



The India -Sri Lanka collision in the Asia cup produced a really bizarre moment during the superthuncle, so that fans, players and commentators let it be stunned. Although Sri Lanka lost the exciting encounter in the Super, their Slagman Dasun Shanaka survived what a clear run-out seemed to be, thanks to a technical technical in Cricket's Rulebook. On the fourth ball of Arshdeep Singh's super over, the left -wing arm Pacer delivered a sharp Yorker outside. Shanaka waved hard but did not succeed in connecting. Arshdeep then immediately appealed for a prisoner, and referee Gazi Sohel lit his finger after a short consideration. Strangely enough, Shanaka then tried a point, although the ball had already settled in the gloves of Sanju Samson. Samson, always alert, has not built a direct hit at the end of the striker with Shanaka nowhere near the fold. For a moment it seemed that the super about Sri Lanka innings was over. But the complex laws of cricket intervened. Because the referee Shanaka was already left behind, the ball was considered dead when the finger rose. That meant that Samson's brilliant direct hit had no effect. Shanaka immediately rated the captured decision and ultra -gorge showed a clear gap between bat and ball. The decision was brought down – not only let Shanaka live in the fold, but also from the runout. Law 20.1.1.3 says When the referee has a batter in the field, the ball is automatically dead. The review only checks whether the batter has finished the ball. Because Ultraedege confirmed that Shanaka had not finished it, the original decision of the referee was reversed. Consequently, the subsequent run-out attempt became void. Although Shanaka was far from his fold, the run-out became reversed in accordance with the laws of Cricket. At the next delivery, Shanaka was rejected by Arshdeep, which limited Sri Lanka to two points in the super over. India -captain Suryakumar Yadav then hit three points of the first delivery of Wanindu Hasaranga to extend the undefeated Run of India in Asia Cup. The former Indian all -rounder Irfan Pathan explained the drama on social media and said: “Because there was a caught behind and then assessed, the ball is dead. Umpire Gazi Sohel makes his point known to Team India. The first decision is out and when it is given by the Umpire WHOY, The Ball is Dead Thuis Deadhatthat, the Ball is Deadhatthat, Deadtratthat, the Ball is Deadtthat, Deadtrattthat, the Ball is Dead Thuis, Deadtrattthat, Deadtrattthat, the Ball. Why WHOYS Why WHOYS Why Hens Whoor Wads Whoys Why WHOYS WHOYS I Despite the beautiful hundred of Pathum Nissanka, India triumphed through a super about Sri Lanka in their insignificant Super 4S match of the Asia Cup on Friday. In the super over, Arshdep Singh struck twice to limit Sri Lanka to just two points, which India skipper Suryakumar Yadav hit the very first ball. Earlier, sent in Bat, India 202 for five, with in-shape-opener Abhishek Sharma scored a 31-ball 61, peppered with eight four and two sixes. Tilak Varma (49 not from 34 balls), Sanju Samson (39 out of 23) and Axar Patel (21 not from 15) also contributed considerably. In response, Nissanka produced a brilliant 58-ball 107, but Sri Lanka was limited to 202 for five in 20 overs. Kusal Perera broke in with a 32-ball 58. Kuldeep Yadav (1/31), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/31), Hardik Pandya (1/7), Arshdep Singh (1/46) and Harshit Rana (1/54) Shared the Wickets for India. – ends Published by: Saurabh Kumar Published on: September 27, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/cricket/story/asia-cup-super-over-dasun-shanaka-run-out-escape-cricket-rule-explained-2794188-2025-09-27 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos