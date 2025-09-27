Sports
Turkiye, Group Athletes calls on FIFA, UEFA to ban the Israel football team | World Cup NEWS
The pressure is growing on football to take an action against the Israel National Football team during the war against Gaza.
Turkiye is the first member of the European footballs of the European football board, UEFA, to publicly call up the suspension of Israel's of all football matches, while the pressure on sports organizations is running to take action during the current war against Gaza prior to the World Cup 2026.
The Turkish football federation – President Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu sent a letter to international football leaders on Friday who insisting that it is now time for FIFA and UEFA to act to the world and European football managers.
Despite the positioning of themselves as defenders of social values and peace, the sports world and football institutions have stopped too long, said Haciosmanoglu, according to the news agency run by the state in Turkiyes.
Led by these values, we feel forced to set up our deep concern about the illegal (and more important, completely inhuman and unacceptable) situation that is performed by the state of Israel in Gaza and the surrounding areas, he added.
UEFA goes in the direction of a vote on whether or not Israel suspends, whose football team of Mens is in the middle of an attempt to qualify for next year's World Cup, co -organized by Mexico, the United States and Canada.
Of the 20-person UEFA-Heerzende Commission, it is expected to secure a majority to exclude Israel from competitions if a vote is called.
Unsurpted has grown with regard to the apparent double standard of the treatment of Israels and that of Russia, whose national team was banned by both UEFA and FIFA in 2022 after the Moscow invasion of Ukraine.
Also on Friday a coalition of 48 high -profile professional athletes UEFA called on to suspend Israel from all football matches about his attack on Palestinians in Gaza.
France -midfielder Paul Pogba and English cricket player Meeen Ali belonged to the 48 signatories of a statement in which was called for suspension of Israels, published under the flag of athletes 4 Vrede.
As professional athletes with different backgrounds, religions and beliefs, we believe that sport must maintain the principles of justice, fairness and humanity, read the statement.
We, the signatories of athletes 4, call on UEFA to immediately suspend Israel from all competitions until it meets international law and puts an end to the murder of citizens and the widespread hunger, the athletes added.
The statement also mentioned Death last month of Suleiman al-Obeid, known as the Palestinian Pele who, according to Palestine Football Association, was killed when Israeli troops attacked citizens waiting for humanitarian aid in southern Gaza.
Israel has been a full member of UEFA since 1994 after he had been deported two decades earlier from the Asian football confederation in a mood initiated and supported by other Arab countries.
It only qualified for one World Cup in 1970 that was held in Mexico when it was eliminated in the group stage without winning a competition.
On Thursday, the US Department of Foreign Affairs said that it would absolutely work to try every effort to try to ban the Israel National Football team from next year's World Cup.
Although UEFA is able to prevent Israel from participating in games related to European competitions, it cannot happen that Israel participates in FIFA-Runned World Cup qualifications.
The head of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, has warm relations with President Donald Trump, who visits the American leader in the White House in March and is therefore unlikely to be seen that it is a step to suspend Israel.
Infantino will chair a meeting of the Fifas Ruling Council in the Swiss city of Zurich this Thursday.
|
