and paths, to improve their skills.

“It is probably all thanks to the competition,” says Kapp. “At the time you could score 100-130 and defend it. But now teams regularly score 300-plus and they come fairly close to following up if it does not chase. So, in terms of skills and the fitness side of cricket, the stronger women are now. [Earlier] Slower swing bowlers can be so difficult to get away and face, but now the girls are so strong. You see how high scoring the games are and they can easily erase the border. That has probably been the biggest change. “

“The hype of the WPL has shifted real momentum in the Indian room to ladies cricket. I expect big crowds, big sound, especially the match against India. That will be a great game” Megan Schutt

Thirush Kamini reflects the shift, not only in power, but also in skill.

“Now there is much more individual introspection, where they work on their variations,” says Kamini about bowling. “If I play now, of six balls, there are three stock balls; the other three are variations. We always saw that in the men's game when the IPL started, and now the WPL does that for women.

“Because of T20 Cricket, everyone knows and sees strike rates. Advancement in science also helps players a longer career. For example, I would not have had access to a physio or food about 10-12 years ago, but now there is a support system of professionals who help you to have a longer career.

****

For Suzie BatesThe launch of the WPL in 2023 was the push that changed for years of potentially into something much, much bigger. She remembers a time when the cricket of women in India still found his feet – before the development of the infrastructure, before the investment and for fans.

'From when I went for the first time [to India] There is a clear passion and love for the game, “says Bates.” The support that the women had when I arrived there for the first time stopped from where you were in terms of crowds and perhaps the resources they had at a domestic level.

play 1:37 Jemimah Rodrigues: 'My relationship with Smriti helped me the most if things don't go my way' The India-Slagman talks about the bond she shares with teammate Smriti Mandhana

“Compared to New – Zeeland, society in India has taken a little longer to get behind women's cricket, but now they are all – in with the support of finance and resources and support of the BCCI. They have the greatest chance of improving from now on. The WPL, the Superstars they have, the role models of the functions of the Rodah's – Jemrige's functions From young people.

“They were probably a bit behind Australia and England, but now they have that system and path – what I can say, I don't know the ins and outs – to really inspire that generation and get them and those systems. The game is only going to get better and stronger, so I am excited to see the superstars producing India for the game of us, the game of us, the game continues to produce us, the game of us, the game continues to make us, the game, Playing, the rest of the rest of the rest of us to play, the fans they have, it is a large part of the global game. “

'We are being spotted now'

England Danni Wyatt-HodgeWho has been playing international cricket for the past 15 years, says that the biggest change she has noticed is visibility, on and outside the field.

“I can't remember that there is a lot of one of the games a lot of the games, while now, when I have played India, you always get a really good atmosphere, even if it looks like there is hardly anyone in the crowd, it is still a very loud atmosphere,” she says. “Walking through the streets, even at home in England, we are noticed, which is great. Especially in India, walking through the street in Bangalore or Mumbai, to get people who stand up for selfies, who have never had before. People are now much more recognized because games have clearly shown more on TV and the skill has gone through the roof.

The money is also visible. Prior to the World Cup, the ICC announced that this edition would have a prize pool of US $ 13.88 million, almost a four -fold increase compared to the previous World Cup, in 2022, which had a total pool of US $ 3.5 million.

“Prize money, match costs, that money, we never received that in 2013,” says Wyatt-Hodge. “It is not only the 'big four' more. Teams among us get better, which is so good to see. It makes a difference, not, when teams are fully contracted and professional?

“Sri Lanka played so well against us in England a few years ago, their skill level went through the roof. This World Cup is really becoming exciting. I think there will be a few disturbances, hopefully not with us. Pakistan is also a fantastic team.

Although Wyatt-Hodge credit the World Cup victory of England 2017 as a turning point that caused growth at home, she says that the hundred has been the real game changer. More girls play cricket, and local competitions are drastically expanded, something she never grew up with only one women's team nearby.

“Everyone loves the hundred players, fans, everyone with whom you speak,” she says. “It is fast, fun, entertaining and as a player it is such a great experience. You look around and see so many young girls and boys in the crowd, and they know all our names.”

Another structure in 2025

Bigger. Sharper. Louder. Thirush Kamini believes that this World Cup “will be celebrated much more than other world cups”.

“If they had only known two-three players before, they now know about 12-13 of the team of 15,” she says about the fans. “A great thing that we had in the Indian cricket is, just as much as we want to support our players and our team, we have always supported the sport. So I think this World Cup will be special for cricket for women. It could do what the World Cup for men of 1983 did for Indian cricket for ladies.”

Kapp agrees and says that the quality of cricket and the volume of the competition has created a much more balanced playing field.

Mumbai -Indians celebrate with the WPL -Trophy Getty images

“We play much more international bilateral series,” she says. “It would be at the time [maybe] Three series per year. But now it's back-to-back. The more you play, you learn more about the game and your skills. “

Fast for Australia Megan SchuttThis edition will also be one of the most even world cups – not despite being played in India, but because of it.

“The fact that it is in the subcontinent actually brings everyone closer together,” she says. “If we were on flat tracks in Australia, some teams would be clearly exposed. I just expect really good cricket. There will be really high standards, I do not predict many eruption games.

“The hype of the WPL has shifted real momentum in the Indian room to ladies cricket. I expect big crowds, big sound, especially the match against India. That will be a great game. I know we can't hear Midge [Alyssa Healy] On the field, so we have to keep an eye on her. “

It promises to be the kind of spectacle that not many of these players had imagined to experience when they started – full bustle, deafening sound, worldwide attention. What was once a distant hope is now the norm.

If there is one thing that these players agree on, it is that this growth did not happen by accident. It is the result of years of groundwork, exposure and investments. And it is still not the end.

Statistics inputs through Namooh Shah