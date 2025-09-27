



Berkeley, Calif. The number 3 Virginia Field Hockey team (7-0, 3-0 ACC) remains unbeaten after beating California (3-5, 0-3 ACC) 3-2 on Friday (September 26) in Underhill Field in Berkeley, Calif. Goals (assist) 3:03 California Olivia Sharrat (Liz Klompmaker)

5:23 Virginia Mia Abello (Suze Leemans)

6:14 California Liz Klompmaker (Holly Pears, Maya Koepfner)

23:43 Virginia Mia Abello (some 51:36 Virginia Caroline Nemec (Lauren Sloan) How it happened From the first whistle, California (CAL) wasted no time to go on the field and find the back of the net. Olivia Sharrat van Cal scored in the first three minutes of the game to lead the Golden Bears. The Cavaliers responded when the team earned his first penalty corner and Mia Abello earned her first goal of the match. Less than a minute after tying things, Cal's Liz Klompmaker scored to put the Golden Bears in front again. Klompmaker scored Cal's first goal of the game before he found the back of the net himself. The fast match took place in the second quarter when the Golden Bears recorded seven shots with three on goal in the first half, while the Cavaliers recorded three shots with only two on goal. Just before the break, a penalty stroke saw in which Abello found the back of the net for the second time in the first half. The score remained level at 2-2 to a quiet third quarter of the game. With just nine minutes over in regulations, the Cavaliers converted to a penalty corner to take the lead. Caroline Nemec recorded her first goal of the season and was assisted by first-year student Lauren Sloan to bring the score to 3-2. Sloan recorded her third assist of the season. Starting in the goal, Virginia's Lempers did not register Save and were standing against seven shots on goal, while Cal's starting goalkeeper, Delphine Ayitey-Hammond, was three shots on goal and registered three Saves. Notes Junior Mia Abello scored two goals, with which she marked her fourth and fifth this season

Senior Caroline Nemec scored her first goal of the season

Virginia goalkeeper, Nilou Lempers, registered zero saves with seven shots on goal

Cal Starting goalkeeper, Delphine Ayitey-Hammond, registered three saves with three shots on goal

Virginia gave the lead in both shots (14-11) and shots on goal (7-3)

Virginia earned four penalty corners from Cal's two

From head coach Ole Keusgen

“This was a very good win. We struggled at the start of the game, made too many mistakes and were a bit too hectic. In the second half we took control of the game and thought it was just a fixed situation to win the game.”



On the horizon

The Cavaliers will continue with ACCSpel on the West Coast against Stanford on Sunday 28 September at 3 pm in Stanford Varsity Field Hockey Turf in Stanford, California, before he returns home to host no. 7 Duke at 5 pm in Turf Field in Charlottesville, VA. For alumni weekend and ask for children's cancer foundation. Admission is free for all competitions in the regular season on Turf Field.

