



After starting the season with three double games, the Tennis team of Valparaiso University started his first Flighted Tournament of the Fall on Friday in the Redbird Invitational of Illinois State in Normal, Ill. Five of the eight Valpo players achieved opening round singles victories. How it happened Senior Moira Silva (Houston, Texas / Westside) drove to an opening -round victory in flight 1 in a tournament full of representation of the Missouri Valley Conference. She only dropped one match in a 6-1, 6-0 whitewash by Bradley's Valeriia Ivanovskaia. Silva plays UIC's Edit Cosmo in Saturday's semi -final.

(Houston, Texas / Westside) drove to an opening -round victory in flight 1 in a tournament full of representation of the Missouri Valley Conference. She only dropped one match in a 6-1, 6-0 whitewash by Bradley's Valeriia Ivanovskaia. Silva plays UIC's Edit Cosmo in Saturday's semi -final. First -year Alexandra Popa (GlenView, ill. / Glenbrook South) took a victory in the fourth singles flight and defeated Nicole iosio of Illinois State in straight sets. Popa took a competitive opening set with 7-5 before rolling to a 6-2 victory in set 2. Popa will collide with Belmont's Cielo Tapia-Cruz on Saturday in the semi-final.

(GlenView, ill. / Glenbrook South) took a victory in the fourth singles flight and defeated Nicole iosio of Illinois State in straight sets. Popa took a competitive opening set with 7-5 before rolling to a 6-2 victory in set 2. Popa will collide with Belmont's Cielo Tapia-Cruz on Saturday in the semi-final. Second -year Andrea Delgado On a tiebreak in the opening set and eventually won her flight 5 singles opening round match 7-6 (4), 6-2 above UIC's Anais Brion. Delgado continues to the semi -final, where she will meet Bruna Melato from Murray State.

On a tiebreak in the opening set and eventually won her flight 5 singles opening round match 7-6 (4), 6-2 above UIC's Anais Brion. Delgado continues to the semi -final, where she will meet Bruna Melato from Murray State. The fourth victory for the beacons came in flight 7, where Junior Jolene Fernandes (Calgary, Alberta, Canada) won a narrow first set and pulled away in set 2, with the match 7-5, 6-1 over Emma Grant van Belmont. Fernandes will fight against the Arden Dethridge of Murray State on Saturday.

(Calgary, Alberta, Canada) won a narrow first set and pulled away in set 2, with the match 7-5, 6-1 over Emma Grant van Belmont. Fernandes will fight against the Arden Dethridge of Murray State on Saturday. Also in flight 7, first -year students Ana Baron (Crown Point, Ind. / Crown Point) noticed a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Annika Warkentin van Belmont to continue on Saturday's semi-final against Joanne Hartono of UIC.

(Crown Point, Ind. / Crown Point) noticed a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Annika Warkentin van Belmont to continue on Saturday's semi-final against Joanne Hartono of UIC. The beacons dropped their four double matches on Friday. In the competitions Silva's victory came to Ivanovskaia, a transfer that previously played in Ut Arlington and New Mexico State and All-Conference USA Honors earned in 2023-24.

Silva's success increased its career gain in total to 56, seventh in program history. She is one victory removed from it in a tie for sixth place.

Popa's victory came to iOSio, which last season 6-1 in Missouri Valley Conference Play as a first-year student.

Delgado defeated Brion, who went 7-1 in Singles with double competitions last season and took a victory in the title match of the Missouri Valley Conference to help UIC with an NCAA tournament berth.

Baron made her collegial debut on Friday.

Delgado and Silva have both impeccable 4-0 records this season. Next The tournament will continue on Saturday with semi -final and comfort action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://valpoathletics.com/news/2025/9/26/womens-tennis-five-beacons-pick-up-opening-round-wins-at-redbird-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos