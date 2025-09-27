New season, new structure for Table Tennis League





The opening matches of the new Welton Play Fun88-sponsored Table Tennis Competition season took place last week. Teams are split into two divisions into Christmas, at which point promotion and relegation take place. Helped by an earlier start in each session, the double has been re -introduced in every fixture, which means that 10 points are offered every week compared to nine last season. Ramsey A (10) V Travelers C (0) The Champions 2024-25 started with a good start with a dominant attacking display. Darren Smethurst now proudly wears a Ramsey shirt and showed his class with straight sets victories on Dave Buck and Luke Begley, and in four ends against Keeran Chan. Becky Bayley won all three of her matches in Straight Sets, but had an epic first match against Buck, which won only 25-23 – certainly that of the entire season as the longest! Chris Holmes added three more points and Ramseys 10th came in the Doubles. Arbory ​​A (10) V Tower B (0) Mike Tamarov, John Magnall and Amit Lanin seem to be strong contenders this year, where Tamarov and Lanin are part of the island team this weekend that plays in the British Clubs League this weekend. Tower newcomer Lee Alexander made a great start and the hosts ambitions almost finished in a grim five-setter against Magnall. Simon Radclife played well against Lanin and Magnall, and in the Doubles next to Alexander, but it was not enough to prevent 10 points from going to Arbory. Travelers B (7) V Tower A (3) John Shooter was not in conversation for the hosts and defeated Ken Mitchell and Jakk Limingkoon in straight sets. He was brought to a fourth end by the persistent Dave Parsons, but came through a few very narrow matches. Limingkoon played extremely well in the night, defeated Malc Lewis in three ends and only lost to Will Shooter in the fifth. Parsons had a close call against Will but pressed by 14-12, 12-10, 11-9, before he took his other point in four ends against Lewis. The doubles was very close, with Mitchell and Parsons only lost in the fifth of the shooters. Strathallan (10) against Desmonds Douglas A (0) Desmond's had their first taste of Division One action in a few years and came across a strong Strathy team of Wayne Taylor, Andy Patterson and Julian Briercliffe. Russ knows well to push Patterterson all the way to a fifth end, just like Neil Ronan, before Patterson went on an acceleration and ruthlessly pulled their hope in the last end. Three other games went to a fourth end, but the hosts did well to close them and claim 10 points. Arbory ​​B (7) V Peel A (3) Khayee Vinas made a welcome return to Arbory ​​after a long absence, but it was to peel the costs when she sealed three very good victories with her left -handed attacking game. Stu Perry succeeded in getting his first game from her, but was comfortably defeated in the next three. Ken Hegarty achieved a wonderful victory for Peel for Sonja Shaw and focused it with 12-10 in the fifth end. The latter clearly had a day off because she also collapsed for Perry in Einden and in the third against Jon Taylor-Burt. Dan Levine had a great evening for Arbory ​​with three excellent victories. It was only Perry who disturbed him before Levine won his third victory in the fifth. The doubles went to Arborys Levine and Vinas in five ends. Kevin Drewry claimed three points for Arbory ​​C in Division two last week (Photo: Malcolm Lambert) (( Malcolm Lambert )) Arbory ​​C (10) V Ballakermeen (0) The experienced trio of Kevin Drewry, Rob Wright and Bob Borland were too much for the young Ballakermeen -debutants. Nevertheless, a good game was seen by Jesse Zhang, Kaishi Huang and Aditya Varshney. Borland had to work hard in his match with ADI, just by 11-9, 10-12, 11-6, 15-17, 11-5. Arbory ​​D (6) V Tower C (4) Arbory ​​hit a strong team against newcomers Tower C. Jane Kneal showed her quality by getting three solid victories, but Sam Sen pushed her hard and only lost 10-12 in the fifth. His fortunes were reversed shortly thereafter with an excellent victory against Mike Levine, in which he made it 13-11 in a tense last end. His other victory was against young Liav Lanin in three ends. Keith Whiteway won his first victory against LIAV in the fifth, but was less lucky against the sandy Levine in three narrow ends. Mark Webster-Smith added a fourth point for tower by beating Liav, also in the fifth. Travelers D (8) V Ramsey D (2) Travelers D are used to winning, after they were promoted from division three last season and continued good form with an authoritative 8-2 victory. Teddy and Adam Clayton each succeeded in pipping Margaret Forsyth to claim the OFF teams only two points. Grant Paterson and Mike Chapman were both undefeated for travelers. The third team member of the travelers was another newcomer, Tony Fallon, who fought hard but could not fully convert his efforts into a victory. Double went to the experienced travelers in straight sets. Desmonds Douglas B (7) V Travelers F (3) Richard Hill, Seth Hornby Wheeler and Jasper Hill were too strong Fortravellers F Trio Sydnie Weaver, Christine Wu and Max Doyle. That said, Doyle had an excellent victory against Hill and it was 16-14 in the third. Weaver also achieved a good victory against Hill, but it was possible to beat Wu in four ends. The Uit team added a point by taking the doubles in a narrow five-setter. Ramsey C (5) V Travelers E (5) Some excellent versions were seen in this draw, without a player who could claim a clean sheet. Darren Shaw defeated the rising star Rhys Bufton in three narrow ends and then insured his second victory against Henry Weaver 11-5, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9. Keith Herrington added two more points for Ramsey by beating Bufton in a meticulous four-setter and Wasim Khan in three very narrow ends. He met his match against Weaver, who brought a way past Herrington's backhand no-sponge pimples and stormed to victory 11-3 in the fifth. Newcomer Khan did well to take two points for the visitors and beat Geoff Burchill in four and Shaw in three ends. The Doubles went to the exchange with a fighting performance by Khan and Bufton and took it 11-5 in the fourth against Shaw and Herrington. -Full League results can be found at www.tabletennis365.com/iom or follow Iomttas Facebook -page on www.facebook.com/tabletennisiom

